CoreCivic : 4th Quarter 2019 Supplemental Disclosure Information

Supplemental Financial Information
For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
CoreCivic, Inc.
Supplemental Financial Information
For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Financial Highlights & 2020 Guidance Summary
1
Consolidated Balance Sheets
2
Consolidated Statements of Operations
3
Reconciliation of Basic to Diluted Earnings Per Share
4
Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
5
Funds From Operations
6
Selected Financial Information
7
Segment Data
9
Analysis of Outstanding Debt
10
Selected Operating Ratios
11
Partner Information
12
Facility Portfolio
13
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Adjusted Diluted EPS
$
0.36
$
0.40
$
1.72
$
1.45
Normalized FFO Per Share
$
0.59
$
0.63
$
2.62
$
2.31
AFFO Per Share
$
0.58
$
0.59
$
2.58
$
2.19
Debt Leverage
4.0x
3.7x
3.7x
4.0x
Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio
4.5x
5.1x
5.0x
5.1x
GUIDANCE SUMMARY
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q1 2020
Full Year 2020
Low-End
High-End
Low-End
High-End
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
27,585
$
31,585
$
160,088
$
171,088
Non-controlling interest
590
590
2,362
2,362
Net income
$
28,175
$
32,175
$
162,450
$
173,450
Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions
575
575
2,300
2,300
Deferred tax expense on constructed asset
2,750
2,750
2,750
2,750
Adjusted net income
$
31,500
$
35,500
$
167,500
$
178,500
Net income
$
28,175
$
32,175
$
162,450
$
173,450
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
27,700
27,700
111,000
111,500
Funds From Operations
$
55,875
$
59,875
$
273,450
$
284,950
Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions
575
575
2,300
2,300
Deferred tax expense on constructed asset
2,750
2,750
2,750
2,750
Normalized Funds From Operations
$
59,200
$
63,200
$
278,500
$
290,000
Maintenance capital expenditures on real estate assets
(6,500)
(6,000)
(31,000)
(30,500)
Stock-based compensation and non-cash interest
6,100
6,100
24,500
24,500
Other non-cash revenue and expenses
1,700
1,700
5,500
5,500
Adjusted Funds From Operations
$
60,500
$
65,000
$
277,500
$
289,500
Basic EPS
$
0.23
$
0.27
$
1.34
$
1.43
Diluted EPS
$
0.23
$
0.27
$
1.34
$
1.43
Adjusted EPS per basic share
$
0.26
$
0.29
$
1.38
$
1.47
Adjusted EPS per diluted share
$
0.26
$
0.29
$
1.38
$
1.47
FFO per diluted share
$
0.46
$
0.50
$
2.26
$
2.36
Normalized FFO per diluted share
$
0.49
$
0.53
$
2.30
$
2.40
Adjusted Funds From Operations per diluted share
$
0.50
$
0.54
$
2.29
$
2.39
Net income
$
28,175
$
32,175
$
162,450
$
173,450
Interest expense
24,750
24,250
98,000
97,500
Depreciation and amortization
38,000
38,000
153,000
153,000
Income tax expense
1,750
1,250
9,000
8,500
EBITDA
$
92,675
$
95,675
$
422,450
$
432,450
Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions
575
575
2,300
2,300
Deferred tax expense on constructed asset
2,750
2,750
2,750
2,750
Adjusted EBITDA
$
96,000
$
99,000
$
427,500
$
437,500
Capital Expenditures
Prison construction & land acquisitions
$
21,000
$
23,000
Tenant improvements & leasing commissions
6,500
7,500
Maintenance on real estate assets
30,500
31,000
Information technology and other assets
28,500
30,500
Total capital expenditures
$
86,500
$
92,000
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2019
2019
2019
2019
2018
ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
92,120
$
47,537
$
56,745
$
20,499
$
52,802
Restricted cash
26,973
25,541
30,150
32,901
21,335
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
280,785
271,594
272,423
273,567
270,597
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
35,507
35,973
32,791
28,364
28,791
Total current assets
435,385
380,645
392,109
355,331
373,525
Real estate and related assets:
Property and equipment, net
2,700,107
2,836,841
2,824,029
2,794,767
2,830,589
Other real estate assets
238,637
239,149
242,073
244,479
247,223
Goodwill
50,537
48,169
48,169
48,169
48,169
Non-current deferred tax assets
16,058
18,951
18,858
13,807
14,947
Other assets
350,907
225,090
213,653
213,827
141,207
Total assets
$
3,791,631
$
3,748,845
$
3,738,891
$
3,670,380
$
3,655,660
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
337,462
$
372,411
$
330,449
$
330,617
$
352,275
Current portion of long-term debt, net
31,349
342,391
341,152
15,448
14,121
Total current liabilities
368,811
714,802
671,601
346,065
366,396
Long-term debt, net
1,928,023
1,521,785
1,569,118
1,828,114
1,787,555
Deferred revenue
12,469
15,877
19,286
22,694
26,102
Other liabilities
105,579
113,180
96,295
91,093
60,548
Total liabilities
2,414,882
2,365,644
2,356,300
2,287,966
2,240,601
Commitments and contingencies
Common stock - $0.01 par value
1,191
1,191
1,191
1,191
1,187
Additional paid-in capital
1,821,810
1,817,258
1,812,611
1,808,147
1,807,202
Accumulated deficit
(446,252)
(435,248)
(431,211)
(426,924)
(393,330)
Total stockholders' equity
1,376,749
1,383,201
1,382,591
1,382,414
1,415,059
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
3,791,631
$
3,748,845
$
3,738,891
$
3,670,380
$
3,655,660
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
REVENUE:
Safety
$
447,413
$
435,979
$
1,779,958
1,675,998
Community
31,145
27,190
123,265
101,841
Properties
19,224
19,002
77,307
57,899
Other
27
22
159
28
Total revenue
497,809
482,193
1,980,689
1,835,766
EXPENSES:
Operating:
Safety
332,415
316,748
1,304,121
1,222,418
Community
24,409
19,863
95,159
76,898
Properties
5,426
5,114
22,803
15,420
Other
273
76
686
514
Total operating expenses
362,523
341,801
1,422,769
1,315,250
General and administrative
32,231
29,271
127,078
106,865
Depreciation and amortization
36,804
40,387
144,572
156,501
Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses
-
6,085
-
6,085
Asset impairments
-
-
4,706
1,580
431,558
417,544
1,699,125
1,586,281
OPERATING INCOME
66,251
64,649
281,564
249,485
OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE:
Interest expense, net
21,328
22,145
84,401
80,753
Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions
602
-
602
1,016
Other (income) expense
450
117
(164)
156
22,380
22,262
84,839
81,925
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
43,871
42,387
196,725
167,560
Income tax expense
(1,897)
(1,148)
(7,839)
(8,353)
NET INCOME
$
41,974
$
41,239
$
188,886
$
159,207
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.35
$
0.35
$
1.59
$
1.34
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$
0.35
$
0.35
$
1.59
$
1.34
RECONCILIATION OF BASIC TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Basic:
Net income
$
41,974
$
41,239
$
188,886
$
159,207
Diluted:
Net income
$
41,974
$
41,239
$
188,886
$
159,207
Basic:
Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic
119,096
118,669
119,028
118,544
Diluted:
Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic
119,096
118,669
119,028
118,544
Effect of dilutive securities:
Stock options
-
73
22
111
Restricted stock-based awards
144
111
114
61
Weighted average shares and assumed conversions-diluted
119,240
118,853
119,164
118,716
Basic earnings per share
$
0.35
$
0.35
$
1.59
$
1.34
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.35
$
0.35
$
1.59
$
1.34
CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31,
20192018
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
20192018
Net Income
$
Special items:
Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions
Charges associated with adoption of tax reform
Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions
Start-up expenses
Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses
Asset impairments
Diluted adjusted net income
$
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
Effect of dilutive securities:
Stock options
Restricted stock-based awards
Weighted average shares and assumed conversions - diluted
41,974 $
602
-
175
-
-
-
42,751 $
119,096
-
144
119,240
41,239 $
-
-
763
-
6,085
-
48,087 $
118,669
73
111
118,853
188,886
$
159,207
602
1,016
-
1,024
1,132
3,096
9,480
-
-
6,085
4,706
1,580
204,806
$
172,008
119,028
118,544
22
111
114
61
119,164
118,716
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
$
0.36
$
0.40
$
1.72
$
1.45
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS:
Net income
$
41,974
$
41,239
$
188,886
$
159,207
Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets
27,036
26,982
107,402
101,771
Impairment of real estate assets
-
-
4,428
1,580
Gain on sale of real estate assets
-
-
(287)
-
Funds From Operations
$
69,010
$
68,221
$
300,429
$
262,558
Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions
602
-
602
1,016
Charges associated with adoption of tax reform
-
-
-
1,024
Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions
175
763
1,132
3,096
Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses
-
6,085
-
6,085
Start-up expenses
-
-
9,480
-
Goodwill and other impairments
-
-
278
-
Normalized Funds From Operations
$
69,787
$
75,069
$
311,921
$
273,779
Maintenance capital expenditures on real estate assets
(7,814)
(9,275)
(30,068)
(30,280)
Stock-based compensation
4,552
3,374
17,267
13,132
Amortization of debt costs
785
857
3,351
3,419
Other non-cash revenue and expenses
1,648
644
4,929
(502)
Adjusted Funds From Operations
$
68,958
$
70,669
$
307,400
$
259,548
FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
0.58
$
0.57
$
2.52
$
2.21
Diluted
$
0.58
$
0.57
$
2.52
$
2.21
NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
0.59
$
0.63
$
2.62
$
2.31
Diluted
$
0.59
$
0.63
$
2.62
$
2.31
ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
0.58
$
0.60
$
2.58
$
2.19
Diluted
$
0.58
$
0.59
$
2.58
$
2.19
FFO and AFFO are widely accepted non-GAAP supplemental measures of REIT performance following the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). The Company believes that FFO and AFFO are important operating measures that supplement discussion and analysis of the Company's results of operations and are used to review and assess operating performance of the Company and its properties and their management teams. NAREIT defines FFO as net income computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and extraordinary items, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate and impairment of depreciable real estate. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), this accounting presentation assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes at a level rate over time. Because of the unique structure, design and use of the Company's properties, management believes that assessing performance of the Company's properties without the impact of depreciation or amortization is useful. The Company may make adjustments to FFO from time to time for certain other income and expenses that it considers non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, even though such items may require cash settlement, because such items do not reflect a necessary component of the ongoing operations of the Company. Even though expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) may be recurring, the magnitude and timing fluctuate based on the timing and scope of M&A activity, and therefore, such expenses, which are not a necessary component of the ongoing operations of the Company, may not be comparable from period to period. Start-up expenses represent the incremental operating losses incurred during the period we were activating idle correctional facilities. Normalized FFO excludes the effects of such items. The Company calculates AFFO by adding to Normalized FFO non- cash expenses such as the amortization of deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation, and by subtracting from Normalized FFO recurring real estate expenditures that are capitalized and then amortized, but which are necessary to maintain a REIT's properties and its revenue stream. Some of these capital expenditures contain a discretionary element with respect to when they are incurred, while others may be more urgent. Therefore, these capital expenditures may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, depending on the nature of the expenditures required, seasonal factors such as weather, and budgetary conditions. Other companies may calculate FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO differently than the Company does, or adjust for other items, and therefore comparability may be limited. FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO and their corresponding per share measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
December 31, 2019
September 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
BALANCE SHEET:
Property and equipment
$
4,210,224
$
4,323,975
$
4,297,289
$
4,237,611
$
4,347,253
Accumulated depreciation and amortization
(1,510,117)
(1,487,134)
(1,473,260)
(1,442,844)
(1,516,664)
Property and equipment, net
$
2,700,107
$
2,836,841
$
2,824,029
$
2,794,767
$
2,830,589
Total assets
$
3,791,631
$
3,748,845
$
3,738,891
$
3,670,380
$
3,655,660
Maintenance & technology capital expenditures for the quarter ended
$
21,837
$
11,980
$
13,612
$
9,757
$
17,214
Property construction & land acquisition capital expenditures for the quarter ended
$
15,091
$
28,321
$
45,487
$
27,711
$
35,948
Corporate office relocation for the quarter ended
$
348
$
466
$
3,009
$
2,165
$
-
Total debt
$
1,986,865
$
1,875,422
$
1,922,167
$
1,856,060
$
1,814,795
Equity book value
$
