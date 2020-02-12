CoreCivic : 4th Quarter 2019 Supplemental Disclosure Information 0 02/12/2020 | 05:56pm EST Send by mail :

In addition, the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any of the Company's securities. CoreCivic, Inc. Supplemental Financial Information For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019 TABLE OF CONTENTS Financial Highlights & 2020 Guidance Summary 1 Consolidated Balance Sheets 2 Consolidated Statements of Operations 3 Reconciliation of Basic to Diluted Earnings Per Share 4 Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share 5 Funds From Operations 6 Selected Financial Information 7 Segment Data 9 Analysis of Outstanding Debt 10 Selected Operating Ratios 11 Partner Information 12 Facility Portfolio 13 Damon T. Hininger, President and Chief Executive Officer David M. Garfinkle, Chief Financial Officer 5501 Virginia Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Tel.: (615) 263-3000 Fax: (615) 263-3010 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 1 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 1.72 $ 1.45 Normalized FFO Per Share $ 0.59 $ 0.63 $ 2.62 $ 2.31 AFFO Per Share $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 2.58 $ 2.19 Debt Leverage 4.0x 3.7x 3.7x 4.0x Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio 4.5x 5.1x 5.0x 5.1x GUIDANCE SUMMARY (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Q1 2020 Full Year 2020 Low-End High-End Low-End High-End Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 27,585 $ 31,585 $ 160,088 $ 171,088 Non-controlling interest 590 590 2,362 2,362 Net income $ 28,175 $ 32,175 $ 162,450 $ 173,450 Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions 575 575 2,300 2,300 Deferred tax expense on constructed asset 2,750 2,750 2,750 2,750 Adjusted net income $ 31,500 $ 35,500 $ 167,500 $ 178,500 Net income $ 28,175 $ 32,175 $ 162,450 $ 173,450 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 27,700 27,700 111,000 111,500 Funds From Operations $ 55,875 $ 59,875 $ 273,450 $ 284,950 Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions 575 575 2,300 2,300 Deferred tax expense on constructed asset 2,750 2,750 2,750 2,750 Normalized Funds From Operations $ 59,200 $ 63,200 $ 278,500 $ 290,000 Maintenance capital expenditures on real estate assets (6,500) (6,000) (31,000) (30,500) Stock-based compensation and non-cash interest 6,100 6,100 24,500 24,500 Other non-cash revenue and expenses 1,700 1,700 5,500 5,500 Adjusted Funds From Operations $ 60,500 $ 65,000 $ 277,500 $ 289,500 Basic EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.27 $ 1.34 $ 1.43 Diluted EPS $ 0.23 $ 0.27 $ 1.34 $ 1.43 Adjusted EPS per basic share $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 1.38 $ 1.47 Adjusted EPS per diluted share $ 0.26 $ 0.29 $ 1.38 $ 1.47 FFO per diluted share $ 0.46 $ 0.50 $ 2.26 $ 2.36 Normalized FFO per diluted share $ 0.49 $ 0.53 $ 2.30 $ 2.40 Adjusted Funds From Operations per diluted share $ 0.50 $ 0.54 $ 2.29 $ 2.39 Net income $ 28,175 $ 32,175 $ 162,450 $ 173,450 Interest expense 24,750 24,250 98,000 97,500 Depreciation and amortization 38,000 38,000 153,000 153,000 Income tax expense 1,750 1,250 9,000 8,500 EBITDA $ 92,675 $ 95,675 $ 422,450 $ 432,450 Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions 575 575 2,300 2,300 Deferred tax expense on constructed asset 2,750 2,750 2,750 2,750 Adjusted EBITDA $ 96,000 $ 99,000 $ 427,500 $ 437,500 Capital Expenditures Prison construction & land acquisitions $ 21,000 $ 23,000 Tenant improvements & leasing commissions 6,500 7,500 Maintenance on real estate assets 30,500 31,000 Information technology and other assets 28,500 30,500 Total capital expenditures $ 86,500 $ 92,000 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 2 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, 2019 2019 2019 2019 2018 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,120 $ 47,537 $ 56,745 $ 20,499 $ 52,802 Restricted cash 26,973 25,541 30,150 32,901 21,335 Accounts receivable, net of allowance 280,785 271,594 272,423 273,567 270,597 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,507 35,973 32,791 28,364 28,791 Total current assets 435,385 380,645 392,109 355,331 373,525 Real estate and related assets: Property and equipment, net 2,700,107 2,836,841 2,824,029 2,794,767 2,830,589 Other real estate assets 238,637 239,149 242,073 244,479 247,223 Goodwill 50,537 48,169 48,169 48,169 48,169 Non-current deferred tax assets 16,058 18,951 18,858 13,807 14,947 Other assets 350,907 225,090 213,653 213,827 141,207 Total assets $ 3,791,631 $ 3,748,845 $ 3,738,891 $ 3,670,380 $ 3,655,660 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 337,462 $ 372,411 $ 330,449 $ 330,617 $ 352,275 Current portion of long-term debt, net 31,349 342,391 341,152 15,448 14,121 Total current liabilities 368,811 714,802 671,601 346,065 366,396 Long-term debt, net 1,928,023 1,521,785 1,569,118 1,828,114 1,787,555 Deferred revenue 12,469 15,877 19,286 22,694 26,102 Other liabilities 105,579 113,180 96,295 91,093 60,548 Total liabilities 2,414,882 2,365,644 2,356,300 2,287,966 2,240,601 Commitments and contingencies Common stock - $0.01 par value 1,191 1,191 1,191 1,191 1,187 Additional paid-in capital 1,821,810 1,817,258 1,812,611 1,808,147 1,807,202 Accumulated deficit (446,252) (435,248) (431,211) (426,924) (393,330) Total stockholders' equity 1,376,749 1,383,201 1,382,591 1,382,414 1,415,059 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 3,791,631 $ 3,748,845 $ 3,738,891 $ 3,670,380 $ 3,655,660 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS 3 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 REVENUE: Safety $ 447,413 $ 435,979 $ 1,779,958 1,675,998 Community 31,145 27,190 123,265 101,841 Properties 19,224 19,002 77,307 57,899 Other 27 22 159 28 Total revenue 497,809 482,193 1,980,689 1,835,766 EXPENSES: Operating: Safety 332,415 316,748 1,304,121 1,222,418 Community 24,409 19,863 95,159 76,898 Properties 5,426 5,114 22,803 15,420 Other 273 76 686 514 Total operating expenses 362,523 341,801 1,422,769 1,315,250 General and administrative 32,231 29,271 127,078 106,865 Depreciation and amortization 36,804 40,387 144,572 156,501 Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses - 6,085 - 6,085 Asset impairments - - 4,706 1,580 431,558 417,544 1,699,125 1,586,281 OPERATING INCOME 66,251 64,649 281,564 249,485 OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE: Interest expense, net 21,328 22,145 84,401 80,753 Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions 602 - 602 1,016 Other (income) expense 450 117 (164) 156 22,380 22,262 84,839 81,925 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 43,871 42,387 196,725 167,560 Income tax expense (1,897) (1,148) (7,839) (8,353) NET INCOME $ 41,974 $ 41,239 $ 188,886 $ 159,207 BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.59 $ 1.34 DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.59 $ 1.34 RECONCILIATION OF BASIC TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 4 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Basic: Net income $ 41,974 $ 41,239 $ 188,886 $ 159,207 Diluted: Net income $ 41,974 $ 41,239 $ 188,886 $ 159,207 Basic: Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 119,096 118,669 119,028 118,544 Diluted: Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic 119,096 118,669 119,028 118,544 Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options - 73 22 111 Restricted stock-based awards 144 111 114 61 Weighted average shares and assumed conversions-diluted 119,240 118,853 119,164 118,716 Basic earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.59 $ 1.34 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.35 $ 0.35 $ 1.59 $ 1.34 CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 5 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended December 31, 20192018 For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 20192018 Net Income $ Special items: Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions Charges associated with adoption of tax reform Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions Start-up expenses Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses Asset impairments Diluted adjusted net income $ Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic Effect of dilutive securities: Stock options Restricted stock-based awards Weighted average shares and assumed conversions - diluted 41,974 $ 602 - 175 - - - 42,751 $ 119,096 - 144 119,240 41,239 $ - - 763 - 6,085 - 48,087 $ 118,669 73 111 118,853 188,886 $ 159,207 602 1,016 - 1,024 1,132 3,096 9,480 - - 6,085 4,706 1,580 204,806 $ 172,008 119,028 118,544 22 111 114 61 119,164 118,716 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 0.36 $ 0.40 $ 1.72 $ 1.45 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS 6 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS: Net income $ 41,974 $ 41,239 $ 188,886 $ 159,207 Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets 27,036 26,982 107,402 101,771 Impairment of real estate assets - - 4,428 1,580 Gain on sale of real estate assets - - (287) - Funds From Operations $ 69,010 $ 68,221 $ 300,429 $ 262,558 Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions 602 - 602 1,016 Charges associated with adoption of tax reform - - - 1,024 Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions 175 763 1,132 3,096 Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses - 6,085 - 6,085 Start-up expenses - - 9,480 - Goodwill and other impairments - - 278 - Normalized Funds From Operations $ 69,787 $ 75,069 $ 311,921 $ 273,779 Maintenance capital expenditures on real estate assets (7,814) (9,275) (30,068) (30,280) Stock-based compensation 4,552 3,374 17,267 13,132 Amortization of debt costs 785 857 3,351 3,419 Other non-cash revenue and expenses 1,648 644 4,929 (502) Adjusted Funds From Operations $ 68,958 $ 70,669 $ 307,400 $ 259,548 FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 2.52 $ 2.21 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.57 $ 2.52 $ 2.21 NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.63 $ 2.62 $ 2.31 Diluted $ 0.59 $ 0.63 $ 2.62 $ 2.31 ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE: Basic $ 0.58 $ 0.60 $ 2.58 $ 2.19 Diluted $ 0.58 $ 0.59 $ 2.58 $ 2.19 FFO and AFFO are widely accepted non-GAAP supplemental measures of REIT performance following the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). The Company believes that FFO and AFFO are important operating measures that supplement discussion and analysis of the Company's results of operations and are used to review and assess operating performance of the Company and its properties and their management teams. NAREIT defines FFO as net income computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and extraordinary items, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate and impairment of depreciable real estate. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), this accounting presentation assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes at a level rate over time. Because of the unique structure, design and use of the Company's properties, management believes that assessing performance of the Company's properties without the impact of depreciation or amortization is useful. The Company may make adjustments to FFO from time to time for certain other income and expenses that it considers non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, even though such items may require cash settlement, because such items do not reflect a necessary component of the ongoing operations of the Company. Even though expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) may be recurring, the magnitude and timing fluctuate based on the timing and scope of M&A activity, and therefore, such expenses, which are not a necessary component of the ongoing operations of the Company, may not be comparable from period to period. Start-up expenses represent the incremental operating losses incurred during the period we were activating idle correctional facilities. Normalized FFO excludes the effects of such items. The Company calculates AFFO by adding to Normalized FFO non- cash expenses such as the amortization of deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation, and by subtracting from Normalized FFO recurring real estate expenditures that are capitalized and then amortized, but which are necessary to maintain a REIT's properties and its revenue stream. Some of these capital expenditures contain a discretionary element with respect to when they are incurred, while others may be more urgent. Therefore, these capital expenditures may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, depending on the nature of the expenditures required, seasonal factors such as weather, and budgetary conditions. Other companies may calculate FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO differently than the Company does, or adjust for other items, and therefore comparability may be limited. FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO and their corresponding per share measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 7 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31, 2019 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 BALANCE SHEET: Property and equipment $ 4,210,224 $ 4,323,975 $ 4,297,289 $ 4,237,611 $ 4,347,253 Accumulated depreciation and amortization (1,510,117) (1,487,134) (1,473,260) (1,442,844) (1,516,664) Property and equipment, net $ 2,700,107 $ 2,836,841 $ 2,824,029 $ 2,794,767 $ 2,830,589 Total assets $ 3,791,631 $ 3,748,845 $ 3,738,891 $ 3,670,380 $ 3,655,660 Maintenance & technology capital expenditures for the quarter ended $ 21,837 $ 11,980 $ 13,612 $ 9,757 $ 17,214 Property construction & land acquisition capital expenditures for the quarter ended $ 15,091 $ 28,321 $ 45,487 $ 27,711 $ 35,948 Corporate office relocation for the quarter ended $ 348 $ 466 $ 3,009 $ 2,165 $ - Total debt $ 1,986,865 $ 1,875,422 $ 1,922,167 $ 1,856,060 $ 1,814,795 Equity book value $ 1,376,749 $ 1,383,201 $ 1,382,591 $ 1,382,414 $ 1,415,059 LIQUIDITY: Cash and cash equivalents $ 92,120 $ 47,537 $ 56,745 $ 20,499 $ 52,802 Availability under revolving credit facility $ 412,695 $ 585,695 $ 522,795 $ 562,291 $ 575,291 CAPITALIZATION: Common shares outstanding 119,096 119,096 119,096 119,068 118,674 Common share price at end of period $ 17.38 $ 17.28 $ 20.76 $ 19.45 $ 17.83 Market value of common equity at end of period $ 2,069,888 $ 2,057,979 $ 2,472,433 $ 2,315,873 $ 2,115,957 Total equity market capitalization $ 2,069,888 $ 2,057,979 $ 2,472,433 $ 2,315,873 $ 2,115,957 Total market capitalization (market value of equity plus debt) $ 4,056,753 $ 3,933,401 $ 4,394,600 $ 4,171,933 $ 3,930,752 Regular Dividends $ 52,978 $ 53,031 $ 52,865 $ 52,994 $ 51,554 Dividends per common share $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.44 $ 0.43 Annualized dividend yield 10.1% 10.2% 8.5% 9.0% 9.6% EBITDA $ 102,708 $ 108,536 $ 107,457 $ 109,257 $ 105,292 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 103,485 $ 115,412 $ 115,288 $ 109,693 $ 106,699 NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS $ 69,787 $ 83,134 $ 82,625 $ 76,375 $ 75,069 Basic normalized funds from operations per share $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 0.63 Diluted normalized funds from operations per share $ 0.59 $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 0.64 $ 0.63 FFO PAYOUT RATIO 74.6% 62.9% 63.8% 68.8% 68.3% ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS $ 68,958 $ 83,016 $ 80,170 $ 75,256 $ 70,669 Basic adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.58 $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 0.63 $ 0.60 Diluted adjusted funds from operations per share $ 0.58 $ 0.70 $ 0.67 $ 0.63 $ 0.59 AFFO PAYOUT RATIO 75.9% 62.9% 65.7% 69.8% 72.9% SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION 8 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Number of days per period 92 92 365 365 ALL FACILITIES: Average available beds 78,650 78,047 78,236 78,047 Average compensated occupancy 79.4% 82.3% 81.9% 80.7% Total compensated man-days 5,745,620 5,910,908 23,399,110 22,999,253 Revenue per compensated man-day $ 81.67 $ 77.35 $ 79.72 $ 76.50 Operating expenses per compensated man-day: Fixed expense (1) 44.32 40.70 42.20 40.40 Variable expense 16.22 16.24 16.11 16.30 Total 60.54 56.94 58.31 56.70 Operating income per compensated man-day $ 21.13 $ 20.41 $ 21.41 $ 19.80 Operating margin 25.9% 26.4% 26.9% 25.9% DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION: Depreciation and amortization expense on real estate 27,036 26,982 107,402 101,771 Depreciation expense associated with STFRC rent payment - 4,147 - 16,453 Other depreciation expense 8,898 8,533 33,934 35,540 Amortization of intangibles 870 725 3,236 2,737 Depreciation and amortization $ 36,804 $ 40,387 $ 144,572 $ 156,501 NET OPERATING INCOME: Revenue Safety $ 447,413 $ 435,979 $ 1,779,958 $ 1,675,998 Community 31,145 27,190 123,265 101,841 Properties 19,224 19,002 77,307 57,899 Other 27 22 159 28 Total revenues 497,809 482,193 1,980,689 1,835,766 Operating Expenses Safety 332,415 316,748 1,304,121 1,222,418 Community 24,409 19,863 95,159 76,898 Properties 5,426 5,114 22,803 15,420 Other 273 76 686 514 Total operating expenses 362,523 341,801 1,422,769 1,315,250 Net Operating Income Safety 114,998 119,231 475,837 453,580 Community 6,736 7,327 28,106 24,943 Properties 13,798 13,888 54,504 42,479 Other (246) (54) (527) (486) Total net operating income $ 135,286 $ 140,392 $ 557,920 $ 520,516 Prior to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" (ASU 2016-02) on January 1, 2019, a portion of the rental payments for the South Texas Family Residential Center (STFRC) was classified as depreciation and interest expense for financial reporting purposes in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 840-40-55, formerly Emerging Issues Task Force No. 97-10, "The Effect of Lessee Involvement in Asset Construction"

(ASC 840-40-55). Accordingly, fixed expense and the corresponding fixed expense per compensated man-day for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include depreciation expense of $4.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively, and interest expense of $1.3 million and $5.6 million, respectively, associated with the STFRC lease payments. These amounts are also deducted from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA in those periods because we believe this presentation is more reflective of the cash flows associated with the facility's operations. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-02, all rental payments associated with this lease are classified as operating expenses. SEGMENT DATA 9 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 CORECIVIC SAFETY FACILITIES: Facility revenue $ 447,413 $ 435,979 $ 1,779,958 $ 1,675,998 Operating expenses: Fixed expense (1) 242,423 228,923 939,468 881,182 Variable expense 89,992 93,266 364,653 363,251 Total 332,415 322,189 1,304,121 1,244,433 Facility net operating income $ 114,998 $ 113,790 $ 475,837 $ 431,565 Average available beds 73,345 72,833 72,962 72,833 Average compensated occupancy 79.8% 82.5% 82.4% 80.8% Total compensated man-days 5,382,827 5,527,988 21,931,233 21,474,203 Revenue per compensated man-day $ 83.12 $ 78.87 $ 81.16 $ 78.05 Operating expenses per compensated man-day: Fixed (1) 45.04 41.41 42.84 41.03 Variable 16.72 16.87 16.63 16.92 Total 61.76 58.28 59.47 57.95 Operating income per compensated man-day $ 21.36 $ 20.59 $ 21.69 $ 20.10 Operating margin 25.7% 26.1% 26.7% 25.8% CORECIVIC COMMUNITY FACILITIES: Facility revenue (2) $ 21,857 $ 21,229 $ 85,341 $ 83,370 Operating expenses: (2) Fixed expense 12,218 11,669 47,934 48,072 Variable expense 3,227 2,734 12,285 11,618 Total 15,445 14,403 60,219 59,690 Facility net operating income $ 6,412 $ 6,826 $ 25,122 $ 23,680 Average available beds 5,305 5,214 5,274 5,214 Average compensated occupancy 74.3% 79.8% 76.3% 80.1% Total compensated man-days 362,793 382,920 1,467,877 1,525,050 Revenue per compensated man-day $ 60.25 $ 55.44 $ 58.14 $ 54.67 Operating expenses per compensated man-day: Fixed expense 33.68 30.47 32.66 31.52 Variable expense 8.89 7.14 8.37 7.62 Total 42.57 37.61 41.03 39.14 Operating income per compensated man-day $ 17.68 $ 17.83 $ 17.11 $ 15.53 Operating margin 29.3% 32.2% 29.4% 28.4% Prior to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" (ASU 2016-02) on January 1, 2019, a portion of the rental payments for STFRC was classified as depreciation and interest expense for financial reporting purposes in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 840-40-55, formerly Emerging Issues Task Force No. 97-10, "The Effect of Lessee Involvement in Asset Construction" (ASC 840-40-55).

