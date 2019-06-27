Log in
CORECIVIC INC

CORECIVIC INC

(CXW)
CoreCivic : Statement Regarding Bank of America

06/27/2019 | 03:35am EDT

Bank of America's decision is about politics, not about the company we are. No other company has led as we have with public commitments to strengthen the reentry programs in our facilities. No other company has so vocally declared public support for policies at all levels of government to tackle America's recidivism crisis. And no other company in our industry has backed it all up as rigorously as we have in our recently released, first-of-its kind ESG report.

With the bank's comments, both public and private, it has misrepresented who we are and misrepresented the conclusions of a process in which we voluntarily engaged. Bank of America knows we care deeply about doing business in an ethical, responsible way, and that we have stepped up as a leader in helping address some of the most serious challenges facing our country. This was clearly not a fair, transparent and genuine dialogue about corrections and detention and our valued role that dates back more than 35 years.

We look forward to discussing with Bank of America the entirety of the process it undertook, the facts upon which its decision was made and the considerations around the timing of its announcement.

Disclaimer

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 June 2019 07:34:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 896 M
EBIT 2019 283 M
Net income 2019 186 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 13,42
P/E ratio 2020 12,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,30x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,28x
Capitalization 2 461 M
Managers
NameTitle
Damon T. Hininger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Emkes Independent Chairman
David M. Garfinkle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology
Donna M. Alvarado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORECIVIC INC15.93%2 461
AMERICAN TOWER CORP30.10%93 183
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP22.66%55 398
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION41.04%25 859
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO14.56%8 097
CYRUSONE INC6.96%6 536
