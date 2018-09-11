Corelogic : Hurricane Florence Could Unleash Storm Surge Damage on Nearly 759,000 Homes in the Carolinas and Virginia, Early CoreLogic Analysis Shows

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property
information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today
released data analysis showing 758,657 homes in North Carolina, South
Carolina and Virginia with a reconstruction cost value (RCV) of
approximately $170.2 billion are at potential risk of storm surge damage
from Hurricane Florence based on its Category 4 status. Current
projections show it is likely Hurricane Florence could exceed a Category
4 storm. CoreLogic plans to release new figures for Hurricane
Florence-related activity in advance of landfall to reflect the storm’s
updated path and intensity.
Total Number of Properties and RCV of Residential Properties at Risk of Hurricane Florence Storm Surge Damage (September 2018) (Graphic: Business Wire)
The table below shows the total number of properties at risk of storm
surge for each of the five hurricane categories, as well as their
accompanying RCV totals, for the Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs)
located along the North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia coasts
that could potentially be affected.
Hurricane-driven storm surge can cause significant property damage when
high winds and low pressure cause water to amass inside the storm,
releasing a powerful rush over land when the hurricane moves onshore.
For a complete view of total storm surge risk for all 19 Atlantic and
Gulf Coast states and 86 CBSAs, download the 2018
CoreLogic Storm Surge Report.
For Gulf and Atlantic Coast hurricanes that impact the U.S. this year,
CoreLogic will provide pre-landfall data for number and associated
reconstruction cost value of at-risk homes; post-landfall data for
estimated insured property loss; and post-landfall data for insured
property loss for wind, surge and flood. Visit the CoreLogic natural
hazard risk information center, Hazard HQ™, at www.hazardhq.com
to get access to the most up-to-date Hurricane Florence storm data and
see reports from previous storms.
Methodology
CoreLogic offers high-resolution location information solutions with a
view of hazard and vulnerability consistent with the latest science for
more realistic risk differentiation. The high-resolution storm surge
modeling using 10m digital elevation model (DEM) and parcel-based
geocoding precision from PxPoint™ facilitates this realistic view of
risk. Single-family residential structures less than four stories,
including mobile homes, duplexes, manufactured homes and cabins (among
other non-traditional home types) are included in this analysis. This is
not an indication that there will be no damage to other types of
structures, as there may be associated wind or debris damage and are not
tabulated in this release.