Accordingly, fixed expense and the corresponding fixed expense per compensated man-day for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include depreciation expense of $4.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively, and interest expense of $1.3 million and $5.6 million, respectively, associated with the STFRC lease payments. These amounts are also deducted from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA in those periods because we believe this presentation is more reflective of the cash flows associated with the facility's operations. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-02, all rental payments associated with this lease are classified as operating expenses. Our CoreCivic Community segment includes the operating results of residential reentry centers we operate during each period, along with the operating results of our non-residential correctional alternative services. However, the facility revenue and operating expenses in this table, and the corresponding per compensated man-day amounts, of CoreCivic Community include only those related to the operation of the residential reentry centers. For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, our alternative services generated revenue of $9.3 million and $6.0 million, respectively, and incurred operating expenses of $9.0 million and $5.4 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, our alternative services generated revenue of $37.9 million and $18.4 million, respectively, and incurred operating expenses of $34.9 million and $17.2 million, respectively. ANALYSIS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT 10 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands) Outstanding Outstanding Stated Effective Balance Balance Interest Interest Maturity 12/31/2018 12/31/2019 Rate Rate 1) Date Fixed Rate: $350 Million Senior Notes $ 350,000 $ 350,000 4.625% 4.80% May 2023 $325 Million Senior Notes 325,000 - 4.125% 4.38% - Callable/ Redeemable Prior to February 1, 2023, redeemable at a "make-whole" redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest; thereafter the notes are redeemable at 100% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. On December 2, 2019, CoreCivic gave irrevocable notice that the Company would redeem the notes on January 1, 2020 ("the Redemption Date") at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date ("Redemption Amount"). On December 27, 2019, and in accordance with the indentures governing the notes, CoreCivic satisfied and discharged the notes by irrevocably depositing the Redemption Amount due on the Redemption Date with the trustee. $250 Million Senior Notes 250,000 250,000 5.0% 5.19% October 2022 $250 Million Senior Notes 250,000 250,000 4.75% 4.91% October 2027 Non-Recourse Mortgage Note - Capital Commerce 23,429 22,209 4.50% 4.70% January 2033 Non-Recourse Mortgage Note - Kansas 62,331 159,522 4.43% 4.75% January 2040 Non-Recourse Mortgage Note - Baltimore 155,535 150,134 4.50% 4.52% February 2034 Prior to July 15, 2022, redeemable at a "make-whole" redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest; thereafter the notes are redeemable at 100% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. Prior to July 15, 2027, redeemable at a "make-whole" redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest; thereafter the notes are redeemable at 100% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest. Subject to prepayment at any time with a prepayment charge, if any, equal to an amount so as to maintain the same yield on the mortgage note as if it had been carried through to its full term using Treasury instruments having a term equal to the remaining term of the mortgage note as of the prepayment date. Redeemable in all or part at any time upon written notice of not less than 30 days and not more than 60 days prior to the date fixed for such prepayment, with a "make-whole" amount, together with interest accrued to, but not including, the redemption date. Redeemable in whole or in part upon not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' prior written notice and such pre-payment shall include a "make-whole" amount. During the last 90 days of the permanent loan term and upon 30 days' prior written notice, redeemable in full, including any accrued and outstanding interest on any permanent loan payment date, without the payment of the "make-whole" amount. Total Fixed Rate Debt 1,416,295 1,181,865 Floating Rate: Revolving Credit Facility 201,000 365,000 3.23% 3.40% Term Loan A 197,500 190,000 3.21% 3.23% Term Loan B - 250,000 6.25% 6.25% Total Floating Rate Debt 398,500 805,000 Grand Total Debt $ 1,814,795 $ 1,986,865 4.32% 4.43% 2), 3) 2) 4) April 2023 April 2023 December 2024 6.255) Includes amortization of debt issuance costs. On April 17, 2018, the Company entered into the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, ("the Credit Agreement") in an aggregate principal amount of up to $1.0 billion, providing for a term loan of $200.0 million and a revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $800.0 million. The Company also has $22.3 million of letters of credit outstanding under a sub-facility reducing the available capacity under the revolving credit facility to $412.7 million as of December 31, 2019. Based on the Company's current leverage ratio, the revolving credit facility bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 1.50%. The stated and effective interest rate on the revolving credit facility exclude interest associated with the outstanding letters of credit and the unused fees. On December 18, 2019, CoreCivic entered into a new $250.0 million Senior Secured Term Loan B ("Term Loan B"). The Term Loan B bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 4.50%, with a 1.00% LIBOR floor. The Company can generally prepay the Term Loan B at any time without penalty. Represents the weighted average debt maturity in years. Debt Maturity Schedule at December 31, 2019: Total Debt % of Debt % of Debt Year Maturing Maturing Maturing 2020 $ 31,349 1.58% 1.58% 2021 39,087 1.97% 3.55% 2022 292,981 14.75% 18.29% 2023 904,110 45.50% 63.80% 2024 194,937 9.81% 