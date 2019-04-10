CoreSite Realty : Under Construction at New Downtown Chicago Data Center

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“the Company”), a premier
provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data
center and interconnection
solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, is under construction on
Phase I of its new colocation data center location in downtown Chicago,
known as “CH2.”
The CH2 data center is designed to leverage an interconnected campus
environment with plans to deliver:
-
Connection via redundant high-count dark fiber to CoreSite’s CH1 data
center, the Company’s key interconnection hub in Chicago, positioning
the new data center to deliver a rich community of enterprises,
content providers, networks with 40+ domestic and international
carriers, leading cloud service providers with native cloud on-ramps,
and best-of-breed solution partners to further serve customers’ needs
-
Purpose-built space and infrastructure to support high-growth
requirements for digital transformation and hybrid cloud demands in
the heart of downtown Chicago
“We’re excited to have under construction an enterprise-class,
purpose-built data center designed to deliver 18 megawatts of power and
169,000 net rentable square feet of capacity in downtown Chicago,” said
Matt Gleason, CoreSite’s Vice President and General Manager. “We expect
to complete the first phase of the building next year, delivering an
efficient data center design capable of supporting high density
requirements and enabling customers to solve for mission critical,
performance-sensitive hybrid cloud applications.”
Highlights/Key Facts
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable,
high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing
customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than
1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud
providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect,
protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and
computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated
employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of
which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting
relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and
strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions
concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should,"
"seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates"
or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar
words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or
trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond
CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly
from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks
include, without limitation: any adverse developments in local economic
conditions or the demand for data center space in these markets;
operational difficulties, including difficulties relating to information
systems, internal processes and information security; significant
industry competition; financial market fluctuations; and other factors
affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking
statements reflect CoreSite's good faith beliefs, assumptions and
expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance.
Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying
assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future
events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other
factors that could cause CoreSite's future results to differ materially
from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk
Factors" in CoreSite's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other
risks described in documents subsequently filed by CoreSite from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190410005707/en/