CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year Results

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (“CorEnergy” or the “Company”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter 2019 and fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Performance Summary

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 financial highlights are as follows:

For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2019 December 31, 2019 Per Share Per Share Total Basic Diluted Total Basic Diluted Net Income (Loss) (Attributable to Common Stockholders)1 $ 7,493,948 $ 0.55 $ 0.55 $ (5,175,973 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (0.40 ) NAREIT Funds from Operations (NAREIT FFO)1 $ 13,006,227 $ 0.96 $ 0.93 $ 16,870,068 $ 1.29 $ 1.29 Funds From Operations (FFO)1 $ 12,789,733 $ 0.94 $ 0.92 $ 16,857,484 $ 1.29 $ 1.29 Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO)1 $ 13,318,662 $ 0.98 $ 0.94 $ 53,012,786 $ 4.06 $ 3.83 Dividends Declared to Common Stockholders $ 0.75 $ 3.00

1 Management uses AFFO as a measure of long-term sustainable operational performance. NAREIT FFO, FFO, and AFFO are non-GAAP measures. Reconciliations of NAREIT FFO, FFO and AFFO, as presented, to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders are included at the end of this press release. See Note 1 for additional information.

Recent Developments

Maintained dividend: Declared common stock dividend of $0.75 per share ($3.00 annualized) for the fourth quarter 2019, in line with the previous 17 quarterly dividends

“We took steps throughout 2019 to enhance our liquidity and reduce our weighted average cost of capital, which also had the effect of lowering our interest cost and increasing interest income,” said CorEnergy Chief Executive Officer Dave Schulte. “These actions better position us for potential growth transactions, even as producers are finding fewer financing options in the traditional capital markets. We are presently evaluating prospective assets as companies across the energy sector are increasingly turning to alternative financing sources.”

Dividend Declaration

Common Stock: A fourth quarter 2019 dividend of $0.75 per share (or $3.00 per share annualized) was declared for CorEnergy’s common stock. The dividend is payable on February 28, 2020, to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.

Preferred Stock: For the Company’s 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, a cash dividend of $0.4609375 per depositary share was declared. The preferred stock dividend, which equates to an annual dividend payment of $1.84375 per depositary share, is payable on February 28, 2020, to stockholders of record on February 14, 2020.

Fiscal Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

CorEnergy will host a conference call on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its financial results. Please dial into the call at 877-407-8035 (for international, 1-201-689-8035) approximately five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. The call will also be webcast in a listen-only format. A link to the webcast will be accessible at corenergy.reit.

A replay of the call will be available until 9:00 a.m. Central Time on March 27, 2020 by dialing 877-481-4010 (for international, 1-919-882-2331). The Conference ID is 58659. A replay of the conference call will also be available on the Company’s website.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy’s Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.

Notes

1NAREIT FFO represents net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of depreciable operating property, impairment losses of depreciable properties, real estate-related depreciation and amortization (excluding amortization of deferred financing costs or loan origination costs) and other adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and non-controlling interests. Adjustments for non-controlling interests are calculated on the same basis. FFO as we have presented it here, is derived by further adjusting NAREIT FFO for distributions received from investment securities, income tax expense (benefit) from investment securities, net distributions and other income and net realized and unrealized gain or loss on other equity securities. CorEnergy defines AFFO as FFO Adjusted for Securities Investment plus (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt, provision for loan (gain) loss, net of tax, transaction costs, amortization of debt issuance costs, amortization of deferred lease costs, accretion of asset retirement obligation, amortization of above market leases, income tax expense (benefit) unrelated to securities investments, non-cash costs associated with derivative instruments, (gain) loss on the settlement of ARO, and certain costs of a nonrecurring nature, less maintenance, capital expenditures (if any), amortization of debt premium, and other adjustments as deemed appropriate by Management. Reconciliations of NAREIT FFO, FFO Adjusted for Securities Investments and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders are included in the additional financial information attached to this press release.