73.61% Thereafter 524,401 26.39% 100.00% $ 1,986,865 100.00% (in millions) Debt Maturity $1,000 $904 $800 $600 $293 $400 $195 $266 $228 $200 $31 $39 $30 $0 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025-2026 2027 2028 - 2040 SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS 11 of 22 (Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 COVERAGE RATIOS: Interest coverage ratio (Adjusted EBITDA/Interest incurred) (x)** 5.1x 5.5x 5.6x 5.5x Fixed charge coverage ratio (Adjusted EBITDA/(Interest incurred + Scheduled prin pmts)) (x)** 4.5x 5.1x 5.0x 5.1x Secured debt coverage ratio ((Secured debt - cash)/Annualized Adjusted EBITDA) (x)** 1.8x 0.9x 1.7x 0.9x Total debt coverage ratio ((Total debt - cash)/Annualized Adjusted EBITDA) (x)** 4.0x 3.7x 3.7x 4.0x Accounts receivable turnover (Annualized revenues/Accounts receivable) (x) 7.1x 7.1x 7.1x 6.8x DEBT/EQUITY RATIOS: Total debt/Total market capitalization 49.0% 46.2% 49.0% 46.2% Total debt/Equity market capitalization 96.0% 85.8% 96.0% 85.8% Total debt/Book equity capitalization 144.3% 128.2% 144.3% 128.2% Total debt/Gross book value of real estate assets 43.6% 38.7% 43.6% 38.7% RETURN ON INVESTMENT RATIOS: Annualized return on operating real estate investments (Annualized Adjusted EBITDA/Average operating real estate investments (undepreciated book value)*) 9.0% 9.2% 9.6% 8.8% Annualized return on total assets (Annualized Adjusted EBITDA/Average total assets (undepreciated book value)*) 7.7% 8.2% 8.3% 7.9% OVERHEAD RATIOS: Annualized general & administrative expenses (excl. non-recurring costs)/Average total assets (undepreciated book value)* 2.4% 2.2% 2.4% 2.1% General & administrative expenses (excluding non-recurring costs)/Total revenues 6.4% 5.9% 6.4% 5.7% INTEREST EXPENSE, NET: Interest income $ (705) $ (373) $ (2,260) $ (1,376) Interest incurred 22,912 20,947 89,318 74,142 Interest expense associated with STFRC lease - 1,294 - 5,562 Amortization of debt costs 785 857 3,351 3,419 Capitalized interest (1,664) (580) (6,008) (994) Interest expense, net $ 21,328 $ 22,145 $ 84,401 $ 80,753 EBITDA CALCULATION: Net income $ 41,974 $ 41,239 $ 188,886 $ 159,207 Interest expense 22,033 22,518 86,661 82,129 Depreciation and amortization 36,804 40,387 144,572 156,501 Income tax expense 1,897 1,148 7,839 8,353 EBITDA 102,708 105,292 427,958 406,190 Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions 602 - 602 1,016 Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions 175 763 1,132 3,096 Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses - 6,085 - 6,085 Depreciation expense associated with STFRC lease - (4,147) - (16,453) Interest expense associated with STFRC lease - (1,294) - (5,562) Start-up expenses - - 9,480 - Asset impairments - - 4,706 1,580 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 103,485 $ 106,699 $ 443,878 $ 395,952 *Calculated as a simple average (beginning of period plus end of period divided by 2) **Excludes non-recourse debt and related EBITDA of CoreCivic of Kansas, LLC and SSA-Baltimore, LLC as both are Unrestricted Subsidiaries as defined under the Revolving Credit Facility. PARTNER INFORMATION 12 of 22 (Unaudited) CONTRACT RETENTION 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 TOTAL OWNED AND CONTROLLED: # of Contracts up for Renewal 29 42 42 40 43 196 # of Contracts Retained 26 39 40 39 40 184 Retention Rate 89.7% 92.9% 95.2% 97.5% 93.0% 93.9% MANAGED ONLY: # of Contracts up for Renewal 10 4 8 3 3 28 # of Contracts Retained 10 4 4 3 3 24 Retention Rate 100.0% 100.0% 50.0% 100.0% 100.0% 85.7% TOTAL RETENTION RATE 92.3% 93.5% 88.0% 97.7% 93.5% 92.9% TOP TEN PARTNERS Percentage of Revenue for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019 (Revenue Percentages and Amounts are Inclusive of all Contracts with Respective Partners) United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement - $579,477 29% United States Marshals - $338,693 17% Tennessee - $159,249 8% Georgia - $110,540 6% Bureau of Prisons - $95,355 5% Oklahoma - $69,495 4% Colorado - $67,065 3% Ohio - $55,687 3% California - $49,830 3% Arizona - $48,105 2% Other 20% 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% 25% 30% 35% FACILITY PORTFOLIO 13 of 22 Compensated Year Remaining Occupancy % Constructed/ Design Facility Renewal for the Quarter Facility Name Acquired (A) Primary Customer Capacity (B) Security Level Type (C) Term Options (D) ended 12/31/19 CoreCivic Safety Facilities: Safety- Owned and Managed: Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex 1994, 1998, 1999, 2004 USMS 4,128 Multi Detention Sep-23 (1) 5 year 103.22% Florence, Arizona Eloy Detention Center 1995, 1996 ICE 1,500 Medium Detention Indefinite - 82.34% Eloy, Arizona La Palma Correctional Center 2008 ICE 3,060 Multi Detention Indefinite - 59.11% Eloy, Arizona Red Rock Correctional Center (E) 2006, 2016 State of Arizona 2,024 Medium Correctional Jul-26 (2) 5 year 97.40% Eloy, Arizona Saguaro Correctional Facility 2007 State of Hawaii 1,896 Multi Correctional Jun-20 (1) 1 year 77.48% Eloy, Arizona Leo Chesney Correctional Center 1989 - 240 - - - - 0.00% Live Oak, California Otay Mesa Detention Center 2015, 2019 ICE 1,994 Minimum/ Detention Dec-24 (2) 5 year 78.08% San Diego, California Medium Bent County Correctional Facility 1992, 1997, 2008 State of Colorado 1,420 Medium Correctional Jun-20 - 96.55% Las Animas, Colorado Crowley County Correctional Facility 2003, 2004 State of Colorado 1,794 Medium Correctional Jun-20 - 99.07% Olney Springs, Colorado Huerfano County Correctional Center 1997 - 752 Medium Correctional - - 0.00% Walsenburg, Colorado Kit Carson Correctional Center 1998, 2008 - 1,488 Medium Correctional - - 0.00% Burlington, Colorado Coffee Correctional Facility (F) 1998, 1999, 2010 State of Georgia 2,312 Medium Correctional Jun-20 (14) 1 year 112.99% Nicholls, Georgia Jenkins Correctional Center (F) 2012 State of Georgia 1,124 Medium Correctional Jun-20 (15) 1 year 100.93% Millen, Georgia McRae Correctional Facility 2000, 2002, 2012 BOP 1,978 Medium Correctional Nov-20 (1) 2 year 82.56% McRae, Georgia Stewart Detention Center 2004 ICE 1,752 Medium Detention Indefinite - 92.68% Lumpkin, Georgia Wheeler