Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corecivic Inc    CXW

CORECIVIC INC

(CXW)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Corecivic : Helping Others Find Second Chances

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/25/2019 | 09:17am EST

'I believe in second chances…'

Noel Muñoz is a case manager at Rocky Mountain Offender Management Systems (RMOMS), which became part of CoreCivic Community in 2018. RMOMS is a Colorado-based provider of non-residential correctional services, including electronic monitoring, drug and alcohol testing and community-based case management services.

Noel joined RMOMS 14 years ago. He says he's found a rewarding career, working in a team environment. Above all, Noel takes pride in helping individuals stay out of prison, live as productive citizens, and stay connected to their families and communities.

To learn more about Noel and his career at RMOMS, WATCH HERE:

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 25 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 February 2019 14:16:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORECIVIC INC
09:17aCORECIVIC : Helping Others Find Second Chances
PU
02/21CORECIVIC : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.44 Per Share
AQ
02/20CORECIVIC, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial State..
AQ
02/19CoreCivic Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
GL
02/19CHARITY HIGHLIGHT : Nashville Children's Alliance
PU
02/11CORECIVIC : Building a Brighter Future
PU
02/06CORECIVIC : Announces 2018 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call D..
AQ
01/29EXTRAORDINARY EDUCATION LEADER : Dr. Sharita Giles
PU
01/15CoreCivic Provides Tax Allocations of 2018 Dividend Distributions
GL
01/08CORECIVIC : Companies argue against proposal not to house separated kids
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 858 M
EBIT 2019 277 M
Net income 2019 181 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,69
P/E ratio 2020 14,31
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,41x
Capitalization 2 616 M
Chart CORECIVIC INC
Duration : Period :
Corecivic Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORECIVIC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,5 $
Spread / Average Target 11%
Managers
NameTitle
Damon T. Hininger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Emkes Independent Chairman
David M. Garfinkle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology
Donna M. Alvarado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORECIVIC INC23.61%2 616
AMERICAN TOWER CORP11.66%77 803
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP10.35%49 728
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION12.76%20 687
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO12.16%7 721
CYRUSONE INC-0.02%5 595
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.