Consolidated Balance Sheets December 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Leased property, net of accumulated depreciation of $105,825,816 and $87,154,095 $ 379,211,399 $ 398,214,355 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $19,304,610 and $15,969,346 106,855,677 109,881,552 Financing notes and related accrued interest receivable, net of reserve of $600,000 and $600,000 1,235,000 1,300,000 Note receivable — 5,000,000 Cash and cash equivalents 120,863,643 69,287,177 Deferred rent receivable 29,858,102 25,942,755 Accounts and other receivables 4,143,234 5,083,243 Deferred costs, net of accumulated amortization of $1,956,710 and $1,290,236 2,171,969 2,838,443 Prepaid expenses and other assets 804,341 668,584 Deferred tax asset, net 4,593,561 4,948,203 Goodwill 1,718,868 1,718,868 Total Assets $ 651,455,794 $ 624,883,180 Liabilities and Equity Secured credit facilities, net of debt issuance costs of $158,070 and $210,891 33,785,930 37,261,109 Unsecured convertible senior notes, net of discount and debt issuance costs of $3,768,504 and $1,180,729 118,323,496 112,777,271 Asset retirement obligation 8,044,200 7,956,343 Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 6,000,981 3,493,490 Management fees payable 1,669,950 1,831,613 Unearned revenue 6,891,798 6,552,049 Total Liabilities $ 174,716,355 $ 169,871,875 Equity Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock 7.375%, $125,493,175 and $125,555,675 liquidation preference ($2,500 per share, $0.001 par value), 10,000,000 authorized; 50,197 and 50,222 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively $ 125,493,175 $ 125,555,675 Capital stock, non-convertible, $0.001 par value; 13,638,916 and 11,960,225 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018 (100,000,000 shares authorized) 13,639 11,960 Additional paid-in capital 360,844,497 320,295,969 Retained earnings (deficit) (9,611,872 ) 9,147,701 Total Equity 476,739,439 455,011,305 Total Liabilities and Equity $ 651,455,794 $ 624,883,180

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue Lease revenue $ 16,712,017 $ 18,487,661 $ 67,050,506 $ 72,747,362 Transportation and distribution revenue 4,970,173 4,412,378 18,778,237 16,484,236 Financing revenue 27,295 — 116,827 — Total Revenue 21,709,485 22,900,039 85,945,570 89,231,598 Expenses Transportation and distribution expenses 1,376,152 1,861,329 5,242,244 7,210,748 General and administrative 2,492,346 4,161,533 10,596,848 13,042,847 Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion expense 5,646,254 6,078,582 22,581,942 24,947,453 Provision for loan gain — (536,867 ) — (36,867 ) Total Expenses 9,514,752 11,564,577 38,421,034 45,164,181 Operating Income $ 12,194,733 $ 11,335,462 $ 47,524,536 $ 44,067,417 Other Income (Expense) Net distributions and other income $ 426,797 $ 41,503 $ 1,328,853 $ 106,795 Net realized and unrealized loss on other equity securities — (48,028 ) — (1,845,309 ) Interest expense (2,996,512 ) (3,168,583 ) (10,578,711 ) (12,759,010 ) Gain on the sale of leased property, net — 11,723,257 — 11,723,257 Loss on extinguishment of debt — — (33,960,565 ) — Total Other Income (Expense) (2,569,715 ) 8,548,149 (43,210,423 ) (2,774,267 ) Income before income taxes 9,625,018 19,883,611 4,314,113 41,293,150 Taxes Current tax benefit (472,498 ) (530,659 ) (120,024 ) (585,386 ) Deferred tax expense (benefit) 289,788 (81,725 ) 354,642 (1,833,340 ) Income tax expense (benefit), net (182,710 ) (612,384 ) 234,618 (2,418,726 ) Net Income attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders $ 9,807,728 $ 20,495,995 $ 4,079,495 $ 43,711,876 Preferred dividend requirements 2,313,780 2,357,752 9,255,468 9,548,377 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Common Stockholders $ 7,493,948 $ 18,138,243 $ (5,175,973 ) $ 34,163,499 Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.55 $ 1.52 $ (0.40 ) $ 2.86 Diluted $ 0.55 $ 1.32 $ (0.40 ) $ 2.79 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 13,549,797 11,953,098 13,041,613 11,935,021 Diluted 13,549,797 15,406,371 13,041,613 15,389,180 Dividends declared per share $ 0.750 $ 0.750 $ 3.000 $ 3.000

