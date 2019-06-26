CoreCivic Statement Regarding Bank of America - June 26, 2019

Bank of America's decision is about politics, not about the company we are. No other company has led as we have with public commitments to strengthen the reentry programs in our facilities. No other company has so vocally declared public support for policies at all levels of government to tackle America's recidivism crisis. And no other company in our industry has backed it all up as rigorously as we have in our recently released, first-of-its kind ESG report.

With the bank's comments, both public and private, it has misrepresented who we are and misrepresented the conclusions of a process in which we voluntarily engaged. Bank of America knows we care deeply about doing business in an ethical, responsible way, and that we have stepped up as a leader in helping address some of the most serious challenges facing our country. This was clearly not a fair, transparent and genuine dialogue about corrections and detention and our valued role that dates back more than 35 years.

We look forward to discussing with Bank of America the entirety of the process it undertook, the facts upon which its decision was made and the considerations around the timing of its announcement.

CoreCivic Statement Regarding Senator Elizabeth Warren's Proposal - June 24, 2019

Our company helps keep communities safe, enrolls thousands of inmates in reentry programs that prepare them for life after prison and saves taxpayers millions. It's unfortunate that politicians advocate against these benefits without themselves providing any solutions to the serious challenges our corrections and detention systems face. Overcrowding, high recidivism rates and skyrocketing costs aren't solved with politics or posturing. They're solved with the hard work that chaplains, teachers, principals, counselors and correctional officers like ours put in every day.

Here are important facts:

Private prisons house only 9 percent of inmates nationwide.

Under longstanding policy, CoreCivic does not lobby on any policies, regulations or legislation that impact the basis for - or duration of - an individual's incarceration or detention. We have launched a nationwide initiative to advocate for a range of government policies, including 'Ban the Box' legislation, that will help former inmates successfully reenter society and stay out of prison. Read more about the initiative here.

CoreCivic is subject to robust oversight and accountability measures by our partners. Most of them have full-time, onsite monitors in our facilities to ensure accountability and ease of communication, and all require regular review and audit processes.

CoreCivic Statement Regarding JP Morgan - March 7, 2019

JP Morgan has served an important role in creating better conditions for inmates entrusted in our care through transactions like, among many others, helping to provide financing for the construction of a replacement facility for the 150-year old Lansing Correctional Facility in Kansas. It is disappointing they will no longer have a role in helping to provide similar solutions for our government partners.

It is further disappointing that decisions like this are being based on false information spread by politically motivated special interests, who completely mischaracterize our company and the meaningful role we play in solving some of our country's biggest challenges. In reality, CoreCivic helps keep communities safe, enrolls thousands of inmates in re-entry programs that prepare them for life after prison and saves taxpayers millions. We also play a valued but limited role in America's immigration system, which we have done for every administration - Democrat and Republican - for more than 35 years. The fact is our sole job is to help the government solve problems in ways it could not do alone - to help manage unprecedented humanitarian crises, dramatically improve the standard of care for vulnerable people, and meet other critical needs efficiently and innovatively.

Statement From CoreCivic President and CEO Damon Hininger on the First Step Act - December 19, 2018

I have told many of you over the years that one the most encouraging dynamics to me personally is the positive change in tone and dialogue surrounding the needed investment to help people that are incarcerated in our country so they are better prepared once they are released from prison. So I applaud the Senate for taking up and passing the First Step Act during this Congress. This is an action we urged in a strong letter of support for the legislation and with advocacy throughout the year. We look forward to the First Step Act being passed by the House and signed into law by President Trump.

CoreCivic Statement on HQ Demonstration - August 6, 2018

CoreCivic plays a valued but limited role in America's immigration system, which we have done for every administration - Democrat and Republican - for more than 30 years. While we know this is a highly charged, emotional issue for many people, much of the information about our company being shared by special interest groups is wrong and politically motivated, resulting in some people reaching misguided conclusions about what we do. The fact is our sole job is to help the government solve problems in ways it could not do alone - to help manage unprecedented humanitarian crises, dramatically improve the standard of care for vulnerable people, and meet other critical needs efficiently and innovatively.

It's clear that this group would rather use divisive rhetoric and falsehoods than engage in a fact-based discussion about the many challenges facing our country that we work every day to address. Despite the protesters' choice to engage in disruptive behavior, CoreCivic employees are continuing to keep communities safe, enroll thousands of inmates in reentry programs that prepare them for life after prison, and help manage humanitarian crises. We simply will not be deterred from helping the most vulnerable among us, and we've been gratified by the outpouring of support we've received encouraging us to keep working with our government partners to solve problems in ways they could not do alone.

Immigrant Detention Fact Sheet

CoreCivic Statement Regarding Immigration Policies and Family Separation - June 20, 2018

CoreCivic cares deeply about every person in our care. None of our facilities provides housing for children who aren't under the supervision of a parent.

CoreCivic Statement Regarding Coverage by WSMV of Trousdale Turner Correctional Center - June 28, 2017

