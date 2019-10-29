CoreCivic : Computer Coding Program Helps Inmates Prepare for Tech Jobs

Computer coding skills are in high demand, and at CoreCivic's Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, Tennessee, a new program is helping people in our care gain those skills. Trousdale Turner offers a computer coding program in partnership with Persevere, a national nonprofit organization. Participating inmates take classes and earn industry certifications, which prepares them to find tech jobs after release.

Job readiness programs like this are critical because research shows that individuals who gain employment after incarceration are nearly 35 percent less likely to return to prison.