1,376,749
$
1,383,201
$
1,382,591
$
1,382,414
$
1,415,059
LIQUIDITY:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
92,120
$
47,537
$
56,745
$
20,499
$
52,802
Availability under revolving credit facility
$
412,695
$
585,695
$
522,795
$
562,291
$
575,291
CAPITALIZATION:
Common shares outstanding
119,096
119,096
119,096
119,068
118,674
Common share price at end of period
$
17.38
$
17.28
$
20.76
$
19.45
$
17.83
Market value of common equity at end of period
$
2,069,888
$
2,057,979
$
2,472,433
$
2,315,873
$
2,115,957
Total equity market capitalization
$
2,069,888
$
2,057,979
$
2,472,433
$
2,315,873
$
2,115,957
Total market capitalization (market value of equity plus debt)
$
4,056,753
$
3,933,401
$
4,394,600
$
4,171,933
$
3,930,752
Regular Dividends
$
52,978
$
53,031
$
52,865
$
52,994
$
51,554
Dividends per common share
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
0.44
$
0.43
Annualized dividend yield
10.1%
10.2%
8.5%
9.0%
9.6%
EBITDA
$
102,708
$
108,536
$
107,457
$
109,257
$
105,292
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
103,485
$
115,412
$
115,288
$
109,693
$
106,699
NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
$
69,787
$
83,134
$
82,625
$
76,375
$
75,069
Basic normalized funds from operations per share
$
0.59
$
0.70
$
0.69
$
0.64
$
0.63
Diluted normalized funds from operations per share
$
0.59
$
0.70
$
0.69
$
0.64
$
0.63
FFO PAYOUT RATIO
74.6%
62.9%
63.8%
68.8%
68.3%
ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS
$
68,958
$
83,016
$
80,170
$
75,256
$
70,669
Basic adjusted funds from operations per share
$
0.58
$
0.70
$
0.67
$
0.63
$
0.60
Diluted adjusted funds from operations per share
$
0.58
$
0.70
$
0.67
$
0.63
$
0.59
AFFO PAYOUT RATIO
75.9%
62.9%
65.7%
69.8%
72.9%
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
Number of days per period
92
92
365
365
ALL FACILITIES:
Average available beds
78,650
78,047
78,236
78,047
Average compensated occupancy
79.4%
82.3%
81.9%
80.7%
Total compensated man-days
5,745,620
5,910,908
23,399,110
22,999,253
Revenue per compensated man-day
$
81.67
$
77.35
$
79.72
$
76.50
Operating expenses per compensated man-day:
Fixed expense (1)
44.32
40.70
42.20
40.40
Variable expense
16.22
16.24
16.11
16.30
Total
60.54
56.94
58.31
56.70
Operating income per compensated man-day
$
21.13
$
20.41
$
21.41
$
19.80
Operating margin
25.9%
26.4%
26.9%
25.9%
DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION:
Depreciation and amortization expense on real estate
27,036
26,982
107,402
101,771
Depreciation expense associated with STFRC rent payment
-
4,147
-
16,453
Other depreciation expense
8,898
8,533
33,934
35,540
Amortization of intangibles
870
725
3,236
2,737
Depreciation and amortization
$
36,804
$
40,387
$
144,572
$
156,501
NET OPERATING INCOME:
Revenue
Safety
$
447,413
$
435,979
$
1,779,958
$
1,675,998
Community
31,145
27,190
123,265
101,841
Properties
19,224
19,002
77,307
57,899
Other
27
22
159
28
Total revenues
497,809
482,193
1,980,689
1,835,766
Operating Expenses
Safety
332,415
316,748
1,304,121
1,222,418
Community
24,409
19,863
95,159
76,898
Properties
5,426
5,114
22,803
15,420
Other
273
76
686
514
Total operating expenses
362,523
341,801
1,422,769
1,315,250
Net Operating Income
Safety
114,998
119,231
475,837
453,580
Community
6,736
7,327
28,106
24,943
Properties
13,798
13,888
54,504
42,479
Other
(246)
(54)
(527)
(486)
Total net operating income
$
135,286
$
140,392
$
557,920
$
520,516
Prior to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" (ASU 2016-02) on January 1, 2019, a portion of the rental payments for the South Texas Family Residential Center (STFRC) was classified as depreciation and interest expense for financial reporting purposes in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 840-40-55, formerly Emerging Issues Task Force No. 97-10, "The Effect of Lessee Involvement in Asset Construction"
(ASC 840-40-55). Accordingly, fixed expense and the corresponding fixed expense per compensated man-day for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include depreciation expense of $4.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively, and interest expense of $1.3 million and $5.6 million, respectively, associated with the STFRC lease payments. These amounts are also deducted from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA in those periods because we believe this presentation is more reflective of the cash flows associated with the facility's operations. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-02, all rental payments associated with this lease are classified as operating expenses.
SEGMENT DATA
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
CORECIVIC SAFETY FACILITIES:
Facility revenue
$
447,413
$
435,979
$
1,779,958
$
1,675,998
Operating expenses:
Fixed expense (1)
242,423
228,923
939,468
881,182
Variable expense
89,992
93,266
364,653
363,251
Total
332,415
322,189
1,304,121
1,244,433
Facility net operating income
$
114,998
$
113,790
$
475,837
$
431,565
Average available beds
73,345
72,833
72,962
72,833
Average compensated occupancy
79.8%
82.5%
82.4%
80.8%
Total compensated man-days
5,382,827
5,527,988
21,931,233
21,474,203
Revenue per compensated man-day
$
83.12
$
78.87
$
81.16
$
78.05
Operating expenses per compensated man-day:
Fixed (1)
45.04
41.41
42.84
41.03
Variable
16.72
16.87
16.63
16.92
Total
61.76
58.28
59.47
57.95
Operating income per compensated man-day
$
21.36
$
20.59
$
21.69
$
20.10
Operating margin
25.7%
26.1%
26.7%
25.8%
CORECIVIC COMMUNITY FACILITIES:
Facility revenue (2)
$
21,857
$
21,229
$
85,341
$
83,370
Operating expenses: (2)
Fixed expense
12,218
11,669
47,934
48,072
Variable expense
3,227
2,734
12,285
11,618
Total
15,445
14,403
60,219
59,690
Facility net operating income
$
6,412
$
6,826
$
25,122
$
23,680
Average available beds
5,305
5,214
5,274
5,214
Average compensated occupancy
74.3%
79.8%
76.3%
80.1%
Total compensated man-days
362,793
382,920
1,467,877
1,525,050
Revenue per compensated man-day
$
60.25
$
55.44
$
58.14
$
54.67
Operating expenses per compensated man-day:
Fixed expense
33.68
30.47
32.66
31.52
Variable expense
8.89
7.14
8.37
7.62
Total
42.57
37.61
41.03
39.14
Operating income per compensated man-day
$
17.68
$
17.83
$
17.11
$
15.53
Operating margin
29.3%
32.2%
29.4%
28.4%
Prior to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" (ASU 2016-02) on January 1, 2019, a portion of the rental payments for STFRC was classified as depreciation and interest expense for financial reporting purposes in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 840-40-55, formerly Emerging Issues Task Force No. 97-10, "The Effect of Lessee Involvement in Asset Construction" (ASC 840-40-55).
