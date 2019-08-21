Log in
CORE MOLDING TECHNOLOGIES, INC.

(CMT)
Core Molding Technologies : Amendment to a SC 13D filing

08/21/2019

FORMSC 13D/A

GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL - CMT

Filed: August 21, 2019 (period: )

Amendment to a SC 13D filing

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

SCHEDULE 13D

Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 15)

Core Moldings Technologies, Inc.

(Name of Issuer)

Common Stock

(Title of Class of Securities)

________218683100_________

(CUSIP Number)

David Goldman

GAMCO Investors, Inc.

One Corporate Center

Rye, New York 10580-1435

(914) 921-5000

(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)

______________________ August 20, 2019________________________

(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)

If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box .

1

CUSIP No. 218683100

  • Names of reporting persons
    I.R.S. identification nos. of above persons (entities only)

Gabelli Funds, LLC

I.D. No.

13-4044523

2

Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

(a)

(b)

  • Sec use only
  • Source of funds (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) 00-Funds of investment advisory clients
  • Check box if disclosure of legal proceedings is required pursuant to items 2 (d) or 2 (e)
  • Citizenship or place of organization New York

Number Of

: 7

Sole voting power

:

Shares

:

392,228 (Item 5)

Beneficially

:

: 8

Shared voting power

Owned

:

:

None

By Each

:

: 9

Sole dispositive power

Reporting

:

:

392,228 (Item 5)

Person

:

:10

Shared dispositive power

With

:

:

None

:

  1. Aggregate amount beneficially owned by each reporting person 392,228 (Item 5)
  2. Check box if the aggregate amount in row (11) excludes certain shares
    (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
  3. Percent of class represented by amount in row (11) 4.74%
  4. Type of reporting person (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

IA, CO

2

Source: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, SC 13D/A, August 21, 2019

CUSIP No. 218683100

  • Names of reporting persons
    I.R.S. identification nos. of above persons (entities only)

GAMCO Asset Management Inc.

I.D. No. 13-4044521

2

Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

(a)

(b)

  • Sec use only
  • Source of funds (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) 00-Funds of investment advisory clients
  • Check box if disclosure of legal proceedings is required pursuant to items 2 (d) or 2 (e)
  • Citizenship or place of organization New York

Number Of

: 7

Sole voting power

:

Shares

:

494,561 (Item 5)

Beneficially

:

: 8

Shared voting power

Owned

:

:

None

By Each

:

: 9

Sole dispositive power

Reporting

:

:

494,561 (Item 5)

Person

:

:10

Shared dispositive power

With

:

:

None

:

  1. Aggregate amount beneficially owned by each reporting person 494,561 (Item 5)
  2. Check box if the aggregate amount in row (11) excludes certain shares
    (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
  3. Percent of class represented by amount in row (11) 5.98%
  4. Type of reporting person (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

IA, CO

3

Source: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, SC 13D/A, August 21, 2019

CUSIP No. 218683100

  • Names of reporting persons
    I.R.S. identification nos. of above persons (entities only)

Teton Advisors, Inc.

I.D. No. 13-4008049

2

Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

(a)

(b)

  • Sec use only
  • Source of funds (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) 00 - Funds of investment advisory clients
  • Check box if disclosure of legal proceedings is required pursuant to items 2 (d) or 2 (e)
  • Citizenship or place of organization Delaware

Number Of

: 7

Sole voting power

:

Shares

:

405,500 (Item 5)

Beneficially

:

: 8

Shared voting power

Owned

:

:

None

By Each

:

: 9

Sole dispositive power

Reporting

:

:

405,500 (Item 5)

Person

:

:10

Shared dispositive power

With

:

:

None

:

  1. Aggregate amount beneficially owned by each reporting person 405,500 (Item 5)
  2. Check box if the aggregate amount in row (11) excludes certain shares
    (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
  3. Percent of class represented by amount in row (11) 4.90%
  4. Type of reporting person (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)

IA, CO

4

Source: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, SC 13D/A, August 21, 2019

Core Molding Technologies Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019
