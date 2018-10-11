CORELOGIC : LAUNCHES NEW TOTAL HOME VALUE SUITE OF AUTOMATED VALUATION MODELS

Irvine, Calif.

-New suite of Automated Valuation Models (AVM) simplifies selection process, helps deliver values for specific business needs-

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, announced today the introduction of its Total Home Value suite of AVMs. The Total Home Value AVM suite incorporates new cascade methodologies designed to help simplify AVM selection and provide optimal performance levels and delivery options for specific business needs.

The Total Home Value product suite is a new approach to automated valuation models - made to streamline AVM selection process. Currently, AVMs have broad applications; meaning businesses must decide which AVM to use. In some cases, they may be using AVMs that are not ideal for their intended purpose. With the CoreLogic Total Home Value suite, users simply choose the solution that best fits their business case.

'Total Home Value represents a sea change in the way the mortgage industry views AVMs,' said Ann Regan, executive, product management, Collateral Solutions for CoreLogic. 'With targeted audiences for each solution, multiple delivery options and simplified pricing structures, we continue to develop solutions that help our clients conduct business more efficiently.'

Total Home Value AVM solutions are currently available for portfolio monitoring, consumer-facing, origination, collateral analysis and marketing, with additional solutions to follow before the end of 2018.

For more information on Total Home Value, visit www.corelogic.com/solutions/total-home-value.aspx.

