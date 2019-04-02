CoreSite Realty : Schedules First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure,
reliable, high-performance data
center and interconnection
solutions across the U.S., today announced it will host its first
quarter 2019 earnings call on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 12:00 p.m.
(Eastern time), and will issue its financial results after the close of
market on Wednesday, April 24.
The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or
1-201-493-6780 (international). A replay will be available until May 9,
2019, and can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing
1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The
passcode for the replay is 13688781.
The quarterly conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous
webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com
and clicking on the “Investors”
link. An on-line replay will be available for a limited time immediately
following the call.
