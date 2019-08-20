Log in
Corelogic : Mortgage Cadence Integrates CoreLogic Print and Ship Solution into Its Enterprise Lending Center

08/20/2019 | 10:00am EDT

Integration helps ELC users increase efficiency while improving TRID document compliance

Mortgage Cadence, an Accenture (NYSE: ACN) company, has integrated CoreLogic’s Print and Ship secure document delivery solution with the latest version of Mortgage Cadence Enterprise Lending Center (ELC). The integration enables ELC users who contract with CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) to reduce manual processes and document delivery barriers.

“We’re very pleased to bring our ELC clients this CoreLogic functionality, as it helps them mitigate risk and lower their cost-to-originate,” said Bryan Ireton, managing director for Mortgage Cadence, Accenture. “Having one-click access to CoreLogic’s Print and Ship solution helps expedite delivery of critical mortgage documents and reduce risks related to manual shipping processes.”

CoreLogic offers one of the industry’s most-automated print-and-ship services, including features such as pullback, in-line quality control, rich real-time reports and a white-glove project management team for lender customer support. With multiple print-and-ship locations to support all time zones, CoreLogic assists with same-day print and ship services, e-delivery capabilities and output return files nationwide.

“CoreLogic is excited to extend functionality for Mortgage Cadence clients by providing access to one of the most automated print and ship services in the industry,“ said Sapan Bafna, a senior leader for advanced delivery engines at CoreLogic. “Our comprehensive reporting and clients-first project management approach helps facilitate enhanced levels of performance and efficiency.”

As a result of this integration, ELC users simply press the “print and ship” button and automatically start the process, circumventing many traditional mailroom processes. Documents with compliance driven delivery requirements as a result of TRID can be offered via the print-and-ship service. Lenders receive real-time reporting and secure receipt of shipping data, provided by the CoreLogic AuthoMail functionality.

To learn more about the Print and Ship solution from CoreLogic, visit their website. For more information about Mortgage Cadence’s products and services, visit MortgageCadence.com.

About Mortgage Cadence

Since 1999, Mortgage Cadence, champions of the lending process, have been providing the best people, process and technology for enterprise and mid-market lenders who desire to deliver an exceptional borrower experience. From point-of-sale through post-closing Mortgage Cadence offers reliable software and dedicated people, supporting lenders every step of the way.


© Business Wire 2019
