Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CoreSite Realty Corp    COR

CORESITE REALTY CORP

(COR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

CoreSite Realty : to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 05:49pm EST

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions across the U.S., today announced that Paul Szurek, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Finnin, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2019 Citi Global Property CEO Conference at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at 10:55 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of CoreSite’s website at www.CoreSite.com. A replay will be available following the live presentation.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CORESITE REALTY CORP
05:49pCORESITE REALTY : to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Property CEO Conference
BU
02/21CORESITE REALTY : expands in Washington D.C. with the addition of new Data Cente..
BU
02/06CORESITE : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/06CORESITE REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
02/06CORESITE REALTY : Reports Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results
BU
01/11CORESITE REALTY : Adds New Amazon Web Services Direct Connect Endpoint That Supp..
AQ
2018CORESITE REALTY CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018CORESITE REALTY : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
2018CORESITE : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018CORESITE REALTY CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 587 M
EBIT 2019 153 M
Net income 2019 79,7 M
Debt 2019 1 535 M
Yield 2019 4,34%
P/E ratio 2019 46,68
P/E ratio 2020 43,04
EV / Sales 2019 11,0x
EV / Sales 2020 10,3x
Capitalization 4 928 M
Chart CORESITE REALTY CORP
Duration : Period :
CoreSite Realty Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESITE REALTY CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 112 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Szurek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Stuckey Chairman
Dominic M. Tobin SVP-Field Operations & Network Engineering
Jeffrey S. Finnin Chief Financial Officer
David A. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESITE REALTY CORP17.00%4 928
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP9.10%56 628
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 757
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD5.86%22 547
SCENTRE GROUP-1.03%14 738
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION12.12%11 020
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.