Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CoreLogic, Inc.    CLGX

CORELOGIC, INC.

(CLGX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CoreLogic : Adds AI Photo Inspection to Listing Compliance Solution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 03:10pm EST

IRVINE, Calif.

- Computer Vision Solution Provider Restb.ai Joins CoreLogic Alliance Network -

CoreLogic®(NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced that Restb.ai has joined the CoreLogic Alliance Network and will integrate its AI image recognition technology with CoreLogic Listing Data Checker, the foremost data quality assurance and compliance solution for multiple listing organizations. The Alliance Network is an assembly of recommended third-party applications that are deeply integrated with CoreLogic Real Estate Solutions (RES).

The industry's leading computer vision solution, Restb.ai uses artificial intelligence to automatically scan, identify and classify images containing a range of privacy and policy violations. Under the agreement, Restb.ai technology will be fully integrated with Listing Data Checker and offered as an optional photo compliance module that saves time and effort and can detect violations that humans miss.

'In the past, real estate listing photos had to be manually reviewed by staff for compliance with multiple listing rules,' said Amy Gorce, principal of Business Development for CoreLogic RES. 'Listing Data Checker clients can now use AI-powered image recognition technology to automatically detect photos containing prohibited content, including people, license plates, yard signs, phone numbers, email addresses and more. It's the ambitious, logical next step for our class-leading compliance solutions.'

'Images are an integral part of the listing and until now, image compliance has been an expensive human cost' said Dominik Pogorzelski, VP of Product for Restb.ai. 'We're excited to work with CoreLogic to bring our AI technology to Listing Data Checker creating a complete listing compliance service and reducing the time and cost to get listings online and working for members and clients'.

'We're very pleased to add Restb.ai to the Alliance Network,' said Chris Bennett, executive for CoreLogic RES. 'CoreLogic is working with several leaders in the AI space to enhance the speed and accuracy of our solutions. AI is an important part of our strategy for real estate, and this is just the beginning.'

For more information, visit www.restb.ai.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, acquire and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Inc. published this content on 06 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 November 2019 20:09:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORELOGIC, INC.
03:10pCORELOGIC : Adds AI Photo Inspection to Listing Compliance Solution
PU
09:02aCORELOGIC : Names Francis Aaron Henry as Chief Legal Officer
BU
11/05CORELOGIC : Reports September Home Prices Increased by 3.5% Year Over Year
BU
10/30CORELOGIC : Integrates Credit Services with the Blend Digital Lending Platform
PU
10/29U.S. Housing Market Gaining Modest Strength, Indicators Show -- Update
DJ
10/29NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/28CORELOGIC : Announces Market Risk Indicators
PU
10/25CORELOGIC : Announces Significant Enhancements to the AutomatIQ Borrower Solutio..
PU
10/24CORELOGIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
10/23CORELOGIC : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 753 M
EBIT 2019 196 M
Net income 2019 80,2 M
Debt 2019 1 560 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 38,7x
P/E ratio 2020 19,6x
EV / Sales2019 2,68x
EV / Sales2020 2,65x
Capitalization 3 130 M
Chart CORELOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoreLogic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORELOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 44,68  $
Last Close Price 39,36  $
Spread / Highest target 37,2%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -2,18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Martell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul F. Folino Chairman
James L. Balas Chief Financial Officer
James David Chatham Independent Director
Thomas C. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORELOGIC, INC.17.77%3 130
S&P GLOBAL INC.47.81%61 391
RELX13.18%45 512
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION33.10%33 310
WOLTERS KLUWER22.92%18 917
EQUIFAX INC.43.08%16 134
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group