CoreLogic : Launches SmartExchange, New Peer-to-Peer Service Aimed at Reducing Appraisal Turn Times

09/19/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

Irvine, Calif.

-a la mode Begins Rollout of Comps Sharing Tool to Appraisers in Major Cities Across the U.S. Ahead of Nationwide Release-

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled services provider, today announced a la mode's launch of a month-long pilot of SmartExchange to Oklahoma City, Portland, Dallas and Denver appraisers ahead of its nationwide rollout next month. SmartExchange is a nationwide peer-to-peer network for sharing appraiser-verified comparable data. The tool aims to help appraisers reduce turn times and improve property data quality.

'We remain intently focused on developing solutions that save appraisers time by eliminating unnecessary and repetitive tasks,' said Jay Shafer, executive of CoreLogic ½ a la mode. 'SmartExchange lightens the load on appraisers by crowdsourcing the data entry of comparable properties. Member appraisers share the comparable property data from their reports and gain access to other appraisers' data which saves hours of typing each week.'

MLS systems, public records, and other sources currently used to verify property details weren't built with appraisers in mind. SmartExchange gives appraisers immediate access to pure, appraiser-verified and UAD-formatted appraisal data - widely regarded as the gold standard in property information. Access to that level of data is unprecedented and will improve the quality and consistency of appraisal reports.

'The launch of SmartExchange to our a la mode customers is a huge step forward in how data is leveraged to benefit the appraisal industry in a way that saves time and reduces inefficiencies,' said Shafer. 'SmartExchange is an example of how CoreLogic is leveraging its data assets and platform connectivity to improve the appraisal process.'

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

About CoreLogic│a la mode
CoreLogic│a la mode, provides subscription-based software solutions to more than 40,000 appraiser professionals across the United States and Canada to facilitate the aggregation of data, imagery and photographs in a GSE compliant format for the completion of residential appraisals. a la mode, founded in 1985, is headquartered in Oklahoma City. For more information about the company, visit www.alamode.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, SmartExchange and a la mode are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Inc. published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 12:07:11 UTC
