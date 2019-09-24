Log in
CoreLogic : to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

09/24/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of residential property information, insight, analytics and data-enabled solutions, confirmed today that it will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Wednesday October 23, 2019. The press release, with accompanying financial information, will be posted on the CoreLogic investor website at http://investor.corelogic.com.

The company will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday October 24, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time).

All interested parties are invited to listen to the event via webcast on the CoreLogic website at http://investor.corelogic.com. Alternatively, participants may use the following dial-in numbers: 1-800-367-2403 for U.S./Canada callers or 1-334-777-6978 for international callers using confirmation code 5658823.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the CoreLogic investor website for 10 days and also through the conference call number 1-888-203-1112 for U.S. and Canada participants or 1-719-457-0820 for international participants using Conference ID 5658823.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people to find, acquire and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC and the CoreLogic logo are registered trademarks owned by CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

CLGX-F


© Business Wire 2019
