Corelogic : Hurricane Michael Storm Surge Puts 57,000 Homes in its Path at Risk, Early CoreLogic Analysis Shows

Irvine, Calif.

-Reconstruction Cost Value of all homes in hurricane path totals more than $13.4 billion-

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today released data analysis showing 57,002 homes in the Florida Gulf Coast with a reconstruction cost value (RCV) of approximately $13.4 billion are at potential risk of storm surge damage from Hurricane Michael based on its projected Category 3 status at landfall. The storm's size and path could change over the coming days, so to keep parties informed, CoreLogic will be hosting a pre-landfall webinar on October 10 at 12:30 p.m. ET with updated figures to reflect Hurricane Michael's changing path and intensity.

The table below indicates the total number of homes with exposure to storm surge risk given the current path of the storm, and the RCV figures assume 100 percent destruction of all at-risk homes - and represents the worst case scenario. The figures reflect the Core-Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs) located along the Florida coast that could potentially be affected.

Hurricane-driven storm surge can cause significant property damage when high winds and low pressure cause water to amass inside the storm, releasing a powerful rush over land when the hurricane moves onshore. For a complete view of total storm surge risk for all 19 Atlantic and Gulf Coast states and 86 CBSAs, download the 2018 CoreLogic Storm Surge Report.

For Gulf and Atlantic Coast hurricanes that impact the U.S. this year, CoreLogic will provide pre-landfall data for number and associated reconstruction cost value of at-risk homes and post-landfall data for insured property loss for wind, surge and flood. Visit the CoreLogic natural hazard risk information center, Hazard HQ™, at www.hazardhq.com to get access to the most up-to-date Hurricane Michael storm data and see reports from previous storms.

Methodology

CoreLogic offers high-resolution location information solutions with a view of hazard and vulnerability consistent with the latest science for more realistic risk differentiation. The high-resolution storm surge modeling using 10m digital elevation model (DEM) and parcel-based geocoding precision from PxPoint™ facilitates this realistic view of risk. Single-family residential structures less than four stories, including mobile homes, duplexes, manufactured homes and cabins (among other non-traditional home types) are included in this analysis. This is not an indication that there will be no damage to other types of structures, as there may be associated wind or debris damage and are not tabulated in this release.

Source: CoreLogic

The data provided are for use only by the primary recipient or the primary recipient's publication or broadcast. This data may not be resold, republished or licensed to any other source, including publications and sources owned by the primary recipient's parent company without prior written permission from CoreLogic. Any CoreLogic data used for publication or broadcast, in whole or in part, must be sourced as coming from CoreLogic, a data and analytics company. For use with broadcast or web content, the citation must directly accompany first reference of the data. If the data is illustrated with maps, charts, graphs or other visual elements, the CoreLogic logo must be included on screen or website. For questions, analysis or interpretation of the data, contact Alyson Austin at newsmedia@corelogic.com or Caitlin New at corelogic@ink-co.com. Data provided may not be modified without the prior written permission of CoreLogic. Do not use the data in any unlawful manner. This data is compiled from public records, contributory databases and proprietary analytics, and its accuracy is dependent upon these sources.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, PxPoint and Hazard HQ are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.