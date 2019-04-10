CoreSite Realty : Under Construction at New Downtown Chicago Data Center

- Building Phase I of its 169,000 Square Foot Facility -

- A Purpose-Built Data Center – Serving High Density Capabilities -

- Creating an Interconnected Campus Environment -

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“the Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, is under construction on Phase I of its new colocation data center location in downtown Chicago, known as “CH2.”

The CH2 data center is designed to leverage an interconnected campus environment with plans to deliver:

Connection via redundant high-count dark fiber to CoreSite’s CH1 data center, the Company’s key interconnection hub in Chicago, positioning the new data center to deliver a rich community of enterprises, content providers, networks with 40+ domestic and international carriers, leading cloud service providers with native cloud on-ramps, and best-of-breed solution partners to further serve customers’ needs

Purpose-built space and infrastructure to support high-growth requirements for digital transformation and hybrid cloud demands in the heart of downtown Chicago

“We’re excited to have under construction an enterprise-class, purpose-built data center designed to deliver 18 megawatts of power and 169,000 net rentable square feet of capacity in downtown Chicago,” said Matt Gleason, CoreSite’s Vice President and General Manager. “We expect to complete the first phase of the building next year, delivering an efficient data center design capable of supporting high density requirements and enabling customers to solve for mission critical, performance-sensitive hybrid cloud applications.”

Highlights/Key Facts

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets.

