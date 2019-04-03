CoreLogic : Integrates Credit and Flood Services with LendingPad

Irvine, Calif.

-Instant Merge credit reports and flood services from CoreLogic now available on LendingPad loan origination system-

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled services provider, today announced its Instant Merge credit report and flood services are now available on LendingPad®, a web-based, end-to-end loan origination system (LOS). The inclusion of Instant Merge credit reports joins the previously available Flood Determination services from CoreLogic in a series of planned product integrations on the LendingPad platform.

The Instant Merge credit report provides specific demographic information, current and historical tradeline details and public records and inquiries with additional features such as identity verification, multiple scoring options and detailed creditor contact information. Lenders can request an Instant Merge credit report and find the most up-to-date borrower information available from the three major credit bureaus-Equifax, Experian and TransUnion.

CoreLogic Flood Determinations are the most widely accepted and transferable Life of Loan Determinations on the market. Backed by more than 20 years of experience, CoreLogic guarantees that its Flood Determinations meet all federal regulatory requirements. Using the Standard Flood Hazard Determination Form from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the Flood Determinations provide all of the information necessary to determine whether flood insurance is available or required.

'LendingPad is proud to be at the forefront of mortgage lending technologies and working with reputable industry leaders to enhance loan origination processes,' said Wes Yuan, managing director for LendingPad. 'Our mutual customers will immediately enjoy the convenience and benefits of the CoreLogic credit and flood products inside of the LendingPad platform.'

The innovative, cloud-based LendingPad LOS was created by mortgage professionals to modernize the complex loan origination process. The solutions that LendingPad offers elevates the efficiency, compliance and information security of brokers, lenders and depository institutions. These solutions streamline the origination process while lowering the total cost of mortgage lending.

'We're excited to add access to our Instant Merge Flood Determination solutions to LendingPad, and to help ensure that even more lenders have access to our superior, data-driven mortgage underwriting solutions,' said Mike Mitchell, executive, Third Party Business Development for CoreLogic. 'In the current lending environment, one thing we can all agree on is that seamless delivery of key mortgage services as data drives a superior digital mortgage borrower experience. With this integration, clients can now access credit and flood data from CoreLogic through a top, cloud-based loan origination system.'

Both the CoreLogic Instant Merge and Flood Determination reports are available on more than 60 different technology platforms. For more information, visit www.corelogic.com.

