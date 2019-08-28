CoreSite Realty : RCN Now Available at CoreSite's Chicago Data Center

Fourth deployment underscores successful partnership

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, announced that RCN Business Solutions deployed its Wavelength Division Multiplexing (WDM) and ethernet portfolio services at CoreSite’s CH1 Data Center in Chicago. CoreSite’s Chicago location provides competitive, flexible data storage offerings in a key market for RCN Business Solutions. In addition to serving network providers like RCN, CoreSite serves enterprise organizations and cloud providers including providing connectivity to major cloud onramps such as AWS, Microsoft and Google.

“We’re launching our reliable business solutions in CoreSite’s Chicago data center, as we continue to scale solutions to suit the needs in serving our customers,” said Patrick Knorr, CCO and EVP of RCN, Grande and Wave. “CoreSite’s locations offer our enterprise clients the flexibility and resiliency they need, with an attention to the customer experience and ease of doing business that really sets them apart. This is a valuable partnership, and we look forward to continuing to work with the CoreSite team.”

A leading provider of high-speed broadband communications and fiber infrastructure solutions for businesses of all sizes, RCN is also located at CoreSite data centers in Boston, Washington DC and the New York area, providing its customers its broad suite of services. RCN Business Solutions’ WDM provides high-speed, reliable and secure end-to-end connectivity with up to 100 Gigabits between locations and data centers. For its data storage needs, RCN selected CoreSite for its well-established presence within these markets, including its robust ecosystem of connected businesses and track record of operational excellence.

“We are pleased RCN selected CoreSite to meet their growing needs and we are glad to serve them in our interconnection-rich, edge markets,” said Ben Green, CoreSite’s Vice President of Sales, Network and Mobility. “RCN’s business solutions enrich our ecosystem as they help enterprise organizations and cloud and content providers with their connection needs.”

About RCN, Grande Communications and Wave Business Solutions

RCN Telecom Services, LLC (www.rcn.com) Grande Communications (www.mygrande.com) and Wave Business (www.wavebroadband.com) operate as a single business solutions organization and deliver competitive fiber services in seven of the top 10 largest metro areas throughout the United States. They provide industry-leading high-speed internet, broadband communications solutions, digital TV, voice, phone services and fiber infrastructure solutions for businesses of all sizes. Delivered through a wholly-owned, state-of-the-art fiber-rich network and, together, RCN, Grande and Wave serves areas of Massachusetts, Chicago, Pennsylvania, New York City, and Washington, DC. (RCN); Texas (Grande Communications) and Washington, Oregon and California (Wave Broadband). To learn more about RCN Business Solutions, visit www.rcn.com/business.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

