CoreSite Realty : to Present at the 2019 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure,
reliable, high-performance data
center and interconnection
solutions across the U.S., today announced that Paul Szurek, President
and Chief Executive Officer, and Jeff Finnin, Chief Financial Officer,
will present at the 2019 Citi Global Property CEO Conference at The
Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 5, 2019,
at 10:55 a.m. Eastern time.
Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may access
the webcast from the Investor
Relations section of CoreSite’s website at www.CoreSite.com.
A replay will be available following the live presentation.
About CoreSite
CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable,
high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing
customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than
1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud
providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect,
protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and
computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated
employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of
which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting
relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190227006038/en/