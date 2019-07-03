Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corecivic Inc    CXW

CORECIVIC INC

(CXW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Corecivic : The Facts About CoreCivic's Role in Immigration

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/03/2019 | 11:48am EDT

By Damon Hininger, President & CEO, CoreCivic

Our nation is experiencing a humanitarian crisis at our border. It is a challenging, often heartbreaking issue that goes to the core of who we are as a nation. Every day, discussions about how to solve the complex challenges around immigration are at the center of media stories, political debates, and conversations at the dinner table. Yet in the middle of these discussions, there is misinformation being spread about our company, and it is important to set the record straight.

Fact 1:CoreCivic never has and never will house unaccompanied minors. We do not house children who are not under the supervision of a parent - period. Instead, during their average 12-day stay at our Texas facility, children receive what is often the first comprehensive medical, mental, and dental care they've had in their lifetimes. They are able to attend school and when they leave us, our educators have worked to prepare them to enter their grade level in the public school system.

Fact 2: Individuals crossing our borders need immediate, compassionate care when they arrive. Often they are hungry, tired, sick and hurting. Every single individual that enters CoreCivic's care gets medical attention, a hot meal, and a warm shower in the first moments after they enter our facility. They are shown how to make outgoing phone calls, and are provided important information in their own language via interpreters. From there, they are provided housing and access to legal counsel as they pursue their immigration cases.

Fact 3: CoreCivic facilities are clean, balanced meals are planned by dietitians, and we have significant oversight by our government partner who is on site every day.

We understand that immigration is a challenging issue, but we cannot let inaccurate information about our company stand. The bottom line is that our care is appropriate, our care is compassionate and our care is always respectful - and that is the truth.

Take a look at our website for more facts about what we do and what we don't do as a company.

Disclaimer

CoreCivic Inc. published this content on 03 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2019 15:47:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORECIVIC INC
11:48aCORECIVIC : The Facts About CoreCivic's Role in Immigration
PU
07/01LEARNING TO LIVE IN RECOVERY : Treatment Program Combines Family Celebrations, W..
PU
06/28CORECIVIC INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/27CORECIVIC : Helping Our Students Turn Their Lives Around
PU
06/27CORECIVIC : Statement Regarding Bank of America
PU
06/26CORECIVIC : Statement regarding Senator Elizabeth Warren's proposal
PU
06/24CORECIVIC : Statement regarding Senator Elizabeth Warren's proposal
PU
06/14CORECIVIC : Read to Me Program Helps Incarcerated Dads Stay Connected with Their..
PU
06/03CORECIVIC : Carpentry Program Teaches Job Skills, Cultivates Confidence
PU
05/30CORECIVIC : First Quarter 2019 Investor Presentation
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 895 M
EBIT 2019 283 M
Net income 2019 186 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 12,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,4x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,27x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 2 405 M
Chart CORECIVIC INC
Duration : Period :
Corecivic Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORECIVIC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 24,5  $
Last Close Price 20,2  $
Spread / Highest target 23,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Damon T. Hininger President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mark A. Emkes Independent Chairman
David M. Garfinkle Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
John Pfeiffer Chief Information Officer & VP-Technology
Donna M. Alvarado Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORECIVIC INC13.29%2 405
AMERICAN TOWER CORP29.99%90 893
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP19.78%55 398
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION38.98%26 095
LAMAR ADVERTISING CO17.11%8 103
CYRUSONE INC12.10%6 707
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About