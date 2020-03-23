CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust : Announces Repurchase Program

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a repurchase program for the Company to buy up to the remaining amount outstanding of its 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020, and up to $5 million of its common stock and 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The Company plans to repurchase notes or shares from time to time through open market transactions, including through block purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases are to be determined by senior management, depending on market prices and other conditions.

“With a strong balance sheet and more than $250 million in available liquidity, we believe 2020 will present attractive portfolio growth opportunities for our company,” said Dave Schulte, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “However, our board also recognizes that repurchasing shares or notes in this unusual time is an attractive investment opportunity.”

Purchases of notes or shares will be financed with general corporate funds. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any of its notes, common or preferred stock, or to acquire any particular number of notes or shares, and the program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion. Purchases may be made through the program through August 20, 2020.

