MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CoreSite Realty Corp    COR

CORESITE REALTY CORP

(COR)
My previous session
News 
Official Publications

CoreSite Realty : Schedules First-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

04/02/2019

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced it will host its first quarter 2019 earnings call on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern time), and will issue its financial results after the close of market on Wednesday, April 24.

The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international). A replay will be available until May 9, 2019, and can be accessed shortly after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13688781.

The quarterly conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com and clicking on the “Investors” link. An on-line replay will be available for a limited time immediately following the call.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect, and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications, and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 586 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 79,7 M
Debt 2019 1 535 M
Yield 2019 4,18%
P/E ratio 2019 48,95
P/E ratio 2020 44,57
EV / Sales 2019 9,33x
EV / Sales 2020 8,83x
Capitalization 3 926 M
Chart CORESITE REALTY CORP
Duration : Period :
CoreSite Realty Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESITE REALTY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 4,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Szurek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Stuckey Chairman
Dominic M. Tobin SVP-Field Operations & Network Engineering
Jeffrey S. Finnin Chief Financial Officer
David A. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESITE REALTY CORP23.52%5 168
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP8.89%56 302
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%24 672
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD9.68%22 670
SCENTRE GROUP3.59%15 502
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION15.32%11 305
