Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corecivic Inc    CXW

CORECIVIC INC (CXW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/19 08:50:06 pm
25.29 USD   -0.78%
08:08pCORECIVIC : Proudly Supports Small Minority, Women and Veteran-Owned..
PU
03:29pCoreCivic Enters Into New Management Contract with the State of V..
GL
11:19aCORECIVIC : Mississippi Bound
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

CoreCivic : Proudly Supports Small Minority, Women and Veteran-Owned Businesses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/19/2018 | 08:08pm CEST

Our mission at CoreCivic to better the public good isn't limited to our high-quality correctional services, innovative government real estate offerings and life-changing reentry programs. We also promote growth and diversity in communities through our Diversity Business Inclusion (DBI) program.

The company's DBI program, which launched in 2009, uses collective purchasing power to support businesses the U.S. Small Business Administration categorizes as small and diverse, including those owned by women, minorities and/or veterans.

'CoreCivic seeks out product and service providers that are innovative and flexible enough to meet the unique needs of the corrections profession,' said Dawn Mason, CoreCivic's managing director of purchasing overseeing the DBI program. 'And those needs are often served best by businesses with an entrepreneurial culture. Using small, diverse businesses is a win-win solution for our facilities, our partners and the economic growth of the communities in which we serve.'

One example of the DBI program's impact is DevMar Products LLC, a Nashville-based janitorial and sanitation supply company that provides janitorial products to all of CoreCivic's facilities.

Sharon Reynolds, CEO and president of DevMar Products LLC, said this relationship with CoreCivic has been instrumental to her company's growth.

'Since partnering with CoreCivic, we have been approached by other Fortune 500 companies to serve their supply chains, which has allowed us to grow to national and international status,' Reynolds said. 'Without the CoreCivic relationship, this would not have been possible.'

In the past year, CoreCivic's DBI program has led to partnerships with organizations that provide products and services ranging from pest control and lawn care to commercial kitchen equipment and roofing work. CoreCivic spent over $80 million with these suppliers from May 2017 to June 2018.

CoreCivic's partnerships in the program go beyond a traditional supplier relationship. The company also provides mentorship and best practice sharing with partners through several local and national organizations that help small, minority-owned businesses access the resources and knowledge to grow and succeed.

A few examples include:

  • CoreCivic's participation in the Centers of Excellence, a mentor-protégé program that connects corporations with selected, certified minority-owned businesses.
  • CoreCivic's membership in the Tri-State Minority Supplier Development Council (TSMSDC), which is a regional affiliate of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC).
  • CoreCivic's support of TSMSDC's Education Foundation that provides scholarships to deserving youth (see accompanying photo).
  • CoreCivic's corporate membership with the southern regional chapter of the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

'Our DBI program would not be so successful without the incredible support we get from CoreCivic at the top of the company,' said Mason, who was nominated this year by the TSMBSDC for its Corporate Representative of the Year Award for her continuing efforts to create opportunities for small, minority-owned businesses.

'Our leaders believe our commitment to diversity should be strong inside our company and extend to the businesses we partner with too,' she added. 'At the same time, our business partners give us the flexibility and innovation we need to meet our facilities' needs. It makes good business sense.'

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 18:07:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORECIVIC INC
08:08pCORECIVIC : Proudly Supports Small Minority, Women and Veteran-Owned Businesses
PU
03:29pCoreCivic Enters Into New Management Contract with the State of Vermont at th..
GL
11:19aCORECIVIC : Mississippi Bound
AQ
09/14CORECIVIC : Gov. Scott Sends 200+ Inmates to Private Mississippi Prison
AQ
09/13CORECIVIC : Muslim Civil Rights Group Raises Concerns With Leavenworth Prison fo..
AQ
09/13KANSAS PRISON HARASSING MUSLIM WOMAN : Rights group
AQ
09/12CORECIVIC : Prison accused of discriminatory treatment of Muslim woman
AQ
09/12CORECIVIC : Guard called Muslim headscarf a 'rag,' Kansas prison discriminates, ..
AQ
09/12CORECIVIC : Vocational Training Provides Foundation for Success
PU
09/10CORECIVIC : Former prison employee accused of having $37K worth of drugs
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:58aCoreCivic gets new contract to house some Vermont inmates in Mississippi 
09/18Senate passes opioid crisis bill 
09/07Senate vote approaches on bill to combat opioid crisis 
08/29FDA updates on multifaceted plan to combat opioid crisis 
08/28FDA clamps down on opioid-peddling websites 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 802 M
EBIT 2018 260 M
Net income 2018 177 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 17,40
P/E ratio 2019 17,16
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,68x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,66x
Capitalization 3 022 M
Chart CORECIVIC INC
Duration : Period :
Corecivic Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORECIVIC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 30,0 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
Managers
NameTitle
Damon T. Hininger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Emkes Independent Chairman
David M. Garfinkle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology
Donna M. Alvarado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORECIVIC INC13.42%3 026
AMERICAN TOWER CORP3.32%65 133
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP1.52%46 752
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-1.57%18 327
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO6.13%7 803
CYRUSONE INC15.17%6 762
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.