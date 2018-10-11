CORELOGIC : LAUNCHES NEW TOTAL HOME VALUE SUITE OF AUTOMATED VALUATION MODELS

Log in
10/11/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

Irvine, Calif.

-New suite of Automated Valuation Models (AVM) simplifies selection process, helps deliver values for specific business needs-

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, announced today the introduction of its Total Home Value suite of AVMs. The Total Home Value AVM suite incorporates new cascade methodologies designed to help simplify AVM selection and provide optimal performance levels and delivery options for specific business needs.

The Total Home Value product suite is a new approach to automated valuation models - made to streamline AVM selection process. Currently, AVMs have broad applications; meaning businesses must decide which AVM to use. In some cases, they may be using AVMs that are not ideal for their intended purpose. With the CoreLogic Total Home Value suite, users simply choose the solution that best fits their business case.

'Total Home Value represents a sea change in the way the mortgage industry views AVMs,' said Ann Regan, executive, product management, Collateral Solutions for CoreLogic. 'With targeted audiences for each solution, multiple delivery options and simplified pricing structures, we continue to develop solutions that help our clients conduct business more efficiently.'

Total Home Value AVM solutions are currently available for portfolio monitoring, consumer-facing, origination, collateral analysis and marketing, with additional solutions to follow before the end of 2018.

For more information on Total Home Value, visit www.corelogic.com/solutions/total-home-value.aspx.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Inc. published this content on 11 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 October 2018 12:12:10 UTC
