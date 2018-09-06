Corelogic : MARINE CORPS SCHOLARSHIP FOUNDATION TO HOST 36th ANNUAL WEST COAST GALA

Irvine, Calif.

-Veteran Marine and Co-Founder of Firestone Walker Brewing Co., Adam Firestone, named as 2018 gala honoree-

CoreLogic®(NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced the location and confirmed the honoree of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation's 36th annual West Coast Awards Gala. This year's event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California. The 2018 gala honoree is Adam Firestone, veteran Marine, and co-founder of Firestone Walker Brewing Co.

'With our focus on supporting education, financial literacy and housing solutions for our communities, CoreLogic has been a longtime supporter of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation,' said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic and West Coast Campaign Scarlet & Gold Committee Chair. 'The West Coast Gala is a major forum for recognizing and honoring the generous people of Southern California that support our nation's veterans and their families through their donations of time, service and money. At this year's gala, we are proud to honor Adam Firestone, who served in the Marines from 1984 through 1991, before becoming a successful entrepreneur.'

The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children. This year alone, the Scholarship Foundation has awarded nearly $850,000 to 233 students from California. Nationally, since 1962, the Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than 40,000 scholarships valued at nearly $125 million. The West Coast Gala, hosted by CoreLogic, recognizes the achievements of scholarship recipients and their Marine families throughout California, while also raising funds to support Scholarship Foundation initiatives.

'Our nation's Marines and Navy Corpsmen have dedicated themselves to this great nation, and we honor that commitment by educating their children to become America's next generation of leaders,' said Lieutenant General Robert Ruark USMC (Ret.), President and CEO of the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation. 'We're honored to partner with industry leaders like CoreLogic and Adam Firestone of Firestone Walker Brewing Co. who also believe the American dream is furthered with life-changing undergraduate education for children whose parents have given so much.'

The West Coast Awards Gala will kick off with a golf clinic from 3 - 5 p.m. PT, followed by a welcome reception at 6 p.m. PT. Throughout the evening, attendees will enjoy a performance from the United States Marine Band; a special tribute to World War II veterans, a celebration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day; and various recognition activities such as the Semper Fidelis Honoree and Globe & Anchor awards.

To learn more about the West Coast Awards dinner, or to contribute to the cause, click here.

About The Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation

Established in 1962, the Marine Corps Scholarship Foundation is the nation's oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships for military children. Since its inception, we've been providing access to affordable education for the children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen attending post-high school, undergraduate and career technical education programs. To learn more, please visit www.mcsf.org.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real

estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

