Corero Network Security PLC

News

Corero Network Security : announces milestone order through its Juniper Networks partnership

0
04/02/2019 | 05:02pm EDT

Corero Network Security PLC's (LON:CNS) partnership agreement with network giant Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE: JNPR) has yielded its first revenue-generating order.

'As the first customer win from the partnership, this is a significant milestone in the development of the Juniper go-to-market channel for Corero,' said Corero's CEO, Ashley Stephenson.

A global hosting provider has signed up, following a successful trial of Juniper's MX Series router coupled with Corero's SmartWall software, which specialises in protecting a network against the threat posed by distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks (where traffic flow on the network grinds to a halt as a result of an overwhelming flood of input/output requests).

'We are excited to have secured our first Juniper resale deal which reinforces the commercial validation of our joint value proposition. I look forward to announcing additional customer wins as we seek to capitalise on the growing pipeline of opportunities and customer trials,' said Ashley Stephenson, the chief executive officer of Corero.

About Corero Network Security

Corero Network Security is a leader in real-time, high-performance DDoS defense solutions. Service providers, hosting providers and digital enterprises rely on Corero's award winning technology to eliminate the DDoS threat to their environment through automatic attack detection and mitigation, with comprehensive visibility, analytics and reporting. This industry leading technology delivers flexible protection that scales to tens of terabits, with a dramatically lower cost of ownership than previously possible. For more information, visit www.corero.com.

Disclaimer

Corero Network Security plc published this content on 02 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2019 21:01:04 UTC
