CORELOGIC INC (CLGX)
Corelogic : Hurricane Michael Wind and Storm Surge Cause An Estimated $3 Billion to $5 Billion in Losses, CoreLogic Analysis Shows

10/12/2018 | 08:58pm CEST

Irvine, Calif.

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced updated residential and commercial storm surge and wind loss estimates for Hurricane Michael. According to this new data analysis, the wind losses for residential and commercial properties in Florida are expected to be between $2 billion and $3 billion and the storm surge losses, including losses covered by National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), are expected to be an additional $0.5 billion to $1 billion. Our analysis accounts for insured losses.

The post-landfall estimates below have been updated based on the October 11,11:00 a.m. EDT National Hurricane Center (NHC) advisory of the storm. At this time, it is unlikely that inland flooding will be a major contributor to loss totals, but CoreLogic will continue to evaluate this as the storm unfolds. This analysis includes residential homes and commercial properties, including contents and business interruption and does not include broader economic loss from the storm.

The table above shows the estimates for commercial and residential insured property losses by state.

As Michael moved over land, it weakened, so some counties won't have experienced the full impact of a landfalling Category 4 hurricane. This is represented in the table above as zero values. Certain counties will experience multiple categories of storm intensities because the properties closer to the coast are likely to experience stronger winds relative to the more inland properties within a county or CBSA. In particular, it is expected that states other than Alabama, Florida, and Georgia will not exceed tropical storm force winds based on the projected track and is therefore not included in the table. Additionally, regions in Florida where the impacted homes are outside of metropolitan areas are represented in the table as 'Other.' Similarly, in Alabama and Georgia, regions where the damage is widespread but not concentrated in a specific area are represented in the table as 'Statewide.'

For major Gulf and Atlantic Coast hurricanes that impact the U.S. this year, CoreLogic is planning on providing pre-landfall data for the number and associated reconstruction cost value (RCV) of at-risk homes. For post-landfall data, CoreLogic plans to issue losses for wind and flood. Visit the CoreLogic natural hazard risk information center, Hazard HQ™, at www.hazardhq.com to get access to the most up-to-date Hurricane Michael storm data and see reports from previous storms.

Methodology

The CoreLogic North Atlantic Hurricane Model includes improved location risk and estimation through its robust stochastic event set, high-resolution hazard modeling, component-level vulnerability, and usage of PxPoint™, the structure- and parcel-level geocoding engine. With detailed and rigorously validated model outputs, the model provides the ability to calculate damage contributions from wind and storm surge, providing a transparent way of looking at loss as well as to obtain a better understanding of capital adequacy for the separate or combined perils of hurricane winds and coastal storm surge flooding. The model offers a complete view of the risk for all perils and sub-perils. The North Atlantic Hurricane Model is updated biennially and has been certified by the Florida Commission on Hurricane Loss Projection Methodology (FCHLPM) since the inception of the process in 1997.

Source: CoreLogic

The data provided are for use only by the primary recipient or the primary recipient's publication or broadcast. This data may not be resold, republished or licensed to any other source, including publications and sources owned by the primary recipient's parent company without prior written permission from CoreLogic. Any CoreLogic data used for publication or broadcast, in whole or in part, must be sourced as coming from CoreLogic, a data and analytics company. For use with broadcast or web content, the citation must directly accompany first reference of the data. If the data is illustrated with maps, charts, graphs or other visual elements, the CoreLogic logo must be included on screen or website. For questions, analysis or interpretation of the data, contact Alyson Austin at newsmedia@corelogic.com or Caitlin New at corelogic@ink-co.com. Data provided may not be modified without the prior written permission of CoreLogic. Do not use the data in any unlawful manner. This data is compiled from public records, contributory databases and proprietary analytics, and its accuracy is dependent upon these sources.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, Hazard HQ and PxPoint are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Inc. published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 18:57:02 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 856 M
EBIT 2018 293 M
Net income 2018 147 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 25,49
P/E ratio 2019 23,31
Capi. / Sales 2018 1,96x
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,94x
Capitalization 3 634 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Martell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul F. Folino Chairman
James L. Balas Chief Financial Officer
James David Chatham Independent Director
Thomas C. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORELOGIC INC-2.83%3 634
S&P GLOBAL INC6.28%45 278
RELX-14.09%38 998
THOMSON REUTERS CORP7.08%25 032
WOLTERS KLUWER12.79%15 906
EQUIFAX3.71%14 271