Accordingly, fixed expense and the corresponding fixed expense per compensated man-day for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include depreciation expense of $4.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively, and interest expense of $1.3 million and $5.6 million, respectively, associated with the STFRC lease payments. These amounts are also deducted from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA in those periods because we believe this presentation is more reflective of the cash flows associated with the facility's operations. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-02, all rental payments associated with this lease are classified as operating expenses.
Our CoreCivic Community segment includes the operating results of residential reentry centers we operate during each period, along with the operating results of our non-residential correctional alternative services. However, the facility revenue and operating expenses in this table, and the corresponding per compensated man-day amounts, of CoreCivic Community include only those related to the operation of the residential reentry centers. For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, our alternative services generated revenue of $9.3 million and $6.0 million, respectively, and incurred operating expenses of $9.0 million and $5.4 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, our alternative services generated revenue of $37.9 million and $18.4 million, respectively, and incurred operating expenses of $34.9 million and $17.2 million, respectively.
ANALYSIS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)
Outstanding
Outstanding
Stated
Effective
Balance
Balance
Interest
Interest
Maturity
12/31/2018
12/31/2019
Rate
Rate
1)
Date
Fixed Rate:
$350 Million Senior Notes
$
350,000
$
350,000
4.625%
4.80%
May 2023
$325 Million Senior Notes
325,000
-
4.125%
4.38%
-
Callable/
Redeemable
Prior to February 1, 2023, redeemable at a "make-whole" redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest; thereafter the notes are redeemable at 100% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.
On December 2, 2019, CoreCivic gave irrevocable notice that the Company would redeem the notes on January 1, 2020 ("the Redemption Date") at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date ("Redemption Amount"). On December 27, 2019, and in accordance with the indentures governing the notes, CoreCivic satisfied and discharged the notes by irrevocably depositing the Redemption Amount due on the Redemption Date with the trustee.
$250 Million Senior Notes
250,000
250,000
5.0%
5.19%
October 2022
$250 Million Senior Notes
250,000
250,000
4.75%
4.91%
October 2027
Non-Recourse Mortgage Note - Capital Commerce
23,429
22,209
4.50%
4.70%
January 2033
Non-Recourse Mortgage Note - Kansas
62,331
159,522
4.43%
4.75%
January 2040
Non-Recourse Mortgage Note - Baltimore
155,535
150,134
4.50%
4.52%
February 2034
Prior to July 15, 2022, redeemable at a "make-whole" redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest; thereafter the notes are redeemable at 100% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.
Prior to July 15, 2027, redeemable at a "make-whole" redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest; thereafter the notes are redeemable at 100% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.
Subject to prepayment at any time with a prepayment charge, if any, equal to an amount so as to maintain the same yield on the mortgage note as if it had been carried through to its full term using Treasury instruments having a term equal to the remaining term of the mortgage note as of the prepayment date.
Redeemable in all or part at any time upon written notice of not less than 30 days and not more than 60 days prior to the date fixed for such prepayment, with a "make-whole" amount, together with interest accrued to, but not including, the redemption date.
Redeemable in whole or in part upon not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' prior written notice and such pre-payment shall include a "make-whole" amount. During the last 90 days of the permanent loan term and upon 30 days' prior written notice, redeemable in full, including any accrued and outstanding interest on any permanent loan payment date, without the payment of the "make-whole" amount.
Total Fixed Rate Debt
1,416,295
1,181,865
Floating Rate:
Revolving Credit Facility
201,000
365,000
3.23%
3.40%
Term Loan A
197,500
190,000
3.21%
3.23%
Term Loan B
-
250,000
6.25%
6.25%
Total Floating Rate Debt
398,500
805,000
Grand Total Debt
$ 1,814,795
$ 1,986,865
4.32%
4.43%
2), 3)
2)
4)
April 2023
April 2023
December 2024
6.255)
Includes amortization of debt issuance costs.
On April 17, 2018, the Company entered into the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, ("the Credit Agreement") in an aggregate principal amount of up to $1.0 billion, providing for a term loan of $200.0 million and a revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $800.0 million. The Company also has $22.3 million of letters of credit outstanding under a sub-facility reducing the available capacity under the revolving credit facility to $412.7 million as of December 31, 2019. Based on the Company's current leverage ratio, the revolving credit facility bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 1.50%.
The stated and effective interest rate on the revolving credit facility exclude interest associated with the outstanding letters of credit and the unused fees.
On December 18, 2019, CoreCivic entered into a new $250.0 million Senior Secured Term Loan B ("Term Loan B"). The Term Loan B bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 4.50%, with a 1.00% LIBOR floor. The Company can generally prepay the Term Loan B at any time without penalty.
Represents the weighted average debt maturity in years.
