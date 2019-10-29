Log in
CoreCivic : Computer Coding Program Helps Inmates Prepare for Tech Jobs

10/29/2019 | 09:12am EDT
Computer Coding Program Helps Inmates Prepare for Tech Jobs
CoreCivic | 10/29/19 8:00 AM

Computer coding skills are in high demand, and at CoreCivic's Trousdale Turner Correctional Center in Hartsville, Tennessee, a new program is helping people in our care gain those skills. Trousdale Turner offers a computer coding program in partnership with Persevere, a national nonprofit organization. Participating inmates take classes and earn industry certifications, which prepares them to find tech jobs after release.

Job readiness programs like this are critical because research shows that individuals who gain employment after incarceration are nearly 35 percent less likely to return to prison.

To learn more, WATCH HERE:

  • Share

Topics: Reducing Recidivism, News

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 29 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2019 13:11:09 UTC
