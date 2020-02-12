CoreCivic : 4th Quarter 2019 Supplemental Disclosure Information

Log in
02/12/2020 | 05:56pm EST

Supplemental Financial Information

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

The Company's supplemental financial information and other data presented herein speaks only as of the date or period indicated (or as of the date posted, as the case may be), and the Company does not undertake any obligation, and disclaims any duty, to update any of this information. The Company's future financial performance is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. The factors that could affect the Company's future financial results are discussed more fully in our reports filed with the SEC. Readers are advised to refer to these reports for additional information concerning the Company. Readers are also advised that the Company's historical performance may not be indicative of future results. In addition, the information contained herein does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any of the Company's securities.

CoreCivic, Inc.

Supplemental Financial Information

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Financial Highlights & 2020 Guidance Summary

1

Consolidated Balance Sheets

2

Consolidated Statements of Operations

3

Reconciliation of Basic to Diluted Earnings Per Share

4

Calculation of Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

5

Funds From Operations

6

Selected Financial Information

7

Segment Data

9

Analysis of Outstanding Debt

10

Selected Operating Ratios

11

Partner Information

12

Facility Portfolio

13

Damon T. Hininger, President and Chief Executive Officer

David M. Garfinkle, Chief Financial Officer

5501 Virginia Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

Tel.: (615) 263-3000 Fax: (615) 263-3010

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

1 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Adjusted Diluted EPS

$

0.36

$

0.40

$

1.72

$

1.45

Normalized FFO Per Share

$

0.59

$

0.63

$

2.62

$

2.31

AFFO Per Share

$

0.58

$

0.59

$

2.58

$

2.19

Debt Leverage

4.0x

3.7x

3.7x

4.0x

Fixed Charge Coverage Ratio

4.5x

5.1x

5.0x

5.1x

GUIDANCE SUMMARY

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

Q1 2020

Full Year 2020

Low-End

High-End

Low-End

High-End

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

27,585

$

31,585

$

160,088

$

171,088

Non-controlling interest

590

590

2,362

2,362

Net income

$

28,175

$

32,175

$

162,450

$

173,450

Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions

575

575

2,300

2,300

Deferred tax expense on constructed asset

2,750

2,750

2,750

2,750

Adjusted net income

$

31,500

$

35,500

$

167,500

$

178,500

Net income

$

28,175

$

32,175

$

162,450

$

173,450

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

27,700

27,700

111,000

111,500

Funds From Operations

$

55,875

$

59,875

$

273,450

$

284,950

Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions

575

575

2,300

2,300

Deferred tax expense on constructed asset

2,750

2,750

2,750

2,750

Normalized Funds From Operations

$

59,200

$

63,200

$

278,500

$

290,000

Maintenance capital expenditures on real estate assets

(6,500)

(6,000)

(31,000)

(30,500)

Stock-based compensation and non-cash interest

6,100

6,100

24,500

24,500

Other non-cash revenue and expenses

1,700

1,700

5,500

5,500

Adjusted Funds From Operations

$

60,500

$

65,000

$

277,500

$

289,500

Basic EPS

$

0.23

$

0.27

$

1.34

$

1.43

Diluted EPS

$

0.23

$

0.27

$

1.34

$

1.43

Adjusted EPS per basic share

$

0.26

$

0.29

$

1.38

$

1.47

Adjusted EPS per diluted share

$

0.26

$

0.29

$

1.38

$

1.47

FFO per diluted share

$

0.46

$

0.50

$

2.26

$

2.36

Normalized FFO per diluted share

$

0.49

$

0.53

$

2.30

$

2.40

Adjusted Funds From Operations per diluted share

$

0.50

$

0.54

$

2.29

$

2.39

Net income

$

28,175

$

32,175

$

162,450

$

173,450

Interest expense

24,750

24,250

98,000

97,500

Depreciation and amortization

38,000

38,000

153,000

153,000

Income tax expense

1,750

1,250

9,000

8,500

EBITDA

$

92,675

$

95,675

$

422,450

$

432,450

Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions

575

575

2,300

2,300

Deferred tax expense on constructed asset

2,750

2,750

2,750

2,750

Adjusted EBITDA

$

96,000

$

99,000

$

427,500

$

437,500

Capital Expenditures

Prison construction & land acquisitions

$

21,000

$

23,000

Tenant improvements & leasing commissions

6,500

7,500

Maintenance on real estate assets

30,500

31,000

Information technology and other assets

28,500

30,500

Total capital expenditures

$

86,500

$

92,000

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

2 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

2019

2019

2019

2019

2018

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

$

92,120

$

47,537

$

56,745

$

20,499

$

52,802

Restricted cash

26,973

25,541

30,150

32,901

21,335

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

280,785

271,594

272,423

273,567

270,597

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

35,507

35,973

32,791

28,364

28,791

Total current assets

435,385

380,645

392,109

355,331

373,525

Real estate and related assets:

Property and equipment, net

2,700,107

2,836,841

2,824,029

2,794,767

2,830,589

Other real estate assets

238,637

239,149

242,073

244,479

247,223

Goodwill

50,537

48,169

48,169

48,169

48,169

Non-current deferred tax assets

16,058

18,951

18,858

13,807

14,947

Other assets

350,907

225,090

213,653

213,827

141,207

Total assets

$

3,791,631

$

3,748,845

$

3,738,891

$

3,670,380

$

3,655,660

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

337,462

$

372,411

$

330,449

$

330,617

$

352,275

Current portion of long-term debt, net

31,349

342,391

341,152

15,448

14,121

Total current liabilities

368,811

714,802

671,601

346,065

366,396

Long-term debt, net

1,928,023

1,521,785

1,569,118

1,828,114

1,787,555

Deferred revenue

12,469

15,877

19,286

22,694

26,102

Other liabilities

105,579

113,180

96,295

91,093

60,548

Total liabilities

2,414,882

2,365,644

2,356,300

2,287,966

2,240,601

Commitments and contingencies

Common stock - $0.01 par value

1,191

1,191

1,191

1,191

1,187

Additional paid-in capital

1,821,810

1,817,258

1,812,611

1,808,147

1,807,202

Accumulated deficit

(446,252)

(435,248)

(431,211)

(426,924)

(393,330)

Total stockholders' equity

1,376,749

1,383,201

1,382,591

1,382,414

1,415,059

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

3,791,631

$

3,748,845

$

3,738,891

$

3,670,380

$

3,655,660

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

3 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

REVENUE:

Safety

$

447,413

$

435,979

$

1,779,958

1,675,998

Community

31,145

27,190

123,265

101,841

Properties

19,224

19,002

77,307

57,899

Other

27

22

159

28

Total revenue

497,809

482,193

1,980,689

1,835,766

EXPENSES:

Operating:

Safety

332,415

316,748

1,304,121

1,222,418

Community

24,409

19,863

95,159

76,898

Properties

5,426

5,114

22,803

15,420

Other

273

76

686

514

Total operating expenses

362,523

341,801

1,422,769

1,315,250

General and administrative

32,231

29,271

127,078

106,865

Depreciation and amortization

36,804

40,387

144,572

156,501

Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses

-

6,085

-

6,085

Asset impairments

-

-

4,706

1,580

431,558

417,544

1,699,125

1,586,281

OPERATING INCOME

66,251

64,649

281,564

249,485

OTHER (INCOME) EXPENSE:

Interest expense, net

21,328

22,145

84,401

80,753

Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions

602

-

602

1,016

Other (income) expense

450

117

(164)

156

22,380

22,262

84,839

81,925

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

43,871

42,387

196,725

167,560

Income tax expense

(1,897)

(1,148)

(7,839)

(8,353)

NET INCOME

$

41,974

$

41,239

$

188,886

$

159,207

BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE

$

0.35

$

0.35

$

1.59

$

1.34

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

$

0.35

$

0.35

$

1.59

$

1.34

RECONCILIATION OF BASIC TO DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

4 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Basic:

Net income

$

41,974

$

41,239

$

188,886

$

159,207

Diluted:

Net income

$

41,974

$

41,239

$

188,886

$

159,207

Basic:

Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

119,096

118,669

119,028

118,544

Diluted:

Weighted average common shares outstanding-basic

119,096

118,669

119,028

118,544

Effect of dilutive securities:

Stock options

-

73

22

111

Restricted stock-based awards

144

111

114

61

Weighted average shares and assumed conversions-diluted

119,240

118,853

119,164

118,716

Basic earnings per share

$

0.35

$

0.35

$

1.59

$

1.34

Diluted earnings per share

$

0.35

$

0.35

$

1.59

$

1.34

CALCULATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

5 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

December 31,

20192018

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

20192018

Net Income

$

Special items:

Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions

Charges associated with adoption of tax reform

Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions

Start-up expenses

Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses

Asset impairments

Diluted adjusted net income

$

Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic

Effect of dilutive securities:

Stock options

Restricted stock-based awards

Weighted average shares and assumed conversions - diluted

41,974 $

602

-

175

-

-

-

42,751 $

119,096

-

144

119,240

41,239 $

-

-

763

-

6,085

-

48,087 $

118,669

73

111

118,853

188,886

$

159,207

602

1,016

-

1,024

1,132

3,096

9,480

-

-

6,085

4,706

1,580

204,806

$

172,008

119,028

118,544

22

111

114

61

119,164

118,716

Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

0.36

$

0.40

$

1.72

$

1.45

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

6 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS:

Net income

$

41,974

$

41,239

$

188,886

$

159,207

Depreciation and amortization of real estate assets

27,036

26,982

107,402

101,771

Impairment of real estate assets

-

-

4,428

1,580

Gain on sale of real estate assets

-

-

(287)

-

Funds From Operations

$

69,010

$

68,221

$

300,429

$

262,558

Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions

602

-

602

1,016

Charges associated with adoption of tax reform

-

-

-

1,024

Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions

175

763

1,132

3,096

Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses

-

6,085

-

6,085

Start-up expenses

-

-

9,480

-

Goodwill and other impairments

-

-

278

-

Normalized Funds From Operations

$

69,787

$

75,069

$

311,921

$

273,779

Maintenance capital expenditures on real estate assets

(7,814)

(9,275)

(30,068)

(30,280)

Stock-based compensation

4,552

3,374

17,267

13,132

Amortization of debt costs

785

857

3,351

3,419

Other non-cash revenue and expenses

1,648

644

4,929

(502)

Adjusted Funds From Operations

$

68,958

$

70,669

$

307,400

$

259,548

FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE:

Basic

$

0.58

$

0.57

$

2.52

$

2.21

Diluted

$

0.58

$

0.57

$

2.52

$

2.21

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE:

Basic

$

0.59

$

0.63

$

2.62

$

2.31

Diluted

$

0.59

$

0.63

$

2.62

$

2.31

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS PER SHARE:

Basic

$

0.58

$

0.60

$

2.58

$

2.19

Diluted

$

0.58

$

0.59

$

2.58

$

2.19

FFO and AFFO are widely accepted non-GAAP supplemental measures of REIT performance following the standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (NAREIT). The Company believes that FFO and AFFO are important operating measures that supplement discussion and analysis of the Company's results of operations and are used to review and assess operating performance of the Company and its properties and their management teams. NAREIT defines FFO as net income computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, excluding gains (or losses) from sales of property and extraordinary items, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate and impairment of depreciable real estate. Because the historical cost accounting convention used for real estate assets requires depreciation (except on land), this accounting presentation assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes at a level rate over time. Because of the unique structure, design and use of the Company's properties, management believes that assessing performance of the Company's properties without the impact of depreciation or amortization is useful. The Company may make adjustments to FFO from time to time for certain other income and expenses that it considers non-recurring, infrequent or unusual, even though such items may require cash settlement, because such items do not reflect a necessary component of the ongoing operations of the Company. Even though expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions (M&A) may be recurring, the magnitude and timing fluctuate based on the timing and scope of M&A activity, and therefore, such expenses, which are not a necessary component of the ongoing operations of the Company, may not be comparable from period to period. Start-up expenses represent the incremental operating losses incurred during the period we were activating idle correctional facilities. Normalized FFO excludes the effects of such items. The Company calculates AFFO by adding to Normalized FFO non- cash expenses such as the amortization of deferred financing costs and stock-based compensation, and by subtracting from Normalized FFO recurring real estate expenditures that are capitalized and then amortized, but which are necessary to maintain a REIT's properties and its revenue stream. Some of these capital expenditures contain a discretionary element with respect to when they are incurred, while others may be more urgent. Therefore, these capital expenditures may fluctuate from quarter to quarter, depending on the nature of the expenditures required, seasonal factors such as weather, and budgetary conditions. Other companies may calculate FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO differently than the Company does, or adjust for other items, and therefore comparability may be limited. FFO, Normalized FFO, and AFFO and their corresponding per share measures are not measures of performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities, a measure of liquidity or an alternative to net income as indicators of the Company's operating performance or any other measure of performance derived in accordance with GAAP. This data should be read in conjunction with the Company's consolidated financial statements and related notes included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

7 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

December 31, 2019

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

BALANCE SHEET:

Property and equipment

$

4,210,224

$

4,323,975

$

4,297,289

$

4,237,611

$

4,347,253

Accumulated depreciation and amortization

(1,510,117)

(1,487,134)

(1,473,260)

(1,442,844)

(1,516,664)

Property and equipment, net

$

2,700,107

$

2,836,841

$

2,824,029

$

2,794,767

$

2,830,589

Total assets

$

3,791,631

$

3,748,845

$

3,738,891

$

3,670,380

$

3,655,660

Maintenance & technology capital expenditures for the quarter ended

$

21,837

$

11,980

$

13,612

$

9,757

$

17,214

Property construction & land acquisition capital expenditures for the quarter ended