Debt Maturity Schedule at December 31, 2019:
Total Debt
% of Debt
% of Debt
Year
Maturing
Maturing
Maturing
2020
$
31,349
1.58%
1.58%
2021
39,087
1.97%
3.55%
2022
292,981
14.75%
18.29%
2023
904,110
45.50%
63.80%
2024
194,937
9.81%
73.61%
Thereafter
524,401
26.39%
100.00%
$
1,986,865
100.00%
(in millions)
Debt Maturity
$1,000
$904
$800
$600
$293
$400
$195
$266
$228
$200
$31
$39
$30
$0
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025-2026
2027 2028 - 2040
SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS
(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
COVERAGE RATIOS:
Interest coverage ratio (Adjusted EBITDA/Interest incurred) (x)**
5.1x
5.5x
5.6x
5.5x
Fixed charge coverage ratio (Adjusted EBITDA/(Interest incurred + Scheduled prin pmts)) (x)**
Annualized return on operating real estate investments
(Annualized Adjusted EBITDA/Average operating real estate investments (undepreciated book value)*)
9.0%
9.2%
9.6%
8.8%
Annualized return on total assets
(Annualized Adjusted EBITDA/Average total assets (undepreciated book value)*)
7.7%
8.2%
8.3%
7.9%
OVERHEAD RATIOS:
Annualized general & administrative expenses (excl. non-recurring costs)/Average total assets (undepreciated book value)*
2.4%
2.2%
2.4%
2.1%
General & administrative expenses (excluding non-recurring costs)/Total revenues
6.4%
5.9%
6.4%
5.7%
INTEREST EXPENSE, NET:
Interest income
$
(705)
$
(373)
$
(2,260)
$
(1,376)
Interest incurred
22,912
20,947
89,318
74,142
Interest expense associated with STFRC lease
-
1,294
-
5,562
Amortization of debt costs
785
857
3,351
3,419
Capitalized interest
(1,664)
(580)
(6,008)
(994)
Interest expense, net
$
21,328
$
22,145
$
84,401
$
80,753
EBITDA CALCULATION:
Net income
$
41,974
$
41,239
$
188,886
$
159,207
Interest expense
22,033
22,518
86,661
82,129
Depreciation and amortization
36,804
40,387
144,572
156,501
Income tax expense
1,897
1,148
7,839
8,353
EBITDA
102,708
105,292
427,958
406,190
Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions
602
-
602
1,016
Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions
175
763
1,132
3,096
Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses
-
6,085
-
6,085
Depreciation expense associated with STFRC lease
-
(4,147)
-
(16,453)
Interest expense associated with STFRC lease
-
(1,294)
-
(5,562)
Start-up expenses
-
-
9,480
-
Asset impairments
-
-
4,706
1,580
ADJUSTED EBITDA
$
103,485
$
106,699
$
443,878
$
395,952
*Calculated as a simple average (beginning of period plus end of period divided by 2)
**Excludes non-recourse debt and related EBITDA of CoreCivic of Kansas, LLC and SSA-Baltimore, LLC as both are Unrestricted Subsidiaries as defined under the Revolving Credit Facility.
PARTNER INFORMATION
(Unaudited)
CONTRACT RETENTION
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
TOTAL
OWNED AND CONTROLLED:
# of Contracts up for Renewal
29
42
42
40
43
196
# of Contracts Retained
26
39
40
39
40
184
Retention Rate
89.7%
92.9%
95.2%
97.5%
93.0%
93.9%
MANAGED ONLY:
# of Contracts up for Renewal
10
4
8
3
3
28
# of Contracts Retained
10
4
4
3
3
24
Retention Rate
100.0%
100.0%
50.0%
100.0%
100.0%
85.7%
TOTAL RETENTION RATE
92.3%
93.5%
88.0%
97.7%
93.5%
92.9%
TOP TEN PARTNERS
Percentage of Revenue for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019
(Revenue Percentages and Amounts are Inclusive of all Contracts with Respective Partners)
United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement - $579,477
29%
United States Marshals - $338,693
17%
Tennessee - $159,249
8%
Georgia - $110,540
6%
Bureau of Prisons - $95,355
5%
Oklahoma - $69,495
4%
Colorado - $67,065
3%
Ohio - $55,687
3%
California - $49,830
3%
Arizona - $48,105
2%
Other
20%
0%
5%
10%
15%
20%
25%
30%
35%
FACILITY PORTFOLIO
Compensated
Year
Remaining
Occupancy %
Constructed/
Design
Facility
Renewal
for the Quarter
Facility Name
Acquired (A)
Primary Customer
Capacity (B)
Security Level
Type (C)
Term
Options (D)
ended 12/31/19
CoreCivic Safety Facilities:
Safety- Owned and Managed:
Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex
1994, 1998, 1999, 2004
USMS
4,128
Multi
Detention
Sep-23
(1) 5 year
103.22%
Florence, Arizona
Eloy Detention Center
1995, 1996
ICE
1,500
Medium
Detention
Indefinite
-
82.34%
Eloy, Arizona
La Palma Correctional Center
2008
ICE
3,060
Multi
Detention
Indefinite
-
59.11%
Eloy, Arizona
Red Rock Correctional Center (E)
2006, 2016
State of Arizona
2,024
Medium
Correctional
Jul-26
(2) 5 year
97.40%
Eloy, Arizona
Saguaro Correctional Facility
2007
State of Hawaii
1,896
Multi
Correctional
Jun-20
(1) 1 year
77.48%
Eloy, Arizona
Leo Chesney Correctional Center
1989
-
240
-
-
-
-
0.00%
Live Oak, California
Otay Mesa Detention Center
2015, 2019
ICE
1,994
Minimum/
Detention
Dec-24
(2) 5 year
78.08%
San Diego, California
Medium
Bent County Correctional Facility
1992, 1997, 2008
State of Colorado
1,420
Medium
Correctional
Jun-20
-
96.55%
Las Animas, Colorado
Crowley County Correctional Facility
2003, 2004
State of Colorado
1,794
Medium
Correctional
Jun-20
-
99.07%
Olney Springs, Colorado
Huerfano County Correctional Center
1997
-
752
Medium
Correctional
-
-
0.00%
Walsenburg, Colorado
Kit Carson Correctional Center
1998, 2008
-
1,488
Medium
Correctional
-
-
0.00%
Burlington, Colorado
Coffee Correctional Facility (F)
1998, 1999, 2010
State of Georgia
2,312
Medium
Correctional
Jun-20
(14) 1 year
112.99%
Nicholls, Georgia
Jenkins Correctional Center (F)
