Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.    CORR

CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC.

(CORR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust : Announces Repurchase Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/23/2020 | 08:06am EDT

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a repurchase program for the Company to buy up to the remaining amount outstanding of its 7.00% Convertible Senior Notes due 2020, and up to $5 million of its common stock and 7.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The Company plans to repurchase notes or shares from time to time through open market transactions, including through block purchases, in privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases are to be determined by senior management, depending on market prices and other conditions.

“With a strong balance sheet and more than $250 million in available liquidity, we believe 2020 will present attractive portfolio growth opportunities for our company,” said Dave Schulte, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “However, our board also recognizes that repurchasing shares or notes in this unusual time is an attractive investment opportunity.”

Purchases of notes or shares will be financed with general corporate funds. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any of its notes, common or preferred stock, or to acquire any particular number of notes or shares, and the program may be extended, modified, suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion. Purchases may be made through the program through August 20, 2020.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy's Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE T
08:07aCORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
08:06aCORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Announces Repurchase Program
BU
02/27CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCI..
AQ
02/26CORENERGY : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/26CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
02/26CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 and Full Year Res..
BU
02/21CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers..
AQ
02/19CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Schedules the 2020 Annual Stockholders Meeting
BU
02/19CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST : Schedules Earnings Release for the Fiscal Year ..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 76,7 M
EBIT 2020 47,0 M
Net income 2020 25,4 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 18,8%
P/E ratio 2020 8,30x
P/E ratio 2021 8,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,85x
Capi. / Sales2021 2,80x
Capitalization 218 M
Chart CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC.
Duration : Period :
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE T
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 34,00  $
Last Close Price 15,99  $
Spread / Highest target 175%
Spread / Average Target 113%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David John Schulte Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jeffrey L. Teeven Vice President-Finance
Conrad S. Ciccotello Independent Director
Rick C. Green Chairman-Emeritus
Barrett Brady Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST, INC.-64.24%218
AMERICAN TOWER CORPORATION (REIT)-14.98%86 541
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. (REIT)-9.91%53 369
SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORPORATION-4.84%25 669
CYRUSONE INC.-31.12%5 183
LAMAR ADVERTISING COMPANY (REIT)-55.25%4 015
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group