$

15,091

$

28,321

$

45,487

$

27,711

$

35,948

Corporate office relocation for the quarter ended

$

348

$

466

$

3,009

$

2,165

$

-

Total debt

$

1,986,865

$

1,875,422

$

1,922,167

$

1,856,060

$

1,814,795

Equity book value

$

1,376,749

$

1,383,201

$

1,382,591

$

1,382,414

$

1,415,059

LIQUIDITY:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

92,120

$

47,537

$

56,745

$

20,499

$

52,802

Availability under revolving credit facility

$

412,695

$

585,695

$

522,795

$

562,291

$

575,291

CAPITALIZATION:

Common shares outstanding

119,096

119,096

119,096

119,068

118,674

Common share price at end of period

$

17.38

$

17.28

$

20.76

$

19.45

$

17.83

Market value of common equity at end of period

$

2,069,888

$

2,057,979

$

2,472,433

$

2,315,873

$

2,115,957

Total equity market capitalization

$

2,069,888

$

2,057,979

$

2,472,433

$

2,315,873

$

2,115,957

Total market capitalization (market value of equity plus debt)

$

4,056,753

$

3,933,401

$

4,394,600

$

4,171,933

$

3,930,752

Regular Dividends

$

52,978

$

53,031

$

52,865

$

52,994

$

51,554

Dividends per common share

$

0.44

$

0.44

$

0.44

$

0.44

$

0.43

Annualized dividend yield

10.1%

10.2%

8.5%

9.0%

9.6%

EBITDA

$

102,708

$

108,536

$

107,457

$

109,257

$

105,292

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

103,485

$

115,412

$

115,288

$

109,693

$

106,699

NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

$

69,787

$

83,134

$

82,625

$

76,375

$

75,069

Basic normalized funds from operations per share

$

0.59

$

0.70

$

0.69

$

0.64

$

0.63

Diluted normalized funds from operations per share

$

0.59

$

0.70

$

0.69

$

0.64

$

0.63

FFO PAYOUT RATIO

74.6%

62.9%

63.8%

68.8%

68.3%

ADJUSTED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS

$

68,958

$

83,016

$

80,170

$

75,256

$

70,669

Basic adjusted funds from operations per share

$

0.58

$

0.70

$

0.67

$

0.63

$

0.60

Diluted adjusted funds from operations per share

$

0.58

$

0.70

$

0.67

$

0.63

$

0.59

AFFO PAYOUT RATIO

75.9%

62.9%

65.7%

69.8%

72.9%

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

8 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Number of days per period

92

92

365

365

ALL FACILITIES:

Average available beds

78,650

78,047

78,236

78,047

Average compensated occupancy

79.4%

82.3%

81.9%

80.7%

Total compensated man-days

5,745,620

5,910,908

23,399,110

22,999,253

Revenue per compensated man-day

$

81.67

$

77.35

$

79.72

$

76.50

Operating expenses per compensated man-day:

Fixed expense (1)

44.32

40.70

42.20

40.40

Variable expense

16.22

16.24

16.11

16.30

Total

60.54

56.94

58.31

56.70

Operating income per compensated man-day

$

21.13

$

20.41

$

21.41

$

19.80

Operating margin

25.9%

26.4%

26.9%

25.9%

DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION:

Depreciation and amortization expense on real estate

27,036

26,982

107,402

101,771

Depreciation expense associated with STFRC rent payment

-

4,147

-

16,453

Other depreciation expense

8,898

8,533

33,934

35,540

Amortization of intangibles

870

725

3,236

2,737

Depreciation and amortization

$

36,804

$

40,387

$

144,572

$

156,501

NET OPERATING INCOME:

Revenue

Safety

$

447,413

$

435,979

$

1,779,958

$

1,675,998

Community

31,145

27,190

123,265

101,841

Properties

19,224

19,002

77,307

57,899

Other

27

22

159

28

Total revenues

497,809

482,193

1,980,689

1,835,766

Operating Expenses

Safety

332,415

316,748

1,304,121

1,222,418

Community

24,409

19,863

95,159

76,898

Properties

5,426

5,114

22,803

15,420

Other

273

76

686

514

Total operating expenses

362,523

341,801

1,422,769

1,315,250

Net Operating Income

Safety

114,998

119,231

475,837

453,580

Community

6,736

7,327

28,106

24,943

Properties

13,798

13,888

54,504

42,479

Other

(246)

(54)

(527)

(486)

Total net operating income

$

135,286

$

140,392

$

557,920

$

520,516

  1. Prior to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" (ASU 2016-02) on January 1, 2019, a portion of the rental payments for the South Texas Family Residential Center (STFRC) was classified as depreciation and interest expense for financial reporting purposes in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 840-40-55, formerly Emerging Issues Task Force No. 97-10, "The Effect of Lessee Involvement in Asset Construction"
    (ASC 840-40-55). Accordingly, fixed expense and the corresponding fixed expense per compensated man-day for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include depreciation expense of $4.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively, and interest expense of $1.3 million and $5.6 million, respectively, associated with the STFRC lease payments. These amounts are also deducted from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA in those periods because we believe this presentation is more reflective of the cash flows associated with the facility's operations. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-02, all rental payments associated with this lease are classified as operating expenses.

SEGMENT DATA

9 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

CORECIVIC SAFETY FACILITIES:

Facility revenue

$

447,413

$

435,979

$

1,779,958

$

1,675,998

Operating expenses:

Fixed expense (1)

242,423

228,923

939,468

881,182

Variable expense

89,992

93,266

364,653

363,251

Total

332,415

322,189

1,304,121

1,244,433

Facility net operating income

$

114,998

$

113,790

$

475,837

$

431,565

Average available beds

73,345

72,833

72,962

72,833

Average compensated occupancy

79.8%

82.5%

82.4%

80.8%

Total compensated man-days

5,382,827

5,527,988

21,931,233

21,474,203

Revenue per compensated man-day

$

83.12

$

78.87

$

81.16

$

78.05

Operating expenses per compensated man-day:

Fixed (1)

45.04

41.41

42.84

41.03

Variable

16.72

16.87

16.63

16.92

Total

61.76

58.28

59.47

57.95

Operating income per compensated man-day

$

21.36

$

20.59

$

21.69

$

20.10

Operating margin

25.7%

26.1%

26.7%

25.8%

CORECIVIC COMMUNITY FACILITIES:

Facility revenue (2)

$

21,857

$

21,229

$

85,341

$

83,370

Operating expenses: (2)

Fixed expense

12,218

11,669

47,934

48,072

Variable expense

3,227

2,734

12,285

11,618

Total

15,445

14,403

60,219

59,690

Facility net operating income

$

6,412

$

6,826

$

25,122

$

23,680

Average available beds

5,305

5,214

5,274

5,214

Average compensated occupancy

74.3%

79.8%

76.3%

80.1%

Total compensated man-days

362,793

382,920

1,467,877

1,525,050

Revenue per compensated man-day

$

60.25

$

55.44

$

58.14

$

54.67

Operating expenses per compensated man-day:

