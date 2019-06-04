Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Coreo AG    CORE   DE000A0B9VV6

COREO AG

(CORE)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Coreo AG: Development of Hydra-portfolio continues as scheduled

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 03:05am EDT

DGAP-News: Coreo AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Coreo AG: Development of Hydra-portfolio continues as scheduled

04.06.2019 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Coreo AG: Development of Hydra-portfolio continues as scheduled

  • 20-year rental contract signed with B&B Hotels for property in Kiel
  • Renting of the commercial area in Frankfurt a. M.
  • Sale of Werdohl completed
  • Extension of rental contract in Bruchsal

Frankfurt am Main - 4 June 2019 - Coreo AG continues to develop its Hydra-portfolio, acquired in September 2018, according to plan.

A 20-year rental contract was concluded with B&B Hotels GmbH for the property in Kiel, with two extension options for 5 years each. As the planning work is so far advanced, the building application will be submitted at short notice.
The renovation work on the property located in Frankfurter Berger Strasse is well under way. A rental contract for the commercial area on the ground floor of the popular shopping promenade was already concluded at the end of January 2019. The renovation was completed and the tenant KUBI Coiffeur & Kosmetik recently opened his shop. The marketing for the apartments planned for the upper floors is scheduled to start in late summer 2019.
The sale of the property in Werdohl is now the fourth of a total of six properties offered for sale, so that around 90 % of the Hydra-portfolio is already sold.

Metro already exercised its option to extend the rental contract for the property in Bruchsal in March 2019. The WALT (Weighted Average Lease Term) subsequently increased by 5 years to 6 years.

"Following the repeated sales successes, the first rentals now also confirm that we were right in our assessment of the potential of the Hydra portfolio," says CEO Marin Marinov confidently. "We expect more rental contracts for the remaining part of the year."
 

About Coreo AG
Coreo AG, which has its registered office in Frankfurt am Main, is a dynamically growing real estate company with a focus on German commercial and residential properties. Investments are made in real estate with considerable potential for appreciation thru refurbishment and repositioning, preferred in A and B macro locations. The goal is to build up an efficiently managed, high-yielding real estate portfolio through prudent development and the sale of non-strategic properties.


Contact:
Coreo AG
Felix Krekel, CIIA
Investor Relations
Grüneburgweg 18
D-60322 Frankfurt a. M.
ir@coreo.de
T: +49 69 219396-0

04.06.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Coreo AG
Grüneburgweg 18
60322 Frankfurt am Main
Germany
Phone: +49 69 2193 96-0
Fax: +49 69 2193 96-150
E-mail: ir@coreo.de
Internet: www.coreo.de
ISIN: DE000A0B9VV6
WKN: A0B9VV
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 818355

 
End of News DGAP News Service

818355  04.06.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=818355&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on COREO AG
03:05aCOREO AG : Development of Hydra-portfolio continues as scheduled
EQ
04/30COREO : publishes preliminary consolidated figures (IFRS) for 2018
EQ
2018COREO : successfully places capital increase
EQ
2018COREO : First corporate profile of Coreo AG published
EQ
2018COREO : Planned sale of further properties from the Hydra portfolio strengthens ..
EQ
2018COREO : resolves to do a capital increase of up to EUR 10 million in new shares
PU
2018COREO : resolves to do a capital increase of up to EUR 10 million in new shares
EQ
2018COREO : sells its first property from the Hydra portfolio
EQ
2018COREO PUBLISHES H1 2018 RESULTS : Continued dynamic growth and positive outlook
EQ
2018COREO : successfully closes the 'Hydra' portfolio deal
EQ
More news
Chart COREO AG
Duration : Period :
Coreo AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends COREO AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stefan Schütze Chairman-Supervisory Board
Axel-Günter Benkner Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Friedrich P. Schmitz Member-Supervisory Board
Marin N. Marinov Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
COREO AG-7.78%30
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED11.25%45 881
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.2.43%38 026
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-13.95%34 866
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD9.26%29 252
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED5.64%28 173
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About