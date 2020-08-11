CoreLogic : Mr. Cooper Selects CoreLogic for Its Tax Payment Services

Leading mortgage servicer transitions entire portfolio to CoreLogic’s DigitalTax Platform

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, announced today that Mr. Cooper, one of the largest mortgage servicers in the country, has transitioned its entire portfolio to CoreLogic’s DigitalTax PlatformTM, providing its customers with best-in-class digital, data-driven solutions.

“Mr. Cooper is known for its innovation and operational excellence, and we are honored to have been selected as the company’s partner,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “We have experienced great success since the initial implementation of our DigitalTax Platform. Our goal is to help Mr. Cooper streamline critical workflows and support its efforts to deliver a world-class experience to its customers. Our DigitalTax Platform has great momentum in the marketplace and has driven increased growth in market share. This mega win will be a source of significant revenue in the second half of 2020, and throughout 2021-2022.”

With its cloud-based DigitalTax Platform, CoreLogic has transformed what has historically been a complex, paper-based process into a highly automated and streamlined workflow. Tighter integration with the nation’s 22,000 taxing agencies facilitates near real-time tax data exchange, resulting in reduced exceptions, increased accuracy and efficiency and a significantly improved client experience. The CoreLogic DigitalTax Platform delivers unparalleled transparency into key data, enabling lenders to make dynamic payment decisions and optimize their portfolio and cash management.

“At Mr. Cooper, we pride ourselves on being able to adapt quickly and provide our customers with helpful information and resources to manage their home loans. CoreLogic has proven its long-established leadership in tax payment and property-driven insights that put the company at the forefront of industry change,” said Jay Bray, chairman and CEO, Mr. Cooper Group. “Through our strategic partnership with CoreLogic, we can swiftly stand up solutions to meet the latest challenges facing servicers. We’re excited to see the positive impact this is already having on our customers’ experience.”

CLGX-F