Fixed expense

33.68

30.47

32.66

31.52

Variable expense

8.89

7.14

8.37

7.62

Total

42.57

37.61

41.03

39.14

Operating income per compensated man-day

$

17.68

$

17.83

$

17.11

$

15.53

Operating margin

29.3%

32.2%

29.4%

28.4%

  1. Prior to the adoption of Accounting Standards Update 2016-02, "Leases (Topic 842)" (ASU 2016-02) on January 1, 2019, a portion of the rental payments for STFRC was classified as depreciation and interest expense for financial reporting purposes in accordance with Accounting Standards Codification 840-40-55, formerly Emerging Issues Task Force No. 97-10, "The Effect of Lessee Involvement in Asset Construction" (ASC 840-40-55).
    Accordingly, fixed expense and the corresponding fixed expense per compensated man-day for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 include depreciation expense of $4.1 million and $16.5 million, respectively, and interest expense of $1.3 million and $5.6 million, respectively, associated with the STFRC lease payments. These amounts are also deducted from our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA in those periods because we believe this presentation is more reflective of the cash flows associated with the facility's operations. Upon adoption of ASU 2016-02, all rental payments associated with this lease are classified as operating expenses.
  2. Our CoreCivic Community segment includes the operating results of residential reentry centers we operate during each period, along with the operating results of our non-residential correctional alternative services. However, the facility revenue and operating expenses in this table, and the corresponding per compensated man-day amounts, of CoreCivic Community include only those related to the operation of the residential reentry centers. For the three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, our alternative services generated revenue of $9.3 million and $6.0 million, respectively, and incurred operating expenses of $9.0 million and $5.4 million, respectively. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, our alternative services generated revenue of $37.9 million and $18.4 million, respectively, and incurred operating expenses of $34.9 million and $17.2 million, respectively.

ANALYSIS OF OUTSTANDING DEBT

10 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands)

Outstanding

Outstanding

Stated

Effective

Balance

Balance

Interest

Interest

Maturity

12/31/2018

12/31/2019

Rate

Rate

1)

Date

Fixed Rate:

$350 Million Senior Notes

$

350,000

$

350,000

4.625%

4.80%

May 2023

$325 Million Senior Notes

325,000

-

4.125%

4.38%

-

Callable/

Redeemable

Prior to February 1, 2023, redeemable at a "make-whole" redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest; thereafter the notes are redeemable at 100% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

On December 2, 2019, CoreCivic gave irrevocable notice that the Company would redeem the notes on January 1, 2020 ("the Redemption Date") at a redemption price equal to 100% of the principal amount of the notes, plus accrued and unpaid interest to but excluding the Redemption Date ("Redemption Amount"). On December 27, 2019, and in accordance with the indentures governing the notes, CoreCivic satisfied and discharged the notes by irrevocably depositing the Redemption Amount due on the Redemption Date with the trustee.

$250 Million Senior Notes

250,000

250,000

5.0%

5.19%

October 2022

$250 Million Senior Notes

250,000

250,000

4.75%

4.91%

October 2027

Non-Recourse Mortgage Note - Capital Commerce

23,429

22,209

4.50%

4.70%

January 2033

Non-Recourse Mortgage Note - Kansas

62,331

159,522

4.43%

4.75%

January 2040

Non-Recourse Mortgage Note - Baltimore

155,535

150,134

4.50%

4.52%

February 2034

Prior to July 15, 2022, redeemable at a "make-whole" redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest; thereafter the notes are redeemable at 100% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Prior to July 15, 2027, redeemable at a "make-whole" redemption price, plus accrued and unpaid interest; thereafter the notes are redeemable at 100% of the aggregate principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.

Subject to prepayment at any time with a prepayment charge, if any, equal to an amount so as to maintain the same yield on the mortgage note as if it had been carried through to its full term using Treasury instruments having a term equal to the remaining term of the mortgage note as of the prepayment date.

Redeemable in all or part at any time upon written notice of not less than 30 days and not more than 60 days prior to the date fixed for such prepayment, with a "make-whole" amount, together with interest accrued to, but not including, the redemption date.

Redeemable in whole or in part upon not less than 30 days' and not more than 60 days' prior written notice and such pre-payment shall include a "make-whole" amount. During the last 90 days of the permanent loan term and upon 30 days' prior written notice, redeemable in full, including any accrued and outstanding interest on any permanent loan payment date, without the payment of the "make-whole" amount.

Total Fixed Rate Debt

1,416,295

1,181,865

Floating Rate:

Revolving Credit Facility

201,000

365,000

3.23%

3.40%

Term Loan A

197,500

190,000

3.21%

3.23%

Term Loan B

-

250,000

6.25%

6.25%

Total Floating Rate Debt

398,500

805,000

Grand Total Debt

$ 1,814,795

$ 1,986,865

4.32%

4.43%

2), 3)

2)

4)

April 2023

April 2023

December 2024

6.255)

  1. Includes amortization of debt issuance costs.
  2. On April 17, 2018, the Company entered into the Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement, ("the Credit Agreement") in an aggregate principal amount of up to $1.0 billion, providing for a term loan of $200.0 million and a revolving credit facility in an aggregate principal amount of up to $800.0 million. The Company also has $22.3 million of letters of credit outstanding under a sub-facility reducing the available capacity under the revolving credit facility to $412.7 million as of December 31, 2019. Based on the Company's current leverage ratio, the revolving credit facility bears interest at LIBOR plus a margin of 1.50%.
  3. The stated and effective interest rate on the revolving credit facility exclude interest associated with the outstanding letters of credit and the unused fees.
  4. On December 18, 2019, CoreCivic entered into a new $250.0 million Senior Secured Term Loan B ("Term Loan B"). The Term Loan B bears interest at a rate of LIBOR plus 4.50%, with a 1.00% LIBOR floor. The Company can generally prepay the Term Loan B at any time without penalty.
  5. Represents the weighted average debt maturity in years.

Debt Maturity Schedule at December 31, 2019:

Total Debt

% of Debt

% of Debt

Year

Maturing

Maturing

Maturing

2020

$

31,349

1.58%

1.58%

2021

39,087

1.97%

3.55%

2022

292,981

14.75%

18.29%

2023

904,110

45.50%

63.80%

2024

194,937

9.81%

73.61%

Thereafter

524,401

26.39%

100.00%

$

1,986,865

100.00%

(in millions)

Debt Maturity

$1,000

$904

$800

$600

$293

$400

$195

$266

$228

$200

$31

$39

$30

$0

2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

2025-2026

2027 2028 - 2040

SELECTED OPERATING RATIOS

11 of 22

(Unaudited and amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

For the Three Months Ended

For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

COVERAGE RATIOS:

Interest coverage ratio (Adjusted EBITDA/Interest incurred) (x)**

5.1x

5.5x

5.6x

5.5x

Fixed charge coverage ratio (Adjusted EBITDA/(Interest incurred + Scheduled prin pmts)) (x)**

4.5x

5.1x

5.0x

5.1x

Secured debt coverage ratio ((Secured debt - cash)/Annualized Adjusted EBITDA) (x)**

1.8x

0.9x

1.7x

0.9x

Total debt coverage ratio ((Total debt - cash)/Annualized Adjusted EBITDA) (x)**

4.0x

3.7x

3.7x

4.0x

Accounts receivable turnover (Annualized revenues/Accounts receivable) (x)

7.1x

7.1x

7.1x

6.8x

DEBT/EQUITY RATIOS:

Total debt/Total market capitalization

49.0%

46.2%

49.0%

46.2%

Total debt/Equity market capitalization

96.0%

85.8%

96.0%

85.8%

Total debt/Book equity capitalization

144.3%

128.2%

144.3%

128.2%

Total debt/Gross book value of real estate assets

43.6%

38.7%

43.6%

38.7%

RETURN ON INVESTMENT RATIOS:

Annualized return on operating real estate investments

(Annualized Adjusted EBITDA/Average operating real estate investments (undepreciated book value)*)

9.0%

9.2%

9.6%

8.8%

Annualized return on total assets

(Annualized Adjusted EBITDA/Average total assets (undepreciated book value)*)

7.7%

8.2%

8.3%

7.9%

OVERHEAD RATIOS:

Annualized general & administrative expenses (excl. non-recurring costs)/Average total assets (undepreciated book value)*

2.4%

2.2%

2.4%

2.1%

General & administrative expenses (excluding non-recurring costs)/Total revenues

6.4%

5.9%

6.4%

5.7%

INTEREST EXPENSE, NET:

Interest income

$

(705)

$

(373)

$

(2,260)

$

(1,376)

Interest incurred

22,912

20,947

89,318

74,142

Interest expense associated with STFRC lease

-

1,294

-

5,562

Amortization of debt costs

785

857

3,351

3,419

Capitalized interest

(1,664)

(580)

(6,008)

(994)

Interest expense, net

$

21,328

$

22,145

$

84,401

$

80,753

EBITDA CALCULATION:

Net income

$

41,974

$

41,239

$

188,886

$

159,207

Interest expense

22,033

22,518

86,661

82,129

Depreciation and amortization

36,804

40,387

144,572

156,501

Income tax expense

1,897

1,148

7,839

8,353

EBITDA

102,708

105,292

427,958

406,190

Expenses associated with debt refinancing transactions

602

-

602

1,016

Expenses associated with mergers and acquisitions

175

763

1,132

3,096

Contingent consideration for acquisition of businesses

-

6,085

-

6,085

Depreciation expense associated with STFRC lease

-

(4,147)

-

(16,453)

Interest expense associated with STFRC lease

-

(1,294)

-

(5,562)

Start-up expenses

-

-

9,480

-

Asset impairments

-

-

4,706

1,580

ADJUSTED EBITDA

$

103,485

$

106,699

$

443,878

$

395,952

*Calculated as a simple average (beginning of period plus end of period divided by 2)

**Excludes non-recourse debt and related EBITDA of CoreCivic of Kansas, LLC and SSA-Baltimore, LLC as both are Unrestricted Subsidiaries as defined under the Revolving Credit Facility.

PARTNER INFORMATION

12 of 22

(Unaudited)

CONTRACT RETENTION

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

TOTAL

OWNED AND CONTROLLED:

# of Contracts up for Renewal

29

42

42

40

43

196

# of Contracts Retained

26

39

40

39

40

184

Retention Rate

89.7%

92.9%

95.2%

97.5%

93.0%

93.9%

MANAGED ONLY:

# of Contracts up for Renewal

10

4

8

3

3

28

# of Contracts Retained

10

4

4

3

3

24

Retention Rate

100.0%

100.0%

50.0%

100.0%

100.0%

85.7%

TOTAL RETENTION RATE

92.3%

93.5%

88.0%

97.7%

93.5%

92.9%

TOP TEN PARTNERS

Percentage of Revenue for the Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2019

(Revenue Percentages and Amounts are Inclusive of all Contracts with Respective Partners)

United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement - $579,477

29%

United States Marshals - $338,693

17%

Tennessee - $159,249

8%

Georgia - $110,540

6%

Bureau of Prisons - $95,355

5%

Oklahoma - $69,495

4%

Colorado - $67,065

3%

Ohio - $55,687

3%

California - $49,830

3%

Arizona - $48,105

2%

Other

20%

0%

5%

10%

15%

20%

25%

30%

35%

FACILITY PORTFOLIO

13 of 22

Compensated

Year

Remaining

Occupancy %

Constructed/

Design

Facility

Renewal

for the Quarter

Facility Name

Acquired (A)

Primary Customer

Capacity (B)

Security Level

Type (C)

Term

Options (D)

ended 12/31/19

CoreCivic Safety Facilities:

Safety- Owned and Managed:

Central Arizona Florence Correctional Complex

1994, 1998, 1999, 2004

USMS

4,128

Multi

Detention

Sep-23

(1) 5 year

103.22%

Florence, Arizona

Eloy Detention Center

1995, 1996

ICE

1,500

Medium

Detention

Indefinite

-

82.34%

Eloy, Arizona

La Palma Correctional Center

2008

ICE

3,060

Multi

Detention

Indefinite

-

59.11%

Eloy, Arizona

Red Rock Correctional Center (E)

2006, 2016

State of Arizona

2,024

Medium

Correctional

Jul-26

(2) 5 year

97.40%

Eloy, Arizona

Saguaro Correctional Facility

2007

State of Hawaii

1,896

Multi

Correctional

Jun-20

(1) 1 year

77.48%

Eloy, Arizona

Leo Chesney Correctional Center

1989

-

240

-

-

-

-

0.00%

Live Oak, California

Otay Mesa Detention Center

2015, 2019

ICE

1,994

Minimum/

Detention

Dec-24

(2) 5 year

78.08%

San Diego, California

Medium

Bent County Correctional Facility

1992, 1997, 2008

State of Colorado

1,420

Medium

Correctional

Jun-20

-

96.55%

Las Animas, Colorado

Crowley County Correctional Facility

2003, 2004

State of Colorado

1,794

Medium

Correctional

Jun-20

-

99.07%

Olney Springs, Colorado

Huerfano County Correctional Center

1997

-

752

Medium

Correctional

-

-

0.00%

Walsenburg, Colorado

Kit Carson Correctional Center

1998, 2008

-

1,488

Medium

Correctional

-

-

0.00%

Burlington, Colorado

Coffee Correctional Facility (F)

1998, 1999, 2010

State of Georgia

2,312

Medium

Correctional

Jun-20

(14) 1 year

112.99%

Nicholls, Georgia

Jenkins Correctional Center (F)

2012

State of Georgia

1,124

Medium

Correctional

Jun-20

(15) 1 year

100.93%

Millen, Georgia

McRae Correctional Facility

2000, 2002, 2012

BOP

1,978

Medium

Correctional

Nov-20

(1) 2 year

82.56%

McRae, Georgia

Stewart Detention Center

2004

ICE

1,752

Medium

Detention

Indefinite

-

92.68%

Lumpkin, Georgia

Wheeler Correctional Facility (F)

