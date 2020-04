Core Laboratories N : Lab Files Annual Report and Financial Statements Prepared in Accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards for December 31, 2019

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

CORE LAB FILES JUNE 30, 2019 SEMI-ANNUAL IFRS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

AMSTERDAM (28 August 2019) - Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE: "CLB US" and Euronext Amsterdam: "CLB NA") filed its Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements Prepared in Accordance with IFRS dated June 30, 2019 (the "Interim Statements") with the Autoriteit Financiële Markten ("AFM") in the Netherlands today. The Interim Statements are available through the AFM website and also the Company's website, http://www.corelab.com/investors/financial-report.

Core Laboratories N.V. (www.corelab.com) is a leading provider of proprietary and patented reservoir description and production enhancement services used to optimize petroleum reservoir performance. The Company has over 70 offices in more than 50 countries and is located in every major oil-producing province in the world. This release includes forward-looking statements regarding the future revenues, profitability, business strategies and developments of the Company made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Federal securities law. The Company's outlook is subject to various important cautionary factors, including risks and uncertainties related to the oil and natural gas industry, business conditions, international markets, international political climates and other factors as more fully described in the Company's securities filings. These important factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on current expectations of the Company's performance and are subject to a variety of factors, some of which are not under the control of the Company. Because the information herein is based solely on data currently available, and because it is subject to change as a result of changes in conditions over which the Company has no control or influence, such forward-looking statements should not be viewed as assurance regarding the Company's future performance. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward- looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release.

For more information contact:

Gwen Y. Schreffler - SVP Corporate Development and Investor Relations, +1 713 328 6210 investor.relations@corelab.com

# # # #