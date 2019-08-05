CoreSite Realty : to Present at Investor Conferences in August

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will present at two upcoming investor conferences, including:

KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado on Monday, August 12th. Jeff Finnin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 3:00 p.m. Mountain time.

Cowen and Company 5th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit in Boulder, Colorado, Tuesday, August 13th. Steve Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, will present at 2:50 p.m. Mountain time.

Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of CoreSite’s website at www.CoreSite.com. A replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190805005691/en/