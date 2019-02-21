Log in
CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST INC

(CORR)
Corenergy Infrastructure Trust : Schedules the 2019 Annual Stockholders Meeting

02/21/2019 | 04:33pm EST

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA) ("CorEnergy" or the "Company") announced today its 2019 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time. The meeting will be held at 1100 Walnut Street, Kansas City, Missouri on the fourth floor, in the Emerald Room. The Board of Directors established March 22, 2019 as the record date for determining the stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases. For more information, please visit corenergy.reit.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although CorEnergy believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in CorEnergy's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, CorEnergy does not assume a duty to update any forward-looking statement. In particular, any distribution paid in the future to our stockholders will depend on the actual performance of CorEnergy, its costs of leverage and other operating expenses and will be subject to the approval of CorEnergy's Board of Directors and compliance with leverage covenants.


© Business Wire 2019
