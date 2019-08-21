Core Molding Technologies : Amendment to a SC 13D filing
08/21/2019 | 04:18pm EDT
FORMSC 13D/A
GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL - CMT
Filed: August 21, 2019 (period: )
Amendment to a SC 13D filing
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
SCHEDULE 13D
Under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (Amendment No. 15)
Core Moldings Technologies, Inc.
(Name of Issuer)
Common Stock
(Title of Class of Securities)
________218683100_________
(CUSIP Number)
David Goldman
GAMCO Investors, Inc.
One Corporate Center
Rye, New York 10580-1435
(914) 921-5000
(Name, Address and Telephone Number of Person Authorized to Receive Notices and Communications)
______________________ August 20, 2019________________________
(Date of Event which Requires Filing of this Statement)
If the filing person has previously filed a statement on Schedule 13G to report the acquisition that is the subject of this Schedule 13D, and is filing this schedule because of §§ 240.13d-1(e),240.13d-1(f) or 240.13d-1(g), check the following box .
Source: GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, SC 13D/A, August 21, 2019
CUSIP No. 218683100
Names of reporting persons
I.R.S. identification nos. of above persons (entities only)
Gabelli Funds, LLC
I.D. No.
13-4044523
Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a)
(b)
Source of funds (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) 00-Funds of investment advisory clients
Check box if disclosure of legal proceedings is required pursuant to items 2 (d) or 2 (e)
Citizenship or place of organization New York
Number Of
: 7
Sole voting power
:
Shares
:
392,228 (Item 5)
Beneficially
:
: 8
Shared voting power
Owned
:
:
None
By Each
:
: 9
Sole dispositive power
Reporting
:
:
392,228 (Item 5)
Person
:
:10
Shared dispositive power
With
:
:
None
:
Aggregate amount beneficially owned by each reporting person 392,228 (Item 5)
Check box if the aggregate amount in row (11) excludes certain shares
(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
Percent of class represented by amount in row (11) 4.74%
Type of reporting person (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
IA, CO
CUSIP No. 218683100
Names of reporting persons
I.R.S. identification nos. of above persons (entities only)
GAMCO Asset Management Inc.
I.D. No. 13-4044521
Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a)
(b)
Source of funds (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) 00-Funds of investment advisory clients
Check box if disclosure of legal proceedings is required pursuant to items 2 (d) or 2 (e)
Citizenship or place of organization New York
Number Of
: 7
Sole voting power
:
Shares
:
494,561 (Item 5)
Beneficially
:
: 8
Shared voting power
Owned
:
:
None
By Each
:
: 9
Sole dispositive power
Reporting
:
:
494,561 (Item 5)
Person
:
:10
Shared dispositive power
With
:
:
None
:
Aggregate amount beneficially owned by each reporting person 494,561 (Item 5)
Check box if the aggregate amount in row (11) excludes certain shares
(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
Percent of class represented by amount in row (11) 5.98%
Type of reporting person (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
IA, CO
CUSIP No. 218683100
Names of reporting persons
I.R.S. identification nos. of above persons (entities only)
Teton Advisors, Inc.
I.D. No. 13-4008049
Check the appropriate box if a member of a group (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
(a)
(b)
Source of funds (SEE INSTRUCTIONS) 00 - Funds of investment advisory clients
Check box if disclosure of legal proceedings is required pursuant to items 2 (d) or 2 (e)
Citizenship or place of organization Delaware
Number Of
: 7
Sole voting power
:
Shares
:
405,500 (Item 5)
Beneficially
:
: 8
Shared voting power
Owned
:
:
None
By Each
:
: 9
Sole dispositive power
Reporting
:
:
405,500 (Item 5)
Person
:
:10
Shared dispositive power
With
:
:
None
:
Aggregate amount beneficially owned by each reporting person 405,500 (Item 5)
Check box if the aggregate amount in row (11) excludes certain shares
(SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
Percent of class represented by amount in row (11) 4.90%
Type of reporting person (SEE INSTRUCTIONS)
IA, CO
Core Molding Technologies Inc. published this content on 21 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2019 20:17:05 UTC