Correctional Facility (F) 1998, 1999, 2010 State of Georgia 2,312 Medium Correctional Jun-20 (14) 1 year 113.12% Alamo, Georgia Leavenworth Detention Center 1992, 2000, 2004, USMS 1,033 Maximum Detention Dec-21 (1) 5 year 82.44% Leavenworth, Kansas 2008 FACILITY PORTFOLIO 14 of 22 Compensated Year Remaining Occupancy % Constructed/ Design Facility Renewal for the Quarter Facility Name Acquired (A) Primary Customer Capacity (B) Security Level Type (C) Term Options (D) ended 12/31/19 Lee Adjustment Center 1998 Commonwealth of Kentucky 816 Multi Correctional Jun-20 (1) 1 year 103.95% Beattyville, Kentucky Marion Adjustment Center 1998 - 826 Minimum/ Correctional - - 0.00% St. Mary, Kentucky Medium Prairie Correctional Facility 1991 - 1,600 Medium Correctional - - 0.00% Appleton, Minnesota Adams County Correctional Center 2008 ICE 2,232 Medium Detention Aug-24 Indefinite 51.50% Adams County, Mississippi Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility (G) 2000, 2007, 2008 USMS 2,672 Multi Correctional Jun-20 Indefinite 53.96% Tutwiler, Mississippi Crossroads Correctional Center (H) 1999 State of Montana 664 Multi Correctional Jun-21 (1) 2 year 104.62% Shelby, Montana Nevada Southern Detention Center 2010 USMS 1,072 Medium Detention Sep-20 (2) 5 year 88.32% Pahrump, Nevada Elizabeth Detention Center 1963 ICE 300 Minimum Detention Aug-20 (1) 1 year 95.00% Elizabeth, New Jersey Cibola County Corrections Center 1994, 1999 USMS 1,129 Medium Detention Indefinite - 74.91% Milan, New Mexico Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center 1989, 2000 State of New Mexico 596 Multi Correctional Jun-20 - 115.21% Grants, New Mexico Torrance County Detention Facility 1990, 1997 ICE 910 Multi Detention May-24 Indefinite 82.77% Estancia, New Mexico Lake Erie Correctional Institution (I) 2011 State of Ohio 1,798 Medium Correctional Jun-32 Indefinite 97.96% Conneaut, Ohio Northeast Ohio Correctional Center 1997 State of Ohio 2,016 Medium Correctional Jun-32 Indefinite 92.51% Youngstown, Ohio Cimarron Correctional Facility (J) 1997, 2008 State of Oklahoma 1,692 Multi Correctional Jun-20 - 94.52% Cushing, Oklahoma Davis Correctional Facility (J) 1996, 2008 State of Oklahoma 1,670 Multi Correctional Jun-20 - 98.21% Holdenville, Oklahoma Diamondback Correctional Facility 1998, 2000 - 2,160 Multi Correctional - - 0.00% Watonga, Oklahoma Shelby Training Center 1986, 1995 - 200 - - - - 0.00% Memphis, Tennessee Trousdale Turner Correctional Center 2015 State of Tennessee 2,552 Multi Correctional Jan-21 - 98.51% Hartsville, Tennessee FACILITY PORTFOLIO 15 of 22 Compensated Year Remaining Occupancy % Constructed/ Design Facility Renewal for the Quarter Facility Name Acquired (A) Primary Customer Capacity (B) Security Level Type (C) Term Options (D) ended 12/31/19 West Tennessee Detention Facility 1990, 1996 USMS 600 Multi Detention Sep-21 (4) 2 year 86.03% Mason, Tennessee Whiteville Correctional Facility (K) 1998 State of Tennessee 1,536 Medium Correctional Jun-21 - 97.74% Whiteville, Tennessee Eden Detention Center 1995 USMS 1,422 Medium Detention Indefinite - 70.07% Eden, Texas Houston Processing Center 1984, 2005 ICE 1,000 Medium Detention Mar-20 - 77.54% Houston, Texas Laredo Processing Center 1985, 1990 ICE 258 Minimum/ Detention Jul-23 Indefinite 110.18% Laredo, Texas Medium South Texas Family Residential Center 2014 ICE 2,400 - Residential Sep-21 - 100.00% Dilley, Texas T. Don Hutto Residential Center 1997 ICE 512 Medium Detention Mar-20 (2) 2 month 95.32% Taylor, Texas Webb County Detention Center 1998 ICE 480 Medium Detention Feb-23 - 63.33% Laredo, Texas Safety- Managed Only: Citrus County Detention Facility 1992, 2007 Citrus County, FL 760 Multi Detention Sep-20 Indefinite 91.79% Lecanto, Florida Lake City Correctional Facility 1997, 2005 State of Florida 893 Medium Correctional Jun-20 Indefinite 99.16% Lake City, Florida Marion County Jail 1997, 2005 Marion County, IN 1,030 Multi Detention Dec-27 - 119.71% Indianapolis, Indiana Hardeman County Correctional Facility 1997 State of Tennessee 2,016 Medium Correctional Jun-24 - 97.29% Whiteville, Tennessee Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility 1992, 1995, 2011 Davidson County, TN 1,348 Multi Detention Jul-20 - 68.61% Nashville, Tennessee Silverdale Facilities 1985, 1997, 1998, Hamilton County, TN 1,046 Multi Detention Sep-21 (4) 4 year 93.23% Chattanooga, Tennessee 2005, 2008 South Central Correctional Center 1992, 1994, 1995, State of Tennessee 1,676 Medium Correctional Jun-20 - 96.27% Clifton, Tennessee 2005 Total design capacity for CoreCivic Safety Facilities (50 Facilities) 72,689 79.8% FACILITY PORTFOLIO 16 of 22 Compensated Year Remaining Occupancy % Constructed/ Design Facility Renewal for the Quarter Facility Name Acquired (A) Primary Customer Capacity (B) Security Level Type (C) Term Options (D) ended 12/31/19 CoreCivic Community Facilities: Community Oracle Transitional Center 2017 - 92 - Corrections - - 0.00% Tucson, Arizona Community CAI Boston Avenue 2013 State of California 120 - Corrections Jun-24 - 96.84% San Diego, California Community CAI Ocean View 2013 BOP 483 - Corrections May-20 (1) 1 year 101.13% San Diego, California Community Adams Transitional Center 2017 Adams County 102 - Corrections Jun-20 - 98.27% Denver, Colorado Community Arapahoe Community Treatment Center 2017 Arapahoe County 135 - Corrections Jun-20 - 86.84% Englewood, Colorado Community Boulder Community Treatment Center (L) 2016 Boulder County 69 - Corrections Jan-20 - 89.92% Boulder, Colorado Community Centennial Community Transition Center 2016 Arapahoe County 107 - Corrections Jun-20 - 98.21% Englewood, Colorado Community Columbine Facility 2016 Denver County 60 - Corrections Jun-20 - 94.95% Denver, Colorado Community Commerce Transitional Center 2017 Adams County 136 - Corrections Jun-20 - 96.74% Commerce City, Colorado Community Dahlia Facility 2016 Denver County 120 - Corrections Jun-20 - 92.81% Denver, Colorado Community Fox Facility and Training Center 2016 Denver County 90 - Corrections Jun-20 - 88.60% Denver, Colorado Community Henderson Transitional Center 2017 Adams County 184 - Corrections Jun-20 - 96.85% Henderson, Colorado