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flow For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 Operating Activities Net Income $ 4,079,495 $ 43,711,876 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Deferred income tax, net 354,642 (1,845,710 ) Depreciation, amortization and ARO accretion 23,808,083 26,361,907 Gain on sale of leased property, net — (11,723,257 ) Provision for loan gain — (36,867 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt 33,960,565 — Gain on sale of equipment (7,390 ) (8,416 ) Net realized and unrealized loss on other equity securities — 1,845,309 Loss on settlement of asset retirement obligation — 310,941 Common stock issued under directors' compensation plan — 67,500 Changes in assets and liabilities: Increase in deferred rent receivables (3,915,347 ) (7,038,848 ) (Increase) decrease in accounts and other receivables 940,009 (1,297,207 ) (Increase) decrease in prepaid expenses and other assets (136,108 ) 73,505 Increase (decrease) in management fee payable (161,663 ) 83,187 Increase in accounts payable and other accrued liabilities 2,517,069 476,223 Decrease in income tax liability — (2,204,626 ) Increase (decrease) in unearned revenue 339,749 (152,777 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 61,779,104 $ 48,622,740 Investing Activities Proceeds from the sale of leased property — 55,553,975 Proceeds from sale of other equity securities — 449,067 Purchases of property and equipment, net (372,934 ) (105,357 ) Proceeds from asset sale 7,000 17,999 Principal payment on financing note receivable 65,000 236,867 Principal payment on note receivable 5,000,000 — Return of capital on distributions received — 663,939 Net cash provided by investing activities $ 4,699,066 $ 56,816,490 Financing Activities Debt financing costs (372,759 ) (264,010 ) Cash paid for extinguishment of convertible notes (78,939,743 ) — Net offering proceeds on convertible debt 116,355,125 — Repurchases of Series A preferred stock (60,550 ) (4,275,553 ) Dividends paid on Series A preferred stock (9,255,121 ) (9,587,500 ) Dividends paid on common stock (39,100,656 ) (34,284,059 ) Principal payments on secured credit facilities (3,528,000 ) (3,528,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities $ (14,901,704 ) $ (51,939,122 ) Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 51,576,466 $ 53,500,108 Cash and Cash Equivalents at beginning of period 69,287,177 15,787,069 Cash and Cash Equivalents at end of period $ 120,863,643 $ 69,287,177 Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information Interest paid $ 6,834,439 $ 11,200,835 Income taxes paid (net of refunds) 89,433 2,136,563 Non-Cash Investing Activities Note receivable in consideration of the sale of leased property $ — $ 5,000,000 Non-Cash Financing Activities Change in accounts payable and accrued expenses related to debt financing costs $ — $ (255,037 ) Reinvestment of distributions by common stockholders in additional common shares 403,831 1,509,830 Common stock issued upon exchange and conversion of convertible notes 66,064,966 42,654

NAREIT FFO, FFO Adjusted for Securities Investment and AFFO Reconciliation (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Net Income attributable to CorEnergy Stockholders $ 9,807,728 $ 20,495,995 $ 4,079,495 $ 43,711,876 Less: Preferred Dividend Requirements 2,313,780 2,357,752 9,255,468 9,548,377 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Common Stockholders $ 7,493,948 $ 18,138,243 $ (5,175,973 ) $ 34,163,499 Add: Depreciation 5,512,279 5,939,821 22,046,041 24,355,959 Less: Gain on the sale of leased property, net — 11,723,257 — 11,723,257 NAREIT funds from operations (NAREIT FFO) $ 13,006,227 $ 12,354,807 $ 16,870,068 $ 46,796,201 Add: Distributions received from investment securities 426,797 41,503 1,328,853 106,795 Net realized and unrealized loss on other equity securities — 48,028 — 1,845,309 Less: Net distributions and other income 426,797 41,503 1,328,853 106,795 Income tax benefit from investment securities 216,494 190,792 12,584 682,199 Funds from operations adjusted for securities investments (FFO) $ 12,789,733 $ 12,212,043 $ 16,857,484 $ 47,959,311 Add: Loss of extinguishment of debt — — 33,960,565 — Transaction costs 28,115 397,520 185,495 521,311 Amortization of debt issuance costs 333,055 353,637 1,226,139 1,414,457 Amortization of deferred lease costs 22,983 22,983 91,932 91,932 Accretion of asset retirement obligation 110,992 115,778 443,969 499,562 Loss on settlement of ARO — 310,941 — 310,941 Less: Income tax (expense) benefit (33,784 ) 421,592 (247,202 ) 1,736,527 Provision for loan gain — 536,867 — 36,867 Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) $ 13,318,662 $ 12,454,443 $ 53,012,786 $ 49,024,120 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding: Basic 13,549,797 11,953,098 13,041,613 11,935,021 Diluted 16,102,310 15,406,371 15,425,747 15,389,180 NAREIT FFO attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ 0.96 $ 1.03 $ 1.29 $ 3.92 Diluted (1) $ 0.93 $ 0.94 $ 1.29 $ 3.61 FFO attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ 0.94 $ 1.02 $ 1.29 $ 4.02 Diluted (1) $ 0.92 $ 0.93 $ 1.29 $ 3.69 AFFO attributable to Common Stockholders Basic $ 0.98 $ 1.04 $ 4.06 $ 4.11 Diluted (2) $ 0.94 $ 0.94 $ 3.83 $ 3.70

(1) The year ended December 31, 2019 diluted per share calculations exclude dilutive adjustments for convertible note interest expense, discount amortization and deferred debt issuance amortization because such impact is antidilutive. The three months ended December 31, 2019 and 2018, as well as the year ended December 31, 2018, include these dilutive adjustments. For periods presented without per share dilution, the number of weighted average diluted shares is equal to the number of weighted average basic shares presented. (2) Diluted per share calculations include a dilutive adjustment for convertible note interest expense.

