Corelogic : Hurricane Lane Threatens More Than 48,000 Homes in Hawaii According to CoreLogic Analysis

Irvine, Calif.

-Reconstruction Cost Value of Homes in Extreme-to-Very High Risk Categories Total More Than $8 Billion-

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released data analysis showing 48,617 homes in Hawaii with a total reconstruction cost value (RCV) of approximately $8 billion are at extreme-to-very high risk of hurricane-driven flood damage from Hurricane Lane. Based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) predictions, Hurricane Lane is expected to continue to weaken as it approaches the islands. In this analysis, CoreLogic data includes only single-family residential properties likely to be impacted by a lower category storm.

The table below shows the total number of properties at risk for all levels of flood damage-from extreme to very low depending on storm size and path-as well as their accompanying RCV totals for the four most populated Hawaiian Islands that could potentially be affected. Due to Hurricane Lane's weakening projections, the 'Extreme' and 'Very High Risk' totals are most representative of damage potential.

Visit the CoreLogic natural hazard risk information center, Hazard HQ™, to get access to the most up-to-date Hurricane Lane storm data and see reports from previous storms.

Methodology

The CoreLogic Flood Risk Score (FRS) for this news is based on the detailed hydrologic and hydraulic engineering data from inland watersheds and coastal areas. The impact area delineation is based on the potential impact of storm surge and induced rainfall forecasting from Hurricane Lane. CoreLogic FRS adds new dimensions to flood risk assessment, as compared to legacy flood risk determination technology. Flood Risk Score evaluates flood impact by combining an integrated analysis of the flood area (horizontal dimension), flood elevation (vertical dimension) and comprehensive hydrology (watershed characteristics), providing more granular flood risk classification with FEMA Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs) and beyond. CoreLogic methodology is designed to assess inundation risk for riverine flooding, coastal flooding and flooding from large water bodies (such as ponds and lakes).

