Corenergy Infrastructure Trust : Schedules the 2019 Annual Stockholders Meeting

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy"
or the "Company") announced today its 2019 Annual Meeting will be held
on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will
be held at 1100 Walnut Street, Kansas City, Missouri on the fourth
floor, in the Emerald Room. The Board of Directors established March 22,
2019 as the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to
vote at the Annual Meeting.
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real
estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as
pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets.
We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets,
primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information,
please visit corenergy.reit.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that may include
"forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the
Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of
1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included
herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes
that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are
reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and
these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could
differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking
statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those
discussed in CorEnergy's reports that are filed with the Securities and
Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these
forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this
press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume
a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any
distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the
actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other
operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy's
Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.
