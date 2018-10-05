CORELOGIC : LAUNCHES BLENDED REISSUE FUNCTIONALITY IN LOANSAFE FRAUD MANAGER

Irvine, Calif.

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced the addition of Blended Reissue functionality to LoanSafe Fraud ManagerTM. Blended Reissue allows investors to gain additional insight into loans they are looking to purchase, improving efficiency of their pre-purchase reviews and allowing faster funding of loans.

Blended Reissue provides controlled coordination of the fraud review between parties, simplifies the transition of important information between the originator and the investor, allows users to see how the originator cleared alerts, and can help reduce costs. Customization of the Blended Reissue functionality within the LoanSafe Fraud Managerreport based on an investor's unique policies is also available.

'Investors typically do not have easy access to all relevant loan data when ordering fraud reports to approve the purchase of a loan - which can unnecessarily hold up the funding of quality loans,' said Bridget Berg, principal, fraud solutions for CoreLogic. 'With the introduction of our Blended Reissue functionality in LoanSafe Fraud Manager, investors will now have much greater insight into which fraud alerts were initially triggered and cleared during the origination process, allowing them to more quickly approve a purchase or spot potential fraud, helping them save time and reduce costs.'

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

