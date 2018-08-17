Log in
CoreCivic Community Resident Spotlight: Cedric

08/17/2018 | 05:46pm CEST

Meet Cedric, a resident at our Tulsa Transitional Center in Oklahoma who is preparing to transition back into the community for good. While working on his reentry, Cedric is also working as an employee the local Planet Fitness. Recently his manager, Justin Maciha, was so impressed with Cedric's stellar work ethic that he reached out to our employment specialists to let us know what a good job he's doing. Here's what Cedric's boss had to say:

''Hardworking, dedicated, and motivated,' are just a few of the traits that describe Cedric. In the short time since Cedric started his employment at Planet Fitness, he has been one of the hardest working employees. After beginning as an overnight employee, he quickly became a full-time employee in the afternoons, which is during the busiest time of day. While that may seem daunting to others, Cedric embraced it with open arms; he had the most memberships sold for the month of July and was also named Employee of the Month. After interviewing applicants within the company and outside, Cedric was chosen to be the fitness instructor for a different location - which is a testament to his character. I know wherever Cedric's journey takes him, he will continue to excel and do great things with the company and impress everyone along the way.'

Congratulations to Cedric who is proving that change is possible and to the entire staff at Tulsa Transitional Center who have helped him on his journey.

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
Managers
NameTitle
Damon T. Hininger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Emkes Independent Chairman
David M. Garfinkle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology
Donna M. Alvarado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORECIVIC INC10.62%2 934
AMERICAN TOWER CORP4.94%65 733
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP1.51%46 151
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-4.69%17 778
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO2.03%7 385
CYRUSONE INC10.99%6 441