2012
State of Georgia
1,124
Medium
Correctional
Jun-20
(15) 1 year
100.93%
Millen, Georgia
McRae Correctional Facility
2000, 2002, 2012
BOP
1,978
Medium
Correctional
Nov-20
(1) 2 year
82.56%
McRae, Georgia
Stewart Detention Center
2004
ICE
1,752
Medium
Detention
Indefinite
-
92.68%
Lumpkin, Georgia
Wheeler Correctional Facility (F)
1998, 1999, 2010
State of Georgia
2,312
Medium
Correctional
Jun-20
(14) 1 year
113.12%
Alamo, Georgia
Leavenworth Detention Center
1992, 2000, 2004,
USMS
1,033
Maximum
Detention
Dec-21
(1) 5 year
82.44%
Leavenworth, Kansas
2008
FACILITY PORTFOLIO
Compensated
Year
Remaining
Occupancy %
Constructed/
Design
Facility
Renewal
for the Quarter
Facility Name
Acquired (A)
Primary Customer
Capacity (B)
Security Level
Type (C)
Term
Options (D)
ended 12/31/19
Lee Adjustment Center
1998
Commonwealth of Kentucky
816
Multi
Correctional
Jun-20
(1) 1 year
103.95%
Beattyville, Kentucky
Marion Adjustment Center
1998
-
826
Minimum/
Correctional
-
-
0.00%
St. Mary, Kentucky
Medium
Prairie Correctional Facility
1991
-
1,600
Medium
Correctional
-
-
0.00%
Appleton, Minnesota
Adams County Correctional Center
2008
ICE
2,232
Medium
Detention
Aug-24
Indefinite
51.50%
Adams County, Mississippi
Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility (G)
2000, 2007, 2008
USMS
2,672
Multi
Correctional
Jun-20
Indefinite
53.96%
Tutwiler, Mississippi
Crossroads Correctional Center (H)
1999
State of Montana
664
Multi
Correctional
Jun-21
(1) 2 year
104.62%
Shelby, Montana
Nevada Southern Detention Center
2010
USMS
1,072
Medium
Detention
Sep-20
(2) 5 year
88.32%
Pahrump, Nevada
Elizabeth Detention Center
1963
ICE
300
Minimum
Detention
Aug-20
(1) 1 year
95.00%
Elizabeth, New Jersey
Cibola County Corrections Center
1994, 1999
USMS
1,129
Medium
Detention
Indefinite
-
74.91%
Milan, New Mexico
Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center
1989, 2000
State of New Mexico
596
Multi
Correctional
Jun-20
-
115.21%
Grants, New Mexico
Torrance County Detention Facility
1990, 1997
ICE
910
Multi
Detention
May-24
Indefinite
82.77%
Estancia, New Mexico
Lake Erie Correctional Institution (I)
2011
State of Ohio
1,798
Medium
Correctional
Jun-32
Indefinite
97.96%
Conneaut, Ohio
Northeast Ohio Correctional Center
1997
State of Ohio
2,016
Medium
Correctional
Jun-32
Indefinite
92.51%
Youngstown, Ohio
Cimarron Correctional Facility (J)
1997, 2008
State of Oklahoma
1,692
Multi
Correctional
Jun-20
-
94.52%
Cushing, Oklahoma
Davis Correctional Facility (J)
1996, 2008
State of Oklahoma
1,670
Multi
Correctional
Jun-20
-
98.21%
Holdenville, Oklahoma
Diamondback Correctional Facility
1998, 2000
-
2,160
Multi
Correctional
-
-
0.00%
Watonga, Oklahoma
Shelby Training Center
1986, 1995
-
200
-
-
-
-
0.00%
Memphis, Tennessee
Trousdale Turner Correctional Center
2015
State of Tennessee
2,552
Multi
Correctional
Jan-21
-
98.51%
Hartsville, Tennessee
FACILITY PORTFOLIO
Compensated
Year
Remaining
Occupancy %
Constructed/
Design
Facility
Renewal
for the Quarter
Facility Name
Acquired (A)
Primary Customer
Capacity (B)
Security Level
Type (C)
Term
Options (D)
ended 12/31/19
West Tennessee Detention Facility
1990, 1996
USMS
600
Multi
Detention
Sep-21
(4) 2 year
86.03%
Mason, Tennessee
Whiteville Correctional Facility (K)
1998
State of Tennessee
1,536
Medium
Correctional
Jun-21
-
97.74%
Whiteville, Tennessee
Eden Detention Center
1995
USMS
1,422
Medium
Detention
Indefinite
-
70.07%
Eden, Texas
Houston Processing Center
1984, 2005
ICE
1,000
Medium
Detention
Mar-20
-
77.54%
Houston, Texas
Laredo Processing Center
1985, 1990
ICE
258
Minimum/
Detention
Jul-23
Indefinite
110.18%
Laredo, Texas
Medium
South Texas Family Residential Center
2014
ICE
2,400
-
Residential
Sep-21
-
100.00%
Dilley, Texas
T. Don Hutto Residential Center
1997
ICE
512
Medium
Detention
Mar-20
(2) 2 month
95.32%
Taylor, Texas
Webb County Detention Center
1998
ICE
480
Medium
Detention
Feb-23
-
63.33%
Laredo, Texas
Safety- Managed Only:
Citrus County Detention Facility
1992, 2007
Citrus County, FL
760
Multi
Detention
Sep-20
Indefinite
91.79%
Lecanto, Florida
Lake City Correctional Facility
1997, 2005
State of Florida
893
Medium
Correctional
Jun-20
Indefinite
99.16%
Lake City, Florida
Marion County Jail
1997, 2005
Marion County, IN
1,030
Multi
Detention
Dec-27
-
119.71%
Indianapolis, Indiana
Hardeman County Correctional Facility
1997
State of Tennessee
2,016
Medium
Correctional
Jun-24
-
97.29%
Whiteville, Tennessee
Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility
1992, 1995, 2011
Davidson County, TN
1,348
Multi
Detention
Jul-20
-
68.61%
Nashville, Tennessee
Silverdale Facilities
1985, 1997, 1998,
Hamilton County, TN
1,046
Multi
Detention
Sep-21
(4) 4 year
93.23%
Chattanooga, Tennessee
2005, 2008
South Central Correctional Center
1992, 1994, 1995,
State of Tennessee
1,676
Medium
Correctional
Jun-20
-
96.27%
Clifton, Tennessee
2005
Total design capacity for CoreCivic Safety Facilities (50 Facilities)
72,689
79.8%
FACILITY PORTFOLIO
Compensated
Year
Remaining
Occupancy %
Constructed/
Design
Facility
Renewal
for the Quarter
Facility Name
Acquired (A)
Primary Customer
Capacity (B)
Security Level
Type (C)
Term
Options (D)
ended 12/31/19
CoreCivic Community Facilities:
Community
Oracle Transitional Center
2017
-
92
-
Corrections
-
-
0.00%
Tucson, Arizona
Community
CAI Boston Avenue
2013
State of California
120
-
Corrections
Jun-24
-