FACILITY PORTFOLIO 17 of 22 Compensated Year Remaining Occupancy % Constructed/ Design Facility Renewal for the Quarter Facility Name Acquired (A) Primary Customer Capacity (B) Security Level Type (C) Term Options (D) ended 12/31/19 Community Longmont Community Treatment Center 2016 Boulder County 69 - Corrections Jun-20 - 95.72% Longmont, Colorado Community Ulster Facility 2016 Denver County 90 - Corrections Jun-20 - 91.86% Denver, Colorado Community South Raleigh Reentry Center 2019 BOP 60 - Corrections Sep-20 - 97.79% Raleigh, North Carolina Community Carver Transitional Center 2015 State of Oklahoma 494 - Corrections Jun-20 (2) 1 year 31.53% Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Community Oklahoma City Transitional Center 2017 State of Oklahoma 200 - Corrections Jun-20 (2) 1 year 78.41% Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Community Tulsa Transitional Center 2015 State of Oklahoma 390 - Corrections Jun-20 (2) 1 year 62.10% Tulsa, Oklahoma Community Turley Residential Center 2015 - 289 - Corrections - - 0.00% Tulsa, Oklahoma Community Austin Residential Reentry Center 2015 BOP 116 - Corrections Aug-20 (4) 1 year 52.79% Del Valle, Texas Community Austin Transitional Center 2015 State of Texas 460 - Corrections Aug-20 - 83.51% Del Valle, Texas Community Corpus Christi Transitional Center 2015 State of Texas 160 - Corrections Aug-21 (3) 2 year 80.40% Corpus Christi, Texas Community Dallas Transitional Center 2015 State of Texas 300 - Corrections Aug-20 - 89.38% Hutchins, Texas Community El Paso Multi-Use Facility 2015 State of Texas 360 - Corrections Aug-20 - 78.38% El Paso, Texas FACILITY PORTFOLIO 18 of 22 Compensated Year Remaining Occupancy % Constructed/ Design Facility Renewal for the Quarter Facility Name Acquired (A) Primary Customer Capacity (B) Security Level Type (C) Term Options (D) ended 12/31/19 Community El Paso Transitional Center 2015 State of Texas 224 - Corrections Aug-20 - El Paso, Texas Community Fort Worth Transitional Center 2015 State of Texas 248 - Corrections Aug-20 - Fort Worth, Texas Community Ghent Residential Reentry Center 2019 BOP 36 Corrections Feb-20 (2) 1 year Norfolk, Virginia Community James River Residential Reentry Center 2019 BOP 84 Corrections Feb-20 (2) 1 year Newport News, Virginia Community Cheyenne Transitional Center 2015 State of Wyoming 116 - Corrections Jun-20 (2) 1 year Cheyenne, Wyoming Total design capacity for CoreCivic Community (29 Facilities) 5,394 Total Design Capacity for all Facilities as of December 31, 2019 78,083 Less Idle Facilities (9 Facilities) (7,647) Total Facilities, Excluding Idle Facilities 70,436 Safety and Community 90,000 Occupancy and Average Daily Population 85,000 80,000 75,000 82.3% 82.7% 82.8% 82.9% 79.3% 80.2% 80.7% 81.0% 79.3% 79.7% 80.2% 80.8% 79.4% 70,000 79.0% 79.2% 75.1% 65,000 60,000 55,000 50,000 45,000 40,000 1Q16 2Q16 3Q16 4Q16 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 77.27% 80.61% 127.78% 79.02% 92.63% 74.3% 79.4% 0.0% 88.0% 100.0% 95.0% 90.0% 85.0% 80.0% 75.0% 70.0% 65.0% 60.0% 55.0% 50.0% Average Number Average Daily Population Occupancy of Beds Available Rate FACILITY PORTFOLIO 19 of 22 Year Remaining Occupancy % Constructed/ Design Property Renewal for the Quarter Property Name Acquired (A) Primary Customer Capacity (B) Square Footage Type (C) Term Options (D) ended 12/31/19 CoreCivic Properties: GSA - U.S. Immigration and Customs Government- ICE-Fayetteville 2018 Enforcement - 5,000 Leased May-27 NA 100.00% Fayetteville, Arkansas Government- SSA-Harrison 2018 GSA - Social Security Administration - 11,000 Leased Dec-22 NA 100.00% Harrison, Arkansas Government- SSA-Hot Springs 2018 GSA - Social Security Administration - 11,000 Leased Oct-25 NA 100.00% Hot Springs, Arkansas California City Correctional Center 1999 State of California 2,560 522,000 Correctional Nov-20 Indefinite 100.00% California City, California Community Long Beach Community Corrections Center 2016 The GEO Group, Inc. 112 16,000 Corrections Jun-25 NA 100.00% Long Beach, California Community Stockton Female Community Corrections Facility 2017 WestCare California, Inc. 100 15,000 Corrections Apr-21 (1) 5 year 100.00% Stockton, California 2018 State of Florida - Florida Dept. of Government- Capital Commerce Center Business & Professional Regulation - 261,000 Leased Oct-27 (2) 5 year 97.89% Tallahassee, Florida Community Augusta Transitional Center 2017 Georgia Department of Corrections 230 29,000 Corrections Jun-20 (3) 1 year 100.00% Augusta, Georgia Government- SSA-Milledgeville 2017 GSA - Social Security Administration - 9,000 Leased Jan-30 NA 100.00% Milledgeville, Georgia Government- Southeast Correctional Complex (M) 1998 Commonwealth of Kentucky 656 127,000 Leased mid-2030 (5) 2 year - Wheelwright, Kentucky Government- SSA-Baltimore 2018 GSA - Social Security Administration - 541,000 Leased Jan-34 NA 100.00% Baltimore, Maryland FACILITY PORTFOLIO 20 of 22 Year Remaining Occupancy % Constructed/ Design Property Renewal for the Quarter Property Name Acquired (A) Primary Customer Capacity (B) Square Footage Type (C) Term Options (D) ended 12/31/19 Michigan Department of Technology, Government- MDHHS-Detroit 2019 Management and Budget - 37,000 Leased Jun-28 (1) 6 year 100.00% Detroit, Michigan Government- SSA-Florissant 2018 GSA - Social Security Administration - 12,000 Leased Apr-21 NA 100.00% St Louis, Missouri Government- IRS-Greenville 2017 GSA - Internal Revenue Service - 13,000 Leased Mar-24 NA 90.83% Greenville, North Carolina Government- SSA-Rockingham 2017 GSA - Social Security Administration - 8,000 Leased Mar-25 NA 100.00% Rockingham, North Carolina GSA - National Archives & Records Government- NARA-Dayton 2018 Administration - 217,000 Leased Jan-23 (2) 10 year 100.00% Dayton, Ohio North Fork Correctional Facility 1998, 2007 State of Oklahoma 2,400 466,000 Correctional Jul-21 Indefinite 100.00% Sayre, Oklahoma Government- SSA-McAlester 2018 GSA - Social Security Administration - 9,000 Leased May-21 NA 100.00% McAlester, Oklahoma Government- SSA-Poteau 2018 GSA - Social Security Administration - 6,000 Leased Apr-22 NA 100.00% Poteau, Oklahoma Community Broad Street