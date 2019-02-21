CoreSite Realty : expands in Washington D.C. with the addition of new Data Center Facility, building on its powerful campus environment

CoreSite offers purpose-built colocation with connectivity to a robust ecosystem of networks and clouds

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“the Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced that it has expanded its Washington DC campus with a new colocation data center facility (“DC2”) that is open and operational.

The DC2 data center leverages its existing interconnected campus environment and delivers the following attributes:

Connects via high-count dark fiber to CoreSite’s DC1 data center, one of the Company’s key interconnection hubs on the East Coast, as well as to its Reston campus in Northern Virginia thereby delivering a rich community of – enterprises, networks with over 90 domestic and international carriers, leading cloud providers with native cloud on-ramps, and best-of-breed solution partners to further serve customers’ needs

Uniquely supports high-growth requirements for digital transformation and hybrid cloud demands in the heart of downtown Washington D.C.

Provides the ability to scale in a facility with unmatched proximity to government agencies and local enterprises

Creates a resilient, diverse data center alternative to those in Northern Virginia

“The addition of our DC2 data center increases our robust ecosystem to serve customers with one of the most inter-connected data center campuses in Washington D.C.,” said Juan Font, CoreSite’s SVP of General Management. “The addition of this facility to our D.C. campus delivers large scale and efficient data center design that enables local enterprises and government agencies to solve for mission critical, performance-sensitive hybrid cloud applications, as well as serving as a diverse point of interconnection to Northern Virginia submarkets.”

Highlights/Key Facts

Scalability in downtown Washington D.C . - Scale from a single rack to a private suite in downtown Washington D.C. in this brand new 25,000 square foot data center.

. - Scale from a single rack to a private suite in downtown Washington D.C. in this brand new 25,000 square foot data center. Cloud exchanges and peering - Access the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® for one-to-many cloud access or benefit from connecting to the Any2Exchange® for Internet peering.

- Access the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® for one-to-many cloud access or benefit from connecting to the Any2Exchange® for Internet peering. Cloud services - Build an efficient, high-performance hybrid cloud architecture with native access to AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, Alibaba Cloud, IBM Cloud Direct Link and Oracle FastConnect.

- Build an efficient, high-performance hybrid cloud architecture with native access to AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute, Alibaba Cloud, IBM Cloud Direct Link and Oracle FastConnect. Network Rich - Create a low-latency network solution with access to 95+ networks of your choice, including global carriers, subsea cables, metro networks, SDNs and more.

- Create a low-latency network solution with access to 95+ networks of your choice, including global carriers, subsea cables, metro networks, SDNs and more. Managed and professional services - Whether you need assistance building a hybrid cloud roadmap, or require move and migration services, CoreSite partnerships provide a seamless platform to build a holistic IT architecture.

- Whether you need assistance building a hybrid cloud roadmap, or require move and migration services, CoreSite partnerships provide a seamless platform to build a holistic IT architecture. Operational excellence - CoreSite offers a 100% uptime SLA, supported by a tenured operations team and in-house security staff. Dedicated employees have delivered industry-leading customer satisfaction for several years running.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the demand for data center space in these markets; operational difficulties, including difficulties relating to information systems, internal processes and information security; significant industry competition; financial market fluctuations; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect CoreSite's good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause CoreSite's future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in CoreSite's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by CoreSite from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