1998, 1999, 2010

State of Georgia

2,312

Medium

Correctional

Jun-20

(14) 1 year

113.12%

Alamo, Georgia

Leavenworth Detention Center

1992, 2000, 2004,

USMS

1,033

Maximum

Detention

Dec-21

(1) 5 year

82.44%

Leavenworth, Kansas

2008

FACILITY PORTFOLIO

14 of 22

Compensated

Year

Remaining

Occupancy %

Constructed/

Design

Facility

Renewal

for the Quarter

Facility Name

Acquired (A)

Primary Customer

Capacity (B)

Security Level

Type (C)

Term

Options (D)

ended 12/31/19

Lee Adjustment Center

1998

Commonwealth of Kentucky

816

Multi

Correctional

Jun-20

(1) 1 year

103.95%

Beattyville, Kentucky

Marion Adjustment Center

1998

-

826

Minimum/

Correctional

-

-

0.00%

St. Mary, Kentucky

Medium

Prairie Correctional Facility

1991

-

1,600

Medium

Correctional

-

-

0.00%

Appleton, Minnesota

Adams County Correctional Center

2008

ICE

2,232

Medium

Detention

Aug-24

Indefinite

51.50%

Adams County, Mississippi

Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility (G)

2000, 2007, 2008

USMS

2,672

Multi

Correctional

Jun-20

Indefinite

53.96%

Tutwiler, Mississippi

Crossroads Correctional Center (H)

1999

State of Montana

664

Multi

Correctional

Jun-21

(1) 2 year

104.62%

Shelby, Montana

Nevada Southern Detention Center

2010

USMS

1,072

Medium

Detention

Sep-20

(2) 5 year

88.32%

Pahrump, Nevada

Elizabeth Detention Center

1963

ICE

300

Minimum

Detention

Aug-20

(1) 1 year

95.00%

Elizabeth, New Jersey

Cibola County Corrections Center

1994, 1999

USMS

1,129

Medium

Detention

Indefinite

-

74.91%

Milan, New Mexico

Northwest New Mexico Correctional Center

1989, 2000

State of New Mexico

596

Multi

Correctional

Jun-20

-

115.21%

Grants, New Mexico

Torrance County Detention Facility

1990, 1997

ICE

910

Multi

Detention

May-24

Indefinite

82.77%

Estancia, New Mexico

Lake Erie Correctional Institution (I)

2011

State of Ohio

1,798

Medium

Correctional

Jun-32

Indefinite

97.96%

Conneaut, Ohio

Northeast Ohio Correctional Center

1997

State of Ohio

2,016

Medium

Correctional

Jun-32

Indefinite

92.51%

Youngstown, Ohio

Cimarron Correctional Facility (J)

1997, 2008

State of Oklahoma

1,692

Multi

Correctional

Jun-20

-

94.52%

Cushing, Oklahoma

Davis Correctional Facility (J)

1996, 2008

State of Oklahoma

1,670

Multi

Correctional

Jun-20

-

98.21%

Holdenville, Oklahoma

Diamondback Correctional Facility

1998, 2000

-

2,160

Multi

Correctional

-

-

0.00%

Watonga, Oklahoma

Shelby Training Center

1986, 1995

-

200

-

-

-

-

0.00%

Memphis, Tennessee

Trousdale Turner Correctional Center

2015

State of Tennessee

2,552

Multi

Correctional

Jan-21

-

98.51%

Hartsville, Tennessee

FACILITY PORTFOLIO

15 of 22

Compensated

Year

Remaining

Occupancy %

Constructed/

Design

Facility

Renewal

for the Quarter

Facility Name

Acquired (A)

Primary Customer

Capacity (B)

Security Level

Type (C)

Term

Options (D)

ended 12/31/19

West Tennessee Detention Facility

1990, 1996

USMS

600

Multi

Detention

Sep-21

(4) 2 year

86.03%

Mason, Tennessee

Whiteville Correctional Facility (K)

1998

State of Tennessee

1,536

Medium

Correctional

Jun-21

-

97.74%

Whiteville, Tennessee

Eden Detention Center

1995

USMS

1,422

Medium

Detention

Indefinite

-

70.07%

Eden, Texas

Houston Processing Center

1984, 2005

ICE

1,000

Medium

Detention

Mar-20

-

77.54%

Houston, Texas

Laredo Processing Center

1985, 1990

ICE

258

Minimum/

Detention

Jul-23

Indefinite

110.18%

Laredo, Texas

Medium

South Texas Family Residential Center

2014

ICE

2,400

-

Residential

Sep-21

-

100.00%

Dilley, Texas

T. Don Hutto Residential Center

1997

ICE

512

Medium

Detention

Mar-20

(2) 2 month

95.32%

Taylor, Texas

Webb County Detention Center

1998

ICE

480

Medium

Detention

Feb-23

-

63.33%

Laredo, Texas

Safety- Managed Only:

Citrus County Detention Facility

1992, 2007

Citrus County, FL

760

Multi

Detention

Sep-20

Indefinite

91.79%

Lecanto, Florida

Lake City Correctional Facility

1997, 2005

State of Florida

893

Medium

Correctional

Jun-20

Indefinite

99.16%

Lake City, Florida

Marion County Jail

1997, 2005

Marion County, IN

1,030

Multi

Detention

Dec-27

-

119.71%

Indianapolis, Indiana

Hardeman County Correctional Facility

1997

State of Tennessee

2,016

Medium

Correctional

Jun-24

-

97.29%

Whiteville, Tennessee

Metro-Davidson County Detention Facility

1992, 1995, 2011

Davidson County, TN

1,348

Multi

Detention

Jul-20

-

68.61%

Nashville, Tennessee

Silverdale Facilities

1985, 1997, 1998,

Hamilton County, TN

1,046

Multi

Detention

Sep-21

(4) 4 year

93.23%

Chattanooga, Tennessee

2005, 2008

South Central Correctional Center

1992, 1994, 1995,

State of Tennessee

1,676

Medium

Correctional

Jun-20

-

96.27%

Clifton, Tennessee

2005

Total design capacity for CoreCivic Safety Facilities (50 Facilities)

72,689

79.8%

FACILITY PORTFOLIO

16 of 22

Compensated

Year

Remaining

Occupancy %

Constructed/

Design

Facility

Renewal

for the Quarter

Facility Name

Acquired (A)

Primary Customer

Capacity (B)

Security Level

Type (C)

Term

Options (D)

ended 12/31/19

CoreCivic Community Facilities:

Community

Oracle Transitional Center

2017

-

92

-

Corrections

-

-

0.00%

Tucson, Arizona

Community

CAI Boston Avenue

2013

State of California

120

-

Corrections

Jun-24

-

96.84%

San Diego, California

Community

CAI Ocean View

2013

BOP

483

-

Corrections

May-20

(1) 1 year

101.13%

San Diego, California

Community

Adams Transitional Center

2017

Adams County

102

-

Corrections

Jun-20

-

98.27%

Denver, Colorado

Community

Arapahoe Community Treatment Center

2017

Arapahoe County

135

-

Corrections

Jun-20

-

86.84%

Englewood, Colorado

Community

Boulder Community Treatment Center (L)

