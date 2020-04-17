Log in
CORELOGIC, INC.

CORELOGIC, INC.

(CLGX)
CoreLogic : to Host Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

04/17/2020 | 05:58pm EDT

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global provider of residential property information, analytics, and data-enabled solutions, today announced that it has changed the location of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (Annual Meeting) to be held on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. PT. In response to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the meeting will now be held in a virtual format only, that can be accessed at http://www.viewproxy.com/Corelogic/2020/vm on the meeting date. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting, stockholders are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting if they were a stockholder as of the close of business on March 4, 2020, the record date, or hold a legal proxy for the meeting provided by their bank, broker, or nominee. To attend and vote at the virtual Annual Meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. Registration to attend the virtual meeting is required, and can be accessed at http://www.viewproxy.com/Corelogic/2020. For more information about the virtual Annual Meeting, including to view a copy of the amended Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders (which was filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission), please visit Annual Reports & Proxy Statements under Financial Reports at https://investor.corelogic.com.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, acquire and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

© Business Wire 2020
