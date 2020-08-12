CoreSite Realty : Partners with Education & Research Institutions

Solutions to overcome ever-evolving digital learning challenges

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) (the “Company”), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, helps education and other research institutions and platforms overcome ever-evolving digital challenges.

Today’s colleges, universities and research institutions aren’t the paper-based learning environments of the past. In some cases, they are leading the adoption of digital technologies and education tools. Beyond that, many education institutions provide digital platforms to further the education and discovery of their students and staff. Researchers must be empowered with robust data tools to continue their most important projects – and higher education organizations are often responsible for acquiring and maintaining those tools.

Research is a data-intensive endeavor, and data-driven pursuits require both adequate computing power to collect and analyze that information as well as sufficient bandwidth for moving that information from one group of researchers to another or maintaining a central storage location accessible via low latency network options. As education institutions place increasing value on their digital offerings and build new online learning platforms, they face challenges such as real estate costs, operating costs and latency. CoreSite’s hyper-connected data centers offer colleges, universities, education platforms and research institutions the data center solutions they need to solve these challenges.

Colocation provides several opportunities to reduce costs. Power and networking costs, dedicated operational and security staff, and cooling efforts all must be considered beyond the expense of basic equipment. CoreSite can help higher education providers clear up internal resources – from maintaining data center space to driving digital innovation. In addition, CoreSite focuses on maintaining scalability for its customers. Whether a deployment starts small and needs to expand, move into a new market, has a build-to-suit requirement, or needs to connect to cloud providers, CoreSite works to find solutions to support its customers' needs.

CoreSite’s secure, reliable, high-performance and interconnected data centers and campuses in network-dense markets across eight key North American markets are ideally positioned to help education and research organizations reduce the wait for data transfer and processing. Every facility is a marketplace that provides direct access to networks, clouds, IT service providers and enterprises. Utilizing the CoreSite Open Cloud Exchange® or other direct cloud interconnect products accessible from a CoreSite colocation facility can reduce data transfer speeds by up to 44% vs. the public internet.*

“The way that students learn and the way content is delivered to them has been evolving for a long time, but the transformation has been pushed forward exponentially by the circumstances of today’s world,” says Vlad Berkovsky, Vice President, Engineering at Udemy, the world’s largest destination for online courses. “CoreSite’s flexible data center solutions have helped us have certainty that we can continue serving millions of Udemy students globally and improve their lives through learning.”

Empowering the Future

Modern facilities that are able to support high-density solutions and modern cooling techniques for high-performance computing

techniques for A breadth of carriers and interconnection solutions offer the ideal exchange point for important research and data

offer the ideal exchange point for important research and data Deployments ranging from partial cabinets to private suites on a national footprint so you can seamlessly rightsize as needs evolve

so you can as needs evolve Directly connect to partners and providers within the same building, reducing latency, improving network performance and saving on network costs

to partners and providers within the same building, reducing latency, improving network performance and saving on network costs Save on data egress charges with direct access or via our Open Cloud Exchange to leading cloud providers , such as AWS, Microsoft, Google, Alibaba Cloud, Oracle and IBM

, such as Depend on CoreSite’s 100% uptime SLA with a record of eight-9s uptime in 2019

in 2019 24x7x365 highly skilled on-site operations professionals

“Education and other research organizations are on the forefront of digital transformation,” says CoreSite’s Chief Revenue Officer, Steven Smith. “CoreSite is proud to partner with these institutions to enable online learning and research that advances abilities to find smart solutions to the world’s problems.”