Residential Reentry Center 2015 - 150 18,000 Corrections - - 0.00% Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Community Roth Hall Residential Reentry Center 2015 - 136 18,000 Corrections - - 0.00% Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Community Walker Hall Residential Reentry Center 2015 - 144 18,000 Corrections - - 0.00% Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Government- DHS-Chattanooga 2018 GSA - Department of Homeland Security - 5,000 Leased Apr-20 NA 100.00% Chattanooga, Tennessee FACILITY PORTFOLIO 21 of 22 Year Remaining Occupancy % Constructed/ Design Property Renewal for the Quarter Property Name Acquired (A) Primary Customer Capacity (B) Square Footage Type (C) Term Options (D) ended 12/31/19 Government- DHS-Knoxville 2018 GSA - Department of Homeland Security - 5,000 Leased Oct-19 NA 100.00% Knoxville, Tennessee Government- SSA-Balch Springs 2018 GSA - Social Security Administration - 16,000 Leased Nov-33 NA 100.00% Balch Springs, Texas Government- SSA-Bryan 2018 GSA - Social Security Administration - 10,000 Leased Mar-22 NA 100.00% Bryan, Texas Government- SSA-Denton 2018 GSA - Social Security Administration - 10,000 Leased Jan-26 NA 100.00% Denton, Texas Government- SSA-Marshall 2018 GSA - Social Security Administration - 7,000 Leased Dec-28 NA 100.00% Marshall, Texas Total Design Capacity and Square Footage of Leased Properties (28 Properties) 6,488 2,422,000 97.4% Expansion and Development Projects: Estimated Spent Total through Design Project Investment 12/31/19 Facility Name Completed Primary Customer Capacity (B) Description (in millions) (in millions) Segment New Correctional Lansing Correctional Facility First quarter 2020 State of Kansas 2,432 Facility $155.0 $137.7 CoreCivic Properties Lansing, Kansas FACILITY PORTFOLIO 22 of 22 The year constructed/acquired represents the initial date of acquisition or completion of construction of the facility, as well as significant additions to the facility that occurred at a later date. Design capacity measures the number of beds, and accordingly, the number of offenders each facility is designed to accommodate. Facilities housing detainees on a short-term basis may exceed the original intended design capacity due to the lower level of services required by detainees in custody for a brief period. From time to time, we may evaluate the design capacity of our facilities based on the customers using the facilities, and the ability to reconfigure space with minimal capital outlays. We believe design capacity is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operations in our CoreCivic Safety and CoreCivic Community segments, because the revenue generated by each facility is based on a per diem or monthly rate per offender cared for at the facility paid by the corresponding contracting governmental entity. We manage numerous facilities that have more than a single function (i.e., housing both long-term sentenced adult prisoners and pre-trial detainees). The primary functional categories into which facility types are identified was determined by the relative size of offender populations in a particular facility on December 31, 2019. If, for example, a 1,000-bed facility cared for 900 adult offenders with sentences in excess of one year and 100 pre-trial detainees, the primary functional category to which it would be assigned would be that of correctional facilities and not detention facilities. It should be understood that the primary functional category to which multi-user facilities are assigned may change from time to time. Remaining renewal options represents the number of renewal options, if applicable, and the remaining term of each option renewal. Pursuant to the terms of a contract awarded by the state of Arizona in September 2012, the state of Arizona has an option to purchase the Red Rock facility at any time during the term of the contract, including extension options, based on an amortization schedule starting with the fair market value and decreasing evenly to zero over the twenty year term. The facility is subject to a purchase option held by the Georgia Department of Corrections, or GDOC, which grants the GDOC the right to purchase the facility for the lesser of the facility's depreciated book value, as defined, or fair market value at any time during the term of the contract between us and the GDOC. The facility is subject to a purchase option held by the Tallahatchie County Correctional Authority which grants Tallahatchie County Correctional Authority the right to purchase the facility at any time during the contract at a price generally equal to the cost of the premises less an allowance for amortization originally over a 20 year period. The amortization period was extended through 2050 in connection with an expansion completed during the fourth quarter of 2007. The state of Montana has an option to purchase the facility generally at any time during the term of the contract with us at fair market value less the sum of a pre-determined portion of per-diem payments made to us by the state of Montana. The state of Ohio has the irrevocable right to repurchase the facility before we may resell the facility to a third party, or if we become insolvent or are unable to meet our obligations under the management contract with the state of Ohio, at a price generally equal to the fair market value, as defined in the Real Estate Purchase Agreement. The facility is subject to a purchase option held by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, or ODC, which grants the ODC the right to purchase the facility at its fair market value at any time. The state of Tennessee has the option to purchase the facility in the event of our bankruptcy, or upon an operational or financial breach, as defined, at a price equal to the book value, as defined. The contract at this facility expired on January 7, 2020, and was not renewed. The facility was leased from a third-party and the lease also terminated in January 2020. The Commonwealth of Kentucky has an option to purchase the facility at any time during the term of the lease with us at a price equal to the fair market value of the property.

