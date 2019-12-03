Core One Labs Inc. : has Filed a Trademark Application with WIPO Madrid for an Additional Trademark

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: CLABF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("COOL" or the "Company") announces that it has filed a Trademark Application with WIPO Madrid to trademark "CBDSTRIPS" in the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain. This is in addition to its CannaStrips™ filings.

The filing of additional Trademarks by Core One Labs Inc. is intended to protect future brands and products in Europe as part of the Company's anticipated market expansion into Europe. The specific countries identified in the application are the United Kingdom, Germany and Spain, which were determined to be the most viable countries for distribution of COOL products. Although the Company currently does not have the ability to distribute outside of California, the protection of its brands and technology throughout the world opens up many other possible relationships for COOL products in joint ventures or licensing agreements. The Company has future worldwide expectations for COOL products and the CannaStrips™ brand.

CEO of Core One Labs Inc., Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "The foundations that we are securing outside of California will benefit the Company for years to come. We must always be building for the future and looking forward to identify opportunities and innovations supporting the Company's business model and its goals."

The Company will continue to update the market on other developments as they become available.

About CannaStrips™

CannaStrips™ is a formulated oral strip for effective buccal mucosal delivery that disrupts the barrier created by saliva coating the mucosal membrane for the active materials (in this case cannabinoids) which have been nanoparticulated and encapsulated to penetrate the multiple layers of mucosal and sub-mucosal membranes to the blood stream. Once in the blood stream the encapsulation is undetectable as a foreign material by the liver. This un-detectability allows the material to avoid being filtered out of the blood stream by the liver. The encapsulation also is more effective in penetrating the blood-brain barrier and allowing for greater bioavailability and extending the effective time from a single dose.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStrips™ product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

