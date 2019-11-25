Core One Labs : Delivers New Rêveur Premium Indoor Flower Line

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("COOL" or the "Company") announces that it has shipped Rêveur premium indoor flower line to its distribution partner, Fenix Logistics.

Core one Labs' wholly owned subsidiary, CSPA Group Corp., has tested and packaged a new product under the Rêveur brand line of products. Prior to introducing this new product, the Company had three strains that were available in the marketplace. The Company expects to grow and develop more strains to expend its Rêveur brand. To date all the products under the Rêveur brand had only half a gram of live resin concentrate. This new product uses a one-gram premium indoor flower that has been successfully state-certified and packaged to be sold by the Company's distribution partner, Fenix Logistics. The Company plans to expand the size increments of the Rêveur line of products as supply becomes more readily available.

Core One Labs Inc. President, Casey Fenwick, stated, "The addition of Rêveur premium indoor flower is the first of many diversifications of products that will be produced, tested, packaged and distributed all out of our state-of-the-art facility in Adelanto, California. With the vaping industry taking such a hard hit lately and our indoor grow in full swing we wanted to take advantage of the shift in purchasing products at the retail level as well as ramp up the demand for our packaged flower. The returns we will see are significantly greater when selling in a smaller packaged form versus in bulk, however, to achieve faster revenues we are planning to utilize bulk sales as well as retail, individually packaged products."

The Company will be updating the market as to the progress on the farm as new information becomes available.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also provide superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStripsTM product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

