CoreSite Realty : to Present at Investor Conferences in August

08/05/2019 | 07:11pm EDT

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will present at two upcoming investor conferences, including:

  • KeyBanc Capital Markets 21st Annual Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado on Monday, August 12th. Jeff Finnin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at 3:00 p.m. Mountain time.
  • Cowen and Company 5th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit in Boulder, Colorado, Tuesday, August 13th. Steve Smith, Chief Revenue Officer, will present at 2:50 p.m. Mountain time.

Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of CoreSite’s website at www.CoreSite.com. A replay will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 576 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 76,9 M
Debt 2019 1 536 M
Yield 2019 4,32%
P/E ratio 2019 52,2x
P/E ratio 2020 48,2x
EV / Sales2019 9,64x
EV / Sales2020 9,22x
Capitalization 4 015 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 113,44  $
Last Close Price 108,83  $
Spread / Highest target 37,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,23%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Szurek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Stuckey Chairman
Dominic M. Tobin SVP-Field Operations & Network Engineering
Jeffrey S. Finnin Chief Financial Officer
David A. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESITE REALTY CORP23.95%3 989
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-5.20%49 052
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%24 820
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE-8.94%18 949
SCENTRE GROUP5.13%14 780
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION12.07%11 018
