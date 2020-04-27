Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CoreLogic, Inc.    CLGX

CORELOGIC, INC.

(CLGX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoreLogic : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/27/2020 | 04:18pm EDT

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of residential property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, confirmed today that it will release its first quarter 2020 financial results after the market close on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the CoreLogic investor website at http://investor.corelogic.com.

The company will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time (5:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

All interested parties are invited to listen to the event via webcast on the CoreLogic website at http://investor.corelogic.com. Alternatively, participants may use the following dial-in numbers: 1-844-861-5502 for U.S./Canada callers or 1-412-858-4604 for international callers.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the CoreLogic investor website for 10 days and also through the conference call number 1-877-344-7529 for U.S. and Canada participants or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants using Conference ID 10143046.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people to find, buy and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are registered trademarks owned by CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

CLGX-F


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORELOGIC, INC.
04:18pCORELOGIC : to Announce First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
BU
04/17CORELOGIC : to Host Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
04/14CORELOGIC : Reports U.S. Annual Delinquency Rates Fell for 25th Consecutive Mont..
BU
04/07CORELOGIC : Reports February Home Prices Increased by 4.1% Year Over Year
BU
03/17CORELOGIC : Reports Single-Family Rent Price Increases Double the Rate of Inflat..
PU
03/12CORELOGIC : Reports 96,000 Homeowners Regained Positive Equity in the Fourth Qua..
BU
03/10CORELOGIC : Reports U.S. Overall Delinquency Rate Lowest for a December in at Le..
BU
03/05CORELOGIC : Launches Digital Hub Alliance To Further Enable InsureTech Integrati..
PU
03/03CORELOGIC : Reports January Home Prices Increased by 4% Year Over Year
BU
02/27CORELOGIC : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Cons..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 723 M
EBIT 2020 288 M
Net income 2020 171 M
Debt 2020 1 372 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 17,4x
P/E ratio 2021 19,2x
EV / Sales2020 2,46x
EV / Sales2021 2,47x
Capitalization 2 871 M
Chart CORELOGIC, INC.
Duration : Period :
CoreLogic, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORELOGIC, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 44,20  $
Last Close Price 36,33  $
Spread / Highest target 51,4%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Martell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul F. Folino Chairman
James L. Balas Chief Financial Officer
James David Chatham Independent Director
Thomas C. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORELOGIC, INC.-16.88%2 871
S&P GLOBAL INC.3.99%68 412
RELX PLC-8.76%41 260
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION7.61%35 155
WOLTERS KLUWER4.18%19 390
EQUIFAX INC.-6.21%15 952
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group