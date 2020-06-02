Core One Labs Clarifies Information on Appointment of New Director

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2020) - Core One Labs Inc. (CSE: COOL), (OTCQX: CLABF), (FSE: LD6), (WKN: A14XHT) ("COOL" or the "Company") provides this news release as correction to Mr. Shacker's bio, who was appointed to the Company's board of directors on May 29, 2020.

Mr. Shacker has worked extensively in the cannabis and finance space over the past six years. Taking over as chief executive officer of Primary Energy Metals in early 2019, Mr. Shacker implemented a new vision for the company. Under his guidance, the company transitioned from a mining and asset acquisition to a vertically integrated fully licensed non-psychoactive cannabidiol (CBD) business based out of Vancouver, B.C., now Mota Ventures Corp., with wholly-owned subsidiaries in The United States, Europe and Colombia. Mr. Shacker has been instrumental in achieving several critical milestones for Mota Ventures, including the acquisition of a fully licensed Colombian producer, Ihuana, and onboarding Sativida, a premium leader in the European CBD space, as well the acquisition of Natures Exclusive CBD, an ecommerce CBD retailer based out of the US. In early 2020, Mr. Shacker transitioned his role from CEO to president. As president, Mr. Shacker works to execute the long-term vision to build Mota Ventures into a leader in the non-psychoactive cannabis space globally. Mr. Shacker is currently the CEO of RewardStream Solutions Inc. and previously sat on the board of directors for publicly trading cannabis lifestyle company Weekend Unlimited Inc. Mr. Shacker holds a business administration degree (honours) from Ivey Business School, specializing in finance.

About Core One Labs Inc.

Core One Labs Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (like breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests

for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective. In addition, through its efforts to develop a better CannaStripsTM product, the Company has developed considerable expertise in cannabis extraction and nursery activities. The operational expertise developed by the Company as a result of these efforts has created new market opportunities for the Company in white label sales.

