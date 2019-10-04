Log in
CoreSite Realty : Schedules Third-Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced it will host its third quarter 2019 earnings call on Thursday, October 31, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time, and will issue its financial results prior to market open on Thursday, October 31, 2019.

The call will be accessible by dialing 1-877-407-3982 (domestic) or 1-201-493-6780 (international).

A replay will be available until November 7, 2019, and can be accessed after the call by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). The passcode for the