96.84%
San Diego, California
Community
CAI Ocean View
2013
BOP
483
-
Corrections
May-20
(1) 1 year
101.13%
San Diego, California
Community
Adams Transitional Center
2017
Adams County
102
-
Corrections
Jun-20
-
98.27%
Denver, Colorado
Community
Arapahoe Community Treatment Center
2017
Arapahoe County
135
-
Corrections
Jun-20
-
86.84%
Englewood, Colorado
Community
Boulder Community Treatment Center (L)
2016
Boulder County
69
-
Corrections
Jan-20
-
89.92%
Boulder, Colorado
Community
Centennial Community Transition Center
2016
Arapahoe County
107
-
Corrections
Jun-20
-
98.21%
Englewood, Colorado
Community
Columbine Facility
2016
Denver County
60
-
Corrections
Jun-20
-
94.95%
Denver, Colorado
Community
Commerce Transitional Center
2017
Adams County
136
-
Corrections
Jun-20
-
96.74%
Commerce City, Colorado
Community
Dahlia Facility
2016
Denver County
120
-
Corrections
Jun-20
-
92.81%
Denver, Colorado
Community
Fox Facility and Training Center
2016
Denver County
90
-
Corrections
Jun-20
-
88.60%
Denver, Colorado
Community
Henderson Transitional Center
2017
Adams County
184
-
Corrections
Jun-20
-
96.85%
Henderson, Colorado
FACILITY PORTFOLIO
Compensated
Year
Remaining
Occupancy %
Constructed/
Design
Facility
Renewal
for the Quarter
Facility Name
Acquired (A)
Primary Customer
Capacity (B)
Security Level
Type (C)
Term
Options (D)
ended 12/31/19
Community
Longmont Community Treatment Center
2016
Boulder County
69
-
Corrections
Jun-20
-
95.72%
Longmont, Colorado
Community
Ulster Facility
2016
Denver County
90
-
Corrections
Jun-20
-
91.86%
Denver, Colorado
Community
South Raleigh Reentry Center
2019
BOP
60
-
Corrections
Sep-20
-
97.79%
Raleigh, North Carolina
Community
Carver Transitional Center
2015
State of Oklahoma
494
-
Corrections
Jun-20
(2) 1 year
31.53%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Community
Oklahoma City Transitional Center
2017
State of Oklahoma
200
-
Corrections
Jun-20
(2) 1 year
78.41%
Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Community
Tulsa Transitional Center
2015
State of Oklahoma
390
-
Corrections
Jun-20
(2) 1 year
62.10%
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Community
Turley Residential Center
2015
-
289
-
Corrections
-
-
0.00%
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Community
Austin Residential Reentry Center
2015
BOP
116
-
Corrections
Aug-20
(4) 1 year
52.79%
Del Valle, Texas
Community
Austin Transitional Center
2015
State of Texas
460
-
Corrections
Aug-20
-
83.51%
Del Valle, Texas
Community
Corpus Christi Transitional Center
2015
State of Texas
160
-
Corrections
Aug-21
(3) 2 year
80.40%
Corpus Christi, Texas
Community
Dallas Transitional Center
2015
State of Texas
300
-
Corrections
Aug-20
-
89.38%
Hutchins, Texas
Community
El Paso Multi-Use Facility
2015
State of Texas
360
-
Corrections
Aug-20
-
78.38%
El Paso, Texas
FACILITY PORTFOLIO
Compensated
Year
Remaining
Occupancy %
Constructed/
Design
Facility
Renewal
for the Quarter
Facility Name
Acquired (A)
Primary Customer
Capacity (B)
Security Level
Type (C)
Term
Options (D)
ended 12/31/19
Community
El Paso Transitional Center
2015
State of Texas
224
-
Corrections
Aug-20
-
El Paso, Texas
Community
Fort Worth Transitional Center
2015
State of Texas
248
-
Corrections
Aug-20
-
Fort Worth, Texas
Community
Ghent Residential Reentry Center
2019
BOP
36
Corrections
Feb-20
(2) 1 year
Norfolk, Virginia
Community
James River Residential Reentry Center
2019
BOP
84
Corrections
Feb-20
(2) 1 year
Newport News, Virginia
Community
Cheyenne Transitional Center
2015
State of Wyoming
116
-
Corrections
Jun-20
(2) 1 year
Cheyenne, Wyoming
Total design capacity for CoreCivic Community (29 Facilities)
5,394
Total Design Capacity for all Facilities as of December 31, 2019
78,083
Less Idle Facilities (9 Facilities)
(7,647)
Total Facilities, Excluding Idle Facilities
70,436
Safety and Community
90,000
Occupancy and Average Daily Population
85,000
80,000
75,000
82.3%
82.7%
82.8%
82.9%
79.3%
80.2%
80.7%
81.0%
79.3%
79.7%
80.2%
80.8%
79.4%
70,000
79.0%
79.2%
75.1%
65,000
60,000
55,000
50,000
45,000
40,000
1Q16
2Q16
3Q16
4Q16
1Q17
2Q17
3Q17
4Q17
1Q18
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
77.27%
80.61%
127.78%
79.02%
92.63%
74.3%
79.4%
0.0%
88.0%
100.0%
95.0%
90.0%
85.0%
80.0%
75.0%
70.0%
65.0%
60.0%
55.0%
50.0%
Average Number
Average Daily Population
Occupancy
of Beds Available
Rate
FACILITY PORTFOLIO
Year
Remaining
Occupancy %
Constructed/
Design
Property
Renewal
for the Quarter
Property Name
Acquired (A)
Primary Customer
Capacity (B)
Square Footage
Type (C)
Term
Options (D)
ended 12/31/19
CoreCivic Properties:
GSA - U.S. Immigration and Customs
Government-
ICE-Fayetteville
2018
Enforcement
-
5,000
Leased
May-27
NA
100.00%
Fayetteville, Arkansas
Government-
SSA-Harrison
2018
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
11,000
Leased
Dec-22
NA
100.00%
Harrison, Arkansas
Government-
SSA-Hot Springs
2018
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
11,000
Leased
Oct-25
NA
100.00%
Hot Springs, Arkansas
California City Correctional Center
1999
State of California
2,560
522,000
Correctional
Nov-20
Indefinite
100.00%
California City, California
Community
Long Beach Community Corrections Center
2016
The GEO Group, Inc.
112
16,000
Corrections
Jun-25
NA
100.00%
Long Beach, California
Community
Stockton Female Community Corrections Facility
2017
WestCare California, Inc.
