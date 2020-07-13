Log in
CoreLogic : Secures Launch Clients for Next-Generation Integrated Insurance Solution Powering Insights for Every Touchpoint in Property Insurance Ecosystem

07/13/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

Insurtech solution combines underwriting, weather forensics and claims management, enhancing property experience across housing market

Recent wins including Swiss Re provide a foundation for continued growth

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced the deployment of its first fully integrated insurance solution that provides a one-stop shop for insurance companies looking for a more seamless way to engage and protect policyholders and portfolios.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200713005679/en/

Insurance life cycle. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Insurance life cycle. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Our next-generation integrated insurance solutions are innovative and already gaining significant market adoption as evidenced by recent wins,” said Frank Martell, president and CEO, CoreLogic. “Our extensive solutions offerings leverage our unmatched domain expertise across the entire housing ecosystem, as well as our unique property data assets, to significantly improve the customer experience. We have been gaining new clients such as Swiss Re Corporate Solutions in North America, United Kingdom and Australia. These major players provide CoreLogic a foundation for continued growth in the insurance sector.”

Property insurance solutions from CoreLogic feature virtual workflow platforms for underwriting and claims, unique data-driven insights that enable superior decisions and unmatched portfolio management and risk monitoring services for global insurance industries in North America, New Zealand, Europe and Australia.

The CoreLogic insurance solution suite uses an open architecture and industry-leading API framework, which makes it easy for clients to connect to a host of innovative third-party Insurtech solutions. This helps clients to unify the property experience for policyholders across insurance, mortgage, real estate and home services in a fashion that is unique to CoreLogic.

“CoreLogic has a deep and system-wide perspective across the housing industry and property lifecycle,” said Olumide Soroye, managing director, property intelligence & risk management solutions, CoreLogic. “This uniquely enables us to partner with leading institutions in the property and casualty insurance industry. These institutions are eager to re-imagine property insurance workflows and create significant productivity gains, superior digital customer experience and operational resiliency amid social distancing. We understand the entire property lifecycle and are excited to partner with property insurance carriers and the entire ecosystem in making it a better experience.”

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2020
