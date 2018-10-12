Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corelogic Inc    CLGX

CORELOGIC INC (CLGX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

CoreLogic : Releases Most Recent HPI Forecast Validation Report

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 02:08pm CEST

Irvine, Calif.

-Analysis Reveals 12-Month, National Forecast is Within 1.04 Percent of Actual HPI Increase-

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released its latest CoreLogic HPI Forecast Validation Report that compares its 12-month CoreLogic HPI Forecast to the actual CoreLogic HPI Index. The report compares the changes in national and key CBSA-level forecasts made in June 2018 to the actual HPI index, which includes data through June 2018.

The CoreLogic HPI Forecast is a projection of home prices using the CoreLogic HPI and other economic variables. National values are derived from state-level forecasts by weighing indices according to the number of housing units for each state.

The report showed:

  • The national forecast prediction of a 5.3 percent increase was within 1 percent of the 6.3 percent increase of the HPI for the 12-month period ending in June 2018.
  • The most accurate CBSA-level forecast was for the Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA area, which at 5.8 percent came within 0.2 percent of the actual HPI increase of 6.0 percent.
  • The widest CBSA gap was in San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA with an 8.7 percent under-estimation of actual increase (10.2 percent forecasted vs. 18.9 percent actual). CoreLogic noted that the variance in this over-valued CBSA was due to a severely constrained supply of homes for sale (1.4 months versus 4.3 months nationally) among other factors.
  • Among the 10-most accurately forecasted major MSAs, five areas had forecasts with less than a 1 percent difference from actual values.
  • Severe inventory shortages and rising interest rates impacted the forecasts of several MSAs, reflecting the overall market volatility of the past 12 months.

'The latest HPI Forecast Validation report continues to reaffirm the accuracy of our forecasts - in each of the three validations released so far, the national forecast was within 1.7 percent of the actual index values,' said Ann Regan, executive, product management for CoreLogic. 'In an era of increasing market volatility and new regulatory requirements such as CECL - which requires estimating losses for the entire lifecycle of a loan - forecast accuracy like this is more important than ever.'

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, CoreLogic HPI, CoreLogic HPI Forecast and HPI are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 12:07:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORELOGIC INC
02:08pCORELOGIC : Releases Most Recent HPI Forecast Validation Report
PU
10/11CORELOGIC : Launches new total home value suite of automated valuation models
PU
10/10CORELOGIC : Mortgage fraud grows as home prices and demand increases
AQ
10/10CORELOGIC : introduces new functionality for mortgage fraud mitigation offering
AQ
10/10CORELOGIC : Mortgage fraud grows as home prices and demand increases
AQ
10/09CORELOGIC : Loan Performance Insights Find That the Overall US Mortgage Delinque..
BU
10/09CORELOGIC : Hurricane Michael Storm Surge Puts 57,000 Homes in its Path at Risk,..
BU
10/09CORELOGIC : Hurricane Michael Storm Surge Puts 57,000 Homes in its Path at Risk,..
PU
10/05CORELOGIC : Launches blended reissue functionality in loansafe fraud manager
PU
10/04CORELOGIC : to Announce Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/02IHS Markit higher as Deutsche Bank looks at info services 
10/01BY THE NUMBERS : Tech Stocks With Big Cash Distributions 
09/15Real Estate Sector Awaits Impact From Hurricane Florence 
07/26CoreLogic (CLGX) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26CoreLogic, INC. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 856 M
EBIT 2018 293 M
Net income 2018 147 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,49
P/E ratio 2019 23,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,94x
Capitalization 3 634 M
Chart CORELOGIC INC
Duration : Period :
Corelogic Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORELOGIC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Martell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul F. Folino Chairman
James L. Balas Chief Financial Officer
James David Chatham Independent Director
Thomas C. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORELOGIC INC-2.83%3 634
S&P GLOBAL INC6.28%45 278
RELX-14.09%38 998
THOMSON REUTERS CORP7.08%25 032
WOLTERS KLUWER12.79%15 906
EQUIFAX3.71%14 271
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.