Corelogic : Nicolas P. Retsinas Receives the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award for Meritorious Service to Housing and the Nation

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced the 2019 EPIQ Impact Award winner, Nicolas P Retsinas, director emeritus of the Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies. CoreLogic presented the award at the flagship housing conference EPIQ, which was also hosted by CoreLogic, on Monday, July 29.

The CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award honors individuals with outstanding accomplishments in the areas of housing, community economic development, public policy and education. As the Director of the Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies, Retsinas worked tirelessly to advance understanding of critical housing issues and inform policy that addresses the needs of cities and communities.

Retsinas previously served as Assistant Secretary for Housing-Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and as Director of the Office of Thrift Supervision. In addition, he's served as Chair for Habitat for Humanity International. His commitment to increasing the supply of affordable housing has earned him honors in the Affordable Housing Hall of Fame and as Person of the Year by the National Housing Conference.

'We couldn't have a better recipient of the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award this year than Nick,' said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. 'His ability to take meaningful action in support of our country's housing ecosystem is what exemplifies the core values of innovation, constant learning and social responsibility that CoreLogic strives to advance in the housing industry.'

