Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  CoreSite Realty Corporation    COR

CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION

(COR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CoreSite Realty : Completes SV8 Data Center in Santa Clara

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/04/2020 | 07:01am EDT

– Completes Construction of Final Phase 3 –

– Hosting Virtual Open House on June 17th

– Offers Highly Interconnected Campus with Robust Ecosystem –

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced completion of Phase 3, the final phase of its new ground-up data center development on its Santa Clara campus.

A Highly Interconnected Campus and Robust Ecosystem

SV8 is part of CoreSite’s Santa Clara and broader Silicon Valley connected campus, with close proximity to the heart of the high-tech Silicon Valley market. The SV8 data center provides a strong ecosystem enabled to support the digital transformation and hybrid and multi cloud use cases of businesses with increasingly interconnected data workloads, high performance needs, growing interoperability demands and a need to be located near the network and cloud edge.

SV8 is positioned to deliver a rich community of –

  • Enterprises, with high-performance, low latency needs
  • Best-of-breed solution partners, for hybrid cloud architecture, migration and managed services needs
  • Leading cloud service and content providers, easily accessed via direct cloud onramps, the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange (OCX) and the Any2 Internet Peering exchange
  • Expansive Network options, including a rich marketplace of domestic and international carriers as well as access to undersea cables

“Our SV8 data center delivers efficient data center design that enables enterprises to solve for mission critical, performance-sensitive hybrid cloud applications,” said Mike Durham, CoreSite’s Vice President and General Manager. “The addition of our SV8 data center increases access to our robust ecosystem to serve customers with one of the most interconnected data center campuses in the Silicon Valley area and provides one more option to fit varying customer needs.”

CoreSite’s New SV8 Data Center Provides Customers With High Density, Diverse Fiber Routes and Sustainably Focused Construction Features

CoreSite has built the third and final phase of SV8, a 162,000 square foot, 18 megawatt capacity, purpose-built, ground-up development. Phase 3 is comprised of 54,000 square feet and six megawatts of now available capacity. The Company previously leased and placed into service Phases 1 and 2, and has preleased 11% of Phase 3.

“We designed SV8 to offer a high density, easy interconnection access, and sustainably focused operations in a highly interconnected campus to appeal to those customers who require being near the network edge to serve their high performance and low latency applications,” said Brian Warren, CoreSite’s Senior Vice President of Development and Product Engineering.

SV8 features include –

  • High-count fiber connectivity to SV4 at 2972 Stender Way and diverse metro network products to SV1 at Market Post Tower, two of the top Santa Clara and Bay Area interconnected buildings
  • Sustainability focused cooling systems utilize economization for the majority of the year

Learn More About CoreSite’s SV8 Data Center Capabilities

SV8 Virtual Open House - June 17, 11:00 AM-12:30 PM PDT

Join CoreSite for a virtual open house to highlight SV8, a new purpose-built data center in the heart of our Santa Clara campus. In addition to the virtual tour, attendees will have the opportunity to –

  • Hear industry analyst IDG - present the most recent trends and research,
  • Engage with industry experts - from both CenturyLink and Microsoft Azure,
  • Join Q&A - bring your questions to make this an interactive and valuable experience!
  • Click here to register - you will be prompted to create a free BrightTALK account if you have not previously accessed the platform.

Contact Our Team

For further information for any of CoreSite’s Bay Area connected data centers please contact Gerry Fassig, CoreSite’s Vice President of Sales at Gerry.Fassig@CoreSite.com, or Mike Durham, CoreSite’s Vice President and General Manager at Mike.Durham@CoreSite.com.

Highlights/Key Facts

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seeks,” “approximately,” “intends,” “plans,” “pro forma,” “estimates” or “anticipates” or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and contingencies, many of which are beyond CoreSite’s control that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. These risks include, without limitation: the geographic concentration of the Company’s data centers in certain markets and any adverse developments in local economic conditions or the level of supply of or demand for data center space in these markets; fluctuations in interest rates and increased operating costs; difficulties in identifying properties to acquire and completing acquisitions; significant industry competition, including indirect competition from cloud service providers; failure to obtain necessary outside financing; the ability to service existing debt; the failure to qualify or maintain its status as a REIT; financial market fluctuations; changes in real estate and zoning laws and increases in real property tax rates; the effects on our business operations, demand for our services and general economic conditions resulting from the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (“COVID-19”) in our markets, as well as orders, directives and legislative action by local, state and federal governments in response to such spread of COVID-19; and other factors affecting the real estate industry generally. All forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s good faith beliefs, assumptions and expectations, but they are not guarantees of future performance. Furthermore, the Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, of new information, data or methods, future events or other changes. For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause the Company’s future results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements, see the section entitled “Risk Factors” in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, and other risks described in documents subsequently filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

© 2020, CoreSite, L.L.C. All Rights Reserved


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CORESITE REALTY CORPORATIO
07:01aCORESITE REALTY : Completes SV8 Data Center in Santa Clara
BU
06/02CORESITE REALTY : Expands in Chicago with Opening of CH2 Data Center
BU
05/27CORESITE REALTY CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
05/20CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION : Declares Second-Quarter 2020 Dividend on Common St..
BU
05/18CORESITE REALTY : to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
BU
05/11CORESITE REALTY : Announces New Fiber Interconnection at its Los Angeles Campus ..
BU
05/07CORESITE REALTY CORP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
05/07CORESITE REALTY CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05/06CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Closing of $150 million of 3.75% Senior ..
BU
05/04CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION : Announces Pricing of Sale of Common Stock by The C..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 605 M - -
Net income 2020 67,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 734 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 66,8x
Yield 2020 4,14%
Capitalization 4 540 M 4 540 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 10,4x
Nbr of Employees 464
Free-Float 70,4%
Chart CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CoreSite Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESITE REALTY CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 120,86 $
Last Close Price 119,77 $
Spread / Highest target 16,1%
Spread / Average Target 0,91%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Szurek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Stuckey Chairman
Dominic M. Tobin SVP-Field Operations & Network Engineering
Jeffrey S. Finnin Chief Financial Officer
Aleks Krusko VP-Information Technology & Digitization
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION6.82%4 540
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)18.04%60 986
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.16.49%37 427
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-18.29%20 660
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-4.25%19 525
SEGRO PLC-2.72%12 179
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group