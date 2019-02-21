CoreSite Realty : expands in Washington D.C. with the addition of new Data Center Facility, building on its powerful campus environment

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (“the Company”), a premier
provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data
center and interconnection
solutions across the U.S., today announced that it has expanded its Washington
DC campus with a new colocation data center facility (“DC2”) that is
open and operational.
The DC2 data center leverages its existing interconnected campus
environment and delivers the following attributes:
-
Connects via high-count dark fiber to CoreSite’s DC1 data center, one
of the Company’s key interconnection hubs on the East Coast, as well
as to its Reston campus in Northern Virginia thereby delivering a rich
community of –
-
enterprises, networks with over 90 domestic and international
carriers, leading cloud providers with native cloud on-ramps, and
best-of-breed solution partners to further serve customers’ needs
-
Uniquely supports high-growth requirements for digital transformation
and hybrid cloud demands in the heart of downtown Washington D.C.
-
Provides the ability to scale in a facility with unmatched proximity
to government agencies and local enterprises
-
Creates a resilient, diverse data center alternative to those in
Northern Virginia
“The addition of our DC2 data center increases our robust ecosystem to
serve customers with one of the most inter-connected data center
campuses in Washington D.C.,” said Juan Font, CoreSite’s SVP of General
Management. “The addition of this facility to our D.C. campus delivers
large scale and efficient data center design that enables local
enterprises and government agencies to solve for mission critical,
performance-sensitive hybrid cloud applications, as well as serving as a
diverse point of interconnection to Northern Virginia submarkets.”
Highlights/Key Facts
-
Scalability
in downtown Washington D.C. - Scale from a single rack to a
private suite in downtown Washington D.C. in this brand new 25,000
square foot data center.
-
Cloud
exchanges and peering
- Access the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® for one-to-many
cloud access or benefit from connecting to the Any2Exchange® for
Internet peering.
-
Cloud
services - Build an efficient, high-performance hybrid
cloud architecture with native access to AWS Direct Connect, Microsoft
Azure ExpressRoute, Alibaba Cloud, IBM Cloud Direct Link and Oracle
FastConnect.
-
Network
Rich - Create a low-latency network solution with
access to 95+ networks of your choice, including global carriers,
subsea cables, metro networks, SDNs and more.
-
Managed
and professional services - Whether you need assistance
building a hybrid cloud roadmap, or require move and migration
services, CoreSite partnerships provide a seamless platform to build a
holistic IT architecture.
-
Operational
excellence - CoreSite offers a 100% uptime SLA,
supported by a tenured operations team and in-house security staff.
Dedicated employees have delivered industry-leading customer
satisfaction for several years running.
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable,
high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing
customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than
1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud
providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect,
protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and
computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated
employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of
which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting
relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements
relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and
strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions
concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking
terminology such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should,"
"seeks," "approximately," "intends," "plans," "pro forma," "estimates"
or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar
words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or
trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters.
Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks,
uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond
CoreSite's control that may cause actual results to differ significantly
from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks
include, without limitation: any adverse developments in local economic
conditions or the demand for data center space in these markets;
operational difficulties, including difficulties relating to information
systems, internal processes and information security; significant
industry competition; financial market fluctuations; and other factors
affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking
statements reflect CoreSite's good faith beliefs, assumptions and
expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance.
Furthermore, CoreSite disclaims any obligation to publicly update or
revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying
assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future
events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other
factors that could cause CoreSite's future results to differ materially
from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk
Factors" in CoreSite's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other
risks described in documents subsequently filed by CoreSite from time to
time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