2016

Boulder County

69

-

Corrections

Jan-20

-

89.92%

Boulder, Colorado

Community

Centennial Community Transition Center

2016

Arapahoe County

107

-

Corrections

Jun-20

-

98.21%

Englewood, Colorado

Community

Columbine Facility

2016

Denver County

60

-

Corrections

Jun-20

-

94.95%

Denver, Colorado

Community

Commerce Transitional Center

2017

Adams County

136

-

Corrections

Jun-20

-

96.74%

Commerce City, Colorado

Community

Dahlia Facility

2016

Denver County

120

-

Corrections

Jun-20

-

92.81%

Denver, Colorado

Community

Fox Facility and Training Center

2016

Denver County

90

-

Corrections

Jun-20

-

88.60%

Denver, Colorado

Community

Henderson Transitional Center

2017

Adams County

184

-

Corrections

Jun-20

-

96.85%

Henderson, Colorado

FACILITY PORTFOLIO

17 of 22

Compensated

Year

Remaining

Occupancy %

Constructed/

Design

Facility

Renewal

for the Quarter

Facility Name

Acquired (A)

Primary Customer

Capacity (B)

Security Level

Type (C)

Term

Options (D)

ended 12/31/19

Community

Longmont Community Treatment Center

2016

Boulder County

69

-

Corrections

Jun-20

-

95.72%

Longmont, Colorado

Community

Ulster Facility

2016

Denver County

90

-

Corrections

Jun-20

-

91.86%

Denver, Colorado

Community

South Raleigh Reentry Center

2019

BOP

60

-

Corrections

Sep-20

-

97.79%

Raleigh, North Carolina

Community

Carver Transitional Center

2015

State of Oklahoma

494

-

Corrections

Jun-20

(2) 1 year

31.53%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Community

Oklahoma City Transitional Center

2017

State of Oklahoma

200

-

Corrections

Jun-20

(2) 1 year

78.41%

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Community

Tulsa Transitional Center

2015

State of Oklahoma

390

-

Corrections

Jun-20

(2) 1 year

62.10%

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Community

Turley Residential Center

2015

-

289

-

Corrections

-

-

0.00%

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Community

Austin Residential Reentry Center

2015

BOP

116

-

Corrections

Aug-20

(4) 1 year

52.79%

Del Valle, Texas

Community

Austin Transitional Center

2015

State of Texas

460

-

Corrections

Aug-20

-

83.51%

Del Valle, Texas

Community

Corpus Christi Transitional Center

2015

State of Texas

160

-

Corrections

Aug-21

(3) 2 year

80.40%

Corpus Christi, Texas

Community

Dallas Transitional Center

2015

State of Texas

300

-

Corrections

Aug-20

-

89.38%

Hutchins, Texas

Community

El Paso Multi-Use Facility

2015

State of Texas

360

-

Corrections

Aug-20

-

78.38%

El Paso, Texas

FACILITY PORTFOLIO

18 of 22

Compensated

Year

Remaining

Occupancy %

Constructed/

Design

Facility

Renewal

for the Quarter

Facility Name

Acquired (A)

Primary Customer

Capacity (B)

Security Level

Type (C)

Term

Options (D)

ended 12/31/19

Community

El Paso Transitional Center

2015

State of Texas

224

-

Corrections

Aug-20

-

El Paso, Texas

Community

Fort Worth Transitional Center

2015

State of Texas

248

-

Corrections

Aug-20

-

Fort Worth, Texas

Community

Ghent Residential Reentry Center

2019

BOP

36

Corrections

Feb-20

(2) 1 year

Norfolk, Virginia

Community

James River Residential Reentry Center

2019

BOP

84

Corrections

Feb-20

(2) 1 year

Newport News, Virginia

Community

Cheyenne Transitional Center

2015

State of Wyoming

116

-

Corrections

Jun-20

(2) 1 year

Cheyenne, Wyoming

Total design capacity for CoreCivic Community (29 Facilities)

5,394

Total Design Capacity for all Facilities as of December 31, 2019

78,083

Less Idle Facilities (9 Facilities)

(7,647)

Total Facilities, Excluding Idle Facilities

70,436

Safety and Community

90,000

Occupancy and Average Daily Population

85,000

80,000

75,000

82.3%

82.7%

82.8%

82.9%

79.3%

80.2%

80.7%

81.0%

79.3%

79.7%

80.2%

80.8%

79.4%

70,000

79.0%

79.2%

75.1%

65,000

60,000

55,000

50,000

45,000

40,000

1Q16

2Q16

3Q16

4Q16

1Q17

2Q17

3Q17

4Q17

1Q18

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

77.27%

80.61%

127.78%

79.02%

92.63%

74.3%

79.4%

0.0%

88.0%

100.0%

95.0%

90.0%

85.0%

80.0%

75.0%

70.0%

65.0%

60.0%

55.0%

50.0%

Average Number

Average Daily Population

Occupancy

of Beds Available

Rate

FACILITY PORTFOLIO

19 of 22

Year

Remaining

Occupancy %

Constructed/

Design

Property

Renewal

for the Quarter

Property Name

Acquired (A)

Primary Customer

Capacity (B)

Square Footage

Type (C)

Term

Options (D)

ended 12/31/19

CoreCivic Properties:

GSA - U.S. Immigration and Customs

Government-

ICE-Fayetteville

2018

Enforcement

-

5,000

Leased

May-27

NA

100.00%

Fayetteville, Arkansas

Government-

SSA-Harrison

2018

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

11,000

Leased

Dec-22

NA

100.00%

Harrison, Arkansas

Government-

SSA-Hot Springs

2018

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

11,000

Leased

Oct-25

NA

100.00%

Hot Springs, Arkansas

California City Correctional Center

1999

State of California

2,560

522,000

Correctional

Nov-20

Indefinite

100.00%

California City, California

Community

Long Beach Community Corrections Center

2016

The GEO Group, Inc.

112

16,000

Corrections

Jun-25

NA

100.00%

Long Beach, California

Community

Stockton Female Community Corrections Facility

2017

WestCare California, Inc.