100
15,000
Corrections
Apr-21
(1) 5 year
100.00%
Stockton, California
2018
State of Florida - Florida Dept. of
Government-
Capital Commerce Center
Business & Professional Regulation
-
261,000
Leased
Oct-27
(2) 5 year
97.89%
Tallahassee, Florida
Community
Augusta Transitional Center
2017
Georgia Department of Corrections
230
29,000
Corrections
Jun-20
(3) 1 year
100.00%
Augusta, Georgia
Government-
SSA-Milledgeville
2017
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
9,000
Leased
Jan-30
NA
100.00%
Milledgeville, Georgia
Government-
Southeast Correctional Complex (M)
1998
Commonwealth of Kentucky
656
127,000
Leased
mid-2030
(5) 2 year
-
Wheelwright, Kentucky
Government-
SSA-Baltimore
2018
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
541,000
Leased
Jan-34
NA
100.00%
Baltimore, Maryland
FACILITY PORTFOLIO
Year
Remaining
Occupancy %
Constructed/
Design
Property
Renewal
for the Quarter
Property Name
Acquired (A)
Primary Customer
Capacity (B)
Square Footage
Type (C)
Term
Options (D)
ended 12/31/19
Michigan Department of Technology,
Government-
MDHHS-Detroit
2019
Management and Budget
-
37,000
Leased
Jun-28
(1) 6 year
100.00%
Detroit, Michigan
Government-
SSA-Florissant
2018
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
12,000
Leased
Apr-21
NA
100.00%
St Louis, Missouri
Government-
IRS-Greenville
2017
GSA - Internal Revenue Service
-
13,000
Leased
Mar-24
NA
90.83%
Greenville, North Carolina
Government-
SSA-Rockingham
2017
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
8,000
Leased
Mar-25
NA
100.00%
Rockingham, North Carolina
GSA - National Archives & Records
Government-
NARA-Dayton
2018
Administration
-
217,000
Leased
Jan-23
(2) 10 year
100.00%
Dayton, Ohio
North Fork Correctional Facility
1998, 2007
State of Oklahoma
2,400
466,000
Correctional
Jul-21
Indefinite
100.00%
Sayre, Oklahoma
Government-
SSA-McAlester
2018
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
9,000
Leased
May-21
NA
100.00%
McAlester, Oklahoma
Government-
SSA-Poteau
2018
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
6,000
Leased
Apr-22
NA
100.00%
Poteau, Oklahoma
Community
Broad Street Residential Reentry Center
2015
-
150
18,000
Corrections
-
-
0.00%
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Community
Roth Hall Residential Reentry Center
2015
-
136
18,000
Corrections
-
-
0.00%
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Community
Walker Hall Residential Reentry Center
2015
-
144
18,000
Corrections
-
-
0.00%
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Government-
DHS-Chattanooga
2018
GSA - Department of Homeland Security
-
5,000
Leased
Apr-20
NA
100.00%
Chattanooga, Tennessee
FACILITY PORTFOLIO
Year
Remaining
Occupancy %
Constructed/
Design
Property
Renewal
for the Quarter
Property Name
Acquired (A)
Primary Customer
Capacity (B)
Square Footage
Type (C)
Term
Options (D)
ended 12/31/19
Government-
DHS-Knoxville
2018
GSA - Department of Homeland Security
-
5,000
Leased
Oct-19
NA
100.00%
Knoxville, Tennessee
Government-
SSA-Balch Springs
2018
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
16,000
Leased
Nov-33
NA
100.00%
Balch Springs, Texas
Government-
SSA-Bryan
2018
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
10,000
Leased
Mar-22
NA
100.00%
Bryan, Texas
Government-
SSA-Denton
2018
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
10,000
Leased
Jan-26
NA
100.00%
Denton, Texas
Government-
SSA-Marshall
2018
GSA - Social Security Administration
-
7,000
Leased
Dec-28
NA
100.00%
Marshall, Texas
Total Design Capacity and Square Footage of Leased Properties (28 Properties)
6,488
2,422,000
97.4%
Expansion and Development Projects:
Estimated
Spent
Total
through
Design
Project
Investment
12/31/19
Facility Name
Completed
Primary Customer
Capacity (B)
Description
(in millions)
(in millions)
Segment
New
Correctional
Lansing Correctional Facility
First quarter 2020
State of Kansas
2,432
Facility
$155.0
$137.7
CoreCivic Properties
Lansing, Kansas
FACILITY PORTFOLIO
The year constructed/acquired represents the initial date of acquisition or completion of construction of the facility, as well as significant additions to the facility that occurred at a later date.
Design capacity measures the number of beds, and accordingly, the number of offenders each facility is designed to accommodate. Facilities housing detainees on a short-term basis may exceed the original intended design capacity due to the lower level of services required by detainees in custody for a brief period. From time to time, we may evaluate the design capacity of our facilities based on the customers using the facilities, and the ability to reconfigure space with minimal capital outlays. We believe design capacity is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operations in our CoreCivic Safety and CoreCivic Community segments, because the revenue generated by each facility is based on a per diem or monthly rate per offender cared for at the facility paid by the corresponding contracting governmental entity.
We manage numerous facilities that have more than a single function (i.e., housing both long-term sentenced adult prisoners and pre-trial detainees). The primary functional categories into which facility types are identified was determined by the relative size of offender populations in a particular facility on December 31, 2019. If, for example, a 1,000-bed facility cared for 900 adult offenders with sentences in excess of one year and 100 pre-trial detainees, the primary functional category to which it would be assigned would be that of correctional facilities and not detention facilities. It should be understood that the primary functional category to which multi-user facilities are assigned may change from time to time.
Remaining renewal options represents the number of renewal options, if applicable, and the remaining term of each option renewal.
Pursuant to the terms of a contract awarded by the state of Arizona in September 2012, the state of Arizona has an option to purchase the Red Rock facility at any time during the term of the contract, including extension options, based on an amortization schedule starting with the fair market value and decreasing evenly to zero over the twenty year term.
The facility is subject to a purchase option held by the Georgia Department of Corrections, or GDOC, which grants the GDOC the right to purchase the facility for the lesser of the facility's depreciated book value, as defined, or fair market value at any time during the term of the contract between us and the GDOC.
The facility is subject to a purchase option held by the Tallahatchie County Correctional Authority which grants Tallahatchie County Correctional Authority the right to purchase the facility at any time during the contract at a price generally equal to the cost of the premises less an allowance for amortization originally over a 20 year period. The amortization period was extended through 2050 in connection with an expansion completed during the fourth quarter of 2007.
The state of Montana has an option to purchase the facility generally at any time during the term of the contract with us at fair market value less the sum of a pre-determined portion of per-diem payments made to us by the state of Montana.
The state of Ohio has the irrevocable right to repurchase the facility before we may resell the facility to a third party, or if we become insolvent or are unable to meet our obligations under the management contract with the state of Ohio, at a price generally equal to the fair market value, as defined in the Real Estate Purchase Agreement.
The facility is subject to a purchase option held by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, or ODC, which grants the ODC the right to purchase the facility at its fair market value at any time.
The state of Tennessee has the option to purchase the facility in the event of our bankruptcy, or upon an operational or financial breach, as defined, at a price equal to the book value, as defined.
The contract at this facility expired on January 7, 2020, and was not renewed. The facility was leased from a third-party and the lease also terminated in January 2020.
The Commonwealth of Kentucky has an option to purchase the facility at any time during the term of the lease with us at a price equal to the fair market value of the property.
