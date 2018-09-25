Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Corelogic Inc    CLGX

CORELOGIC INC (CLGX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Corelogic : The Aftermath of Hurricane Florence is Estimated to Have Caused Between $20 Billion and $30 Billion in Flood and Wind Losses, CoreLogic Analysis Shows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/25/2018 | 12:40am CEST

—Approximately 85 Percent of Residential Loss is Uninsured—

CoreLogic® (NYSE: CLGX), a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider, today announced updated residential and commercial flood and wind loss estimates for Hurricane Florence. According to this new data analysis, flood loss for residential and commercial properties in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia is estimated to be between $19 billion and $28.5 billion which includes both storm surge and inland flooding. Specifically, uninsured flood loss for the same area is estimated to be between $13 billion and $18.5 billion. Wind losses are estimated to be an additional $1 billion to $1.5 billion.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180924006059/en/

CoreLogic: Residential and Commercial Insured and Uninsured Flood Losses by State, Hurricane Florenc ...

CoreLogic: Residential and Commercial Insured and Uninsured Flood Losses by State, Hurricane Florence (Graphic: Business Wire)

This analysis includes residential homes and commercial properties, including contents and business interruption and does not include broader economic loss from the storm.

  • Insured flood loss covered by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) is estimated to be between $2 billion and $5 billion.
    • In these states, 445,000 total residential and commercial property policies are in force through the NFIP.
  • Insured flood loss from private insurers is estimated at less than $5 billion.

Insured loss represents the amount insurers will pay to cover damages. Unlike wind damage, which is covered by a standard homeowners policy, flood is a separate coverage, which is not mandatory outside the designated Special Flood Hazard Areas (SFHAs).

For major Gulf and Atlantic Coast hurricanes that impact the U.S. this year, CoreLogic is planning on providing pre-landfall data for the number and associated reconstruction cost value (RCV) of at-risk homes as well as a secondary set of pre-landfall data for estimated insured property losses for wind and storm surge. For post-landfall data, CoreLogic plans to issue insured and uninsured property losses for wind, storm surge and additionally flood. Visit the CoreLogic natural hazard risk information center, Hazard HQ™, at www.hazardhq.com to get access to the most up-to-date Hurricane Florence storm data and see reports from previous storms.

Methodology

The U.S. Inland Flood Model models all sources of precipitation-driven flooding including riverine, stream, off-plain, and flash flooding. It delivers a comprehensive analytic view of the risk, utilizing widespread coverage of hydrologic and hydraulic data that reflects regional flooding and drainage patterns. As flood risk evolves due to urbanization and change in baseline stream and sea levels, the flood risk methodology from CoreLogic is designed to stay abreast of the latest flood risk data and research, ensuring continuity of risk insights into the future.

The CoreLogic North Atlantic Hurricane Model includes improved location risk and estimation through its robust stochastic event set, high-resolution hazard modeling, component-level vulnerability, and usage of PxPoint™, the structure- and parcel-level geocoding engine. With detailed and rigorously validated model outputs, the model provides the ability to calculate damage contributions from wind and storm surge, providing a transparent way of looking at loss as well as to obtain a better understanding of capital adequacy for the separate or combined perils of hurricane winds and coastal storm surge flooding. The model offers a complete view of the risk for all perils and sub-perils. The North Atlantic Hurricane Model is updated biennially and has been certified by the Florida Commission on Hurricane Loss Projection Methodology (FCHLPM) since the inception of the process in 1997.

Source: CoreLogic

The data provided are for use only by the primary recipient or the primary recipient's publication or broadcast. This data may not be resold, republished or licensed to any other source, including publications and sources owned by the primary recipient’s parent company without prior written permission from CoreLogic. Any CoreLogic data used for publication or broadcast, in whole or in part, must be sourced as coming from CoreLogic, a data and analytics company. For use with broadcast or web content, the citation must directly accompany first reference of the data. If the data is illustrated with maps, charts, graphs or other visual elements, the CoreLogic logo must be included on screen or website. For questions, analysis or interpretation of the data, contact Alyson Austin at newsmedia@corelogic.com or Caitlin New at corelogic@ink-co.com. Data provided may not be modified without the prior written permission of CoreLogic. Do not use the data in any unlawful manner. This data is compiled from public records, contributory databases and proprietary analytics, and its accuracy is dependent upon these sources.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) is a leading global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider. The company's combined data from public, contributory and proprietary sources includes over 4.5 billion records spanning more than 50 years, providing detailed coverage of property, mortgages and other encumbrances, consumer credit, tenancy, location, hazard risk and related performance information. The markets CoreLogic serves include real estate and mortgage finance, insurance, capital markets, and the public sector. CoreLogic delivers value to clients through unique data, analytics, workflow technology, advisory and managed services. Clients rely on CoreLogic to help identify and manage growth opportunities, improve performance and mitigate risk. Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., CoreLogic operates in North America, Western Europe and Asia Pacific. For more information, please visit www.corelogic.com.

CORELOGIC, the CoreLogic logo, Hazard HQ and PxPoint are trademarks of CoreLogic, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORELOGIC INC
12:40aCORELOGIC : The Aftermath of Hurricane Florence is Estimated to Have Caused Betw..
BU
12:09aCORELOGIC : The Aftermath of Hurricane Florence is Estimated to Have Caused Betw..
PU
09/20CORELOGIC : Reports Strong Economy Boosts Homeowner Equity by About $1 Trillion ..
BU
09/20HOMEOWNERS EMERGE FROM NEGATIVE EQUI : report
AQ
09/19CORELOGIC : Launches SmartExchange, New Peer-to-Peer Service Aimed at Reducing A..
PU
09/18CORELOGIC : No spring housing market rebound as clearance rate falls
AQ
09/18CORELOGIC : Reports Rising Single-Family Rent Prices Among Southern US Metros
PU
09/17CORELOGIC : Launches AutomatIQ Borrower to Streamline Underwriting Workflows, Re..
PU
09/16CORELOGIC : Florence to cause misery for homeowners without flood insurance
AQ
09/14CORELOGIC : Hurricane Florence could cost US $170bn
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/15Real Estate Sector Awaits Impact From Hurricane Florence 
07/26CoreLogic (CLGX) Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
07/26CoreLogic, INC. 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
07/25CoreLogic beats by $0.20, beats on revenue 
07/24Notable earnings after Wednesday?s close 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 1 856 M
EBIT 2018 293 M
Net income 2018 148 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 28,53
P/E ratio 2019 26,26
Capi. / Sales 2018 2,20x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,17x
Capitalization 4 080 M
Chart CORELOGIC INC
Duration : Period :
Corelogic Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORELOGIC INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 54,9 $
Spread / Average Target 8,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank D. Martell President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Paul F. Folino Chairman
James L. Balas Chief Financial Officer
James David Chatham Independent Director
Thomas C. O'Brien Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORELOGIC INC9.09%4 080
S&P GLOBAL INC24.83%53 182
RELX-10.72%39 372
THOMSON REUTERS CORP7.06%31 974
WOLTERS KLUWER19.92%17 782
EQUIFAX13.14%16 064
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.