100

15,000

Corrections

Apr-21

(1) 5 year

100.00%

Stockton, California

2018

State of Florida - Florida Dept. of

Government-

Capital Commerce Center

Business & Professional Regulation

-

261,000

Leased

Oct-27

(2) 5 year

97.89%

Tallahassee, Florida

Community

Augusta Transitional Center

2017

Georgia Department of Corrections

230

29,000

Corrections

Jun-20

(3) 1 year

100.00%

Augusta, Georgia

Government-

SSA-Milledgeville

2017

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

9,000

Leased

Jan-30

NA

100.00%

Milledgeville, Georgia

Government-

Southeast Correctional Complex (M)

1998

Commonwealth of Kentucky

656

127,000

Leased

mid-2030

(5) 2 year

-

Wheelwright, Kentucky

Government-

SSA-Baltimore

2018

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

541,000

Leased

Jan-34

NA

100.00%

Baltimore, Maryland

FACILITY PORTFOLIO

20 of 22

Year

Remaining

Occupancy %

Constructed/

Design

Property

Renewal

for the Quarter

Property Name

Acquired (A)

Primary Customer

Capacity (B)

Square Footage

Type (C)

Term

Options (D)

ended 12/31/19

Michigan Department of Technology,

Government-

MDHHS-Detroit

2019

Management and Budget

-

37,000

Leased

Jun-28

(1) 6 year

100.00%

Detroit, Michigan

Government-

SSA-Florissant

2018

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

12,000

Leased

Apr-21

NA

100.00%

St Louis, Missouri

Government-

IRS-Greenville

2017

GSA - Internal Revenue Service

-

13,000

Leased

Mar-24

NA

90.83%

Greenville, North Carolina

Government-

SSA-Rockingham

2017

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

8,000

Leased

Mar-25

NA

100.00%

Rockingham, North Carolina

GSA - National Archives & Records

Government-

NARA-Dayton

2018

Administration

-

217,000

Leased

Jan-23

(2) 10 year

100.00%

Dayton, Ohio

North Fork Correctional Facility

1998, 2007

State of Oklahoma

2,400

466,000

Correctional

Jul-21

Indefinite

100.00%

Sayre, Oklahoma

Government-

SSA-McAlester

2018

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

9,000

Leased

May-21

NA

100.00%

McAlester, Oklahoma

Government-

SSA-Poteau

2018

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

6,000

Leased

Apr-22

NA

100.00%

Poteau, Oklahoma

Community

Broad Street Residential Reentry Center

2015

-

150

18,000

Corrections

-

-

0.00%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Community

Roth Hall Residential Reentry Center

2015

-

136

18,000

Corrections

-

-

0.00%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Community

Walker Hall Residential Reentry Center

2015

-

144

18,000

Corrections

-

-

0.00%

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Government-

DHS-Chattanooga

2018

GSA - Department of Homeland Security

-

5,000

Leased

Apr-20

NA

100.00%

Chattanooga, Tennessee

FACILITY PORTFOLIO

21 of 22

Year

Remaining

Occupancy %

Constructed/

Design

Property

Renewal

for the Quarter

Property Name

Acquired (A)

Primary Customer

Capacity (B)

Square Footage

Type (C)

Term

Options (D)

ended 12/31/19

Government-

DHS-Knoxville

2018

GSA - Department of Homeland Security

-

5,000

Leased

Oct-19

NA

100.00%

Knoxville, Tennessee

Government-

SSA-Balch Springs

2018

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

16,000

Leased

Nov-33

NA

100.00%

Balch Springs, Texas

Government-

SSA-Bryan

2018

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

10,000

Leased

Mar-22

NA

100.00%

Bryan, Texas

Government-

SSA-Denton

2018

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

10,000

Leased

Jan-26

NA

100.00%

Denton, Texas

Government-

SSA-Marshall

2018

GSA - Social Security Administration

-

7,000

Leased

Dec-28

NA

100.00%

Marshall, Texas

Total Design Capacity and Square Footage of Leased Properties (28 Properties)

6,488

2,422,000

97.4%

Expansion and Development Projects:

Estimated

Spent

Total

through

Design

Project

Investment

12/31/19

Facility Name

Completed

Primary Customer

Capacity (B)

Description

(in millions)

(in millions)

Segment

New

Correctional

Lansing Correctional Facility

First quarter 2020

State of Kansas

2,432

Facility

$155.0

$137.7

CoreCivic Properties

Lansing, Kansas

FACILITY PORTFOLIO

22 of 22

  1. The year constructed/acquired represents the initial date of acquisition or completion of construction of the facility, as well as significant additions to the facility that occurred at a later date.
  2. Design capacity measures the number of beds, and accordingly, the number of offenders each facility is designed to accommodate. Facilities housing detainees on a short-term basis may exceed the original intended design capacity due to the lower level of services required by detainees in custody for a brief period. From time to time, we may evaluate the design capacity of our facilities based on the customers using the facilities, and the ability to reconfigure space with minimal capital outlays. We believe design capacity is an appropriate measure for evaluating the operations in our CoreCivic Safety and CoreCivic Community segments, because the revenue generated by each facility is based on a per diem or monthly rate per offender cared for at the facility paid by the corresponding contracting governmental entity.
  3. We manage numerous facilities that have more than a single function (i.e., housing both long-term sentenced adult prisoners and pre-trial detainees). The primary functional categories into which facility types are identified was determined by the relative size of offender populations in a particular facility on December 31, 2019. If, for example, a 1,000-bed facility cared for 900 adult offenders with sentences in excess of one year and 100 pre-trial detainees, the primary functional category to which it would be assigned would be that of correctional facilities and not detention facilities. It should be understood that the primary functional category to which multi-user facilities are assigned may change from time to time.
  4. Remaining renewal options represents the number of renewal options, if applicable, and the remaining term of each option renewal.
  5. Pursuant to the terms of a contract awarded by the state of Arizona in September 2012, the state of Arizona has an option to purchase the Red Rock facility at any time during the term of the contract, including extension options, based on an amortization schedule starting with the fair market value and decreasing evenly to zero over the twenty year term.
  6. The facility is subject to a purchase option held by the Georgia Department of Corrections, or GDOC, which grants the GDOC the right to purchase the facility for the lesser of the facility's depreciated book value, as defined, or fair market value at any time during the term of the contract between us and the GDOC.
  7. The facility is subject to a purchase option held by the Tallahatchie County Correctional Authority which grants Tallahatchie County Correctional Authority the right to purchase the facility at any time during the contract at a price generally equal to the cost of the premises less an allowance for amortization originally over a 20 year period. The amortization period was extended through 2050 in connection with an expansion completed during the fourth quarter of 2007.
  8. The state of Montana has an option to purchase the facility generally at any time during the term of the contract with us at fair market value less the sum of a pre-determined portion of per-diem payments made to us by the state of Montana.
  9. The state of Ohio has the irrevocable right to repurchase the facility before we may resell the facility to a third party, or if we become insolvent or are unable to meet our obligations under the management contract with the state of Ohio, at a price generally equal to the fair market value, as defined in the Real Estate Purchase Agreement.
  10. The facility is subject to a purchase option held by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, or ODC, which grants the ODC the right to purchase the facility at its fair market value at any time.
  11. The state of Tennessee has the option to purchase the facility in the event of our bankruptcy, or upon an operational or financial breach, as defined, at a price equal to the book value, as defined.
  12. The contract at this facility expired on January 7, 2020, and was not renewed. The facility was leased from a third-party and the lease also terminated in January 2020.
  13. The Commonwealth of Kentucky has an option to purchase the facility at any time during the term of the lease with us at a price equal to the fair market value of the property.

