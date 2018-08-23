Corelogic : Hurricane Lane Threatens More Than 48,000 Homes in Hawaii According to CoreLogic Analysis

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property
information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today
released data analysis showing 48,617 homes in Hawaii with a total
reconstruction cost value (RCV) of approximately $8 billion are at
extreme-to-very high risk of hurricane-driven flood damage from
Hurricane Lane. Based on the National Oceanic and Atmospheric
Administration’s (NOAA) predictions, Hurricane Lane is expected to
continue to weaken as it approaches the islands. In this analysis,
CoreLogic data includes only single-family residential properties likely
to be impacted by a lower category storm.
CoreLogic Analysis of Total Number and RCV of Residential Properties for Hurricane Lane (Graphic: Business Wire)
The table below shows the total number of properties at risk for all
levels of flood damage—from extreme to very low depending on storm size
and path—as well as their accompanying RCV totals for the four most
populated Hawaiian Islands that could potentially be affected. Due to
Hurricane Lane’s weakening projections, the “Extreme” and “Very High
Risk” totals are most representative of damage potential.
Methodology
The CoreLogic Flood Risk Score (FRS) for this news is based on the
detailed hydrologic and hydraulic engineering data from inland
watersheds and coastal areas. The impact area delineation is based on
the potential impact of storm surge and induced rainfall forecasting
from Hurricane Lane. CoreLogic FRS adds new dimensions to flood risk
assessment, as compared to legacy flood risk determination technology.
Flood Risk Score evaluates flood impact by combining an integrated
analysis of the flood area (horizontal dimension), flood elevation
(vertical dimension) and comprehensive hydrology (watershed
characteristics), providing more granular flood risk classification with
FEMA Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs) and beyond. CoreLogic
methodology is designed to assess inundation risk for riverine flooding,
coastal flooding and flooding from large water bodies (such as ponds and
lakes).
About CoreLogic
CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information,
analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined
data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5
billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage
of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy,
location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets
CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance,
capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to
clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory
and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and
manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk.
Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America,
Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.
CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo and Hazard HQ are trademarks of
CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the
property of their respective owners.
