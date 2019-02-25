Corecivic : Helping Others Find Second Chances

'I believe in second chances…'

Noel Muñoz is a case manager at Rocky Mountain Offender Management Systems (RMOMS), which became part of CoreCivic Community in 2018. RMOMS is a Colorado-based provider of non-residential correctional services, including electronic monitoring, drug and alcohol testing and community-based case management services.

Noel joined RMOMS 14 years ago. He says he's found a rewarding career, working in a team environment. Above all, Noel takes pride in helping individuals stay out of prison, live as productive citizens, and stay connected to their families and communities.

To learn more about Noel and his career at RMOMS, WATCH HERE: