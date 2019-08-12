Log in
CORELOGIC INC

CORELOGIC INC

(CLGX)
  Report  
News 
News

Corelogic : Nicolas P. Retsinas Receives the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award for Meritorious Service to Housing and the Nation

0
08/12/2019 | 06:37pm EDT

Irvine, Calif.

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced the 2019 EPIQ Impact Award winner, Nicolas P Retsinas, director emeritus of the Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies. CoreLogic presented the award at the flagship housing conference EPIQ, which was also hosted by CoreLogic, on Monday, July 29.

The CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award honors individuals with outstanding accomplishments in the areas of housing, community economic development, public policy and education. As the Director of the Harvard University Joint Center for Housing Studies, Retsinas worked tirelessly to advance understanding of critical housing issues and inform policy that addresses the needs of cities and communities.

Retsinas previously served as Assistant Secretary for Housing-Federal Housing Commissioner at the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development and as Director of the Office of Thrift Supervision. In addition, he's served as Chair for Habitat for Humanity International. His commitment to increasing the supply of affordable housing has earned him honors in the Affordable Housing Hall of Fame and as Person of the Year by the National Housing Conference.

'We couldn't have a better recipient of the CoreLogic EPIQ Impact Award this year than Nick,' said Frank Martell, president and CEO of CoreLogic. 'His ability to take meaningful action in support of our country's housing ecosystem is what exemplifies the core values of innovation, constant learning and social responsibility that CoreLogic strives to advance in the housing industry.'

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX), the leading provider of property insights and solutions, promotes a healthy housing market and thriving communities. Through its enhanced property data solutions, services and technologies, CoreLogic enables real estate professionals, financial institutions, insurance carriers, government agencies and other housing market participants to help millions of people find, acquire and protect their homes. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC the CoreLogic logo, and MARKETRAC are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Disclaimer

CoreLogic Inc. published this content on 12 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 August 2019 22:36:02 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 731 M
EBIT 2019 195 M
Net income 2019 91,9 M
Debt 2019 1 607 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 39,6x
P/E ratio 2020 23,4x
EV / Sales2019 3,04x
EV / Sales2020 2,98x
Capitalization 3 663 M
Chart CORELOGIC INC
Duration : Period :
Corelogic Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORELOGIC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 45,05  $
Last Close Price 45,71  $
Spread / Highest target 13,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,43%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Martell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul F. Folino Chairman
James L. Balas Chief Financial Officer
James David Chatham Independent Director
Thomas C. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORELOGIC INC37.52%3 683
S&P GLOBAL INC50.75%63 100
RELX20.07%45 457
THOMSON REUTERS CORP35.93%33 945
WOLTERS KLUWER26.33%19 755
EQUIFAX INC.52.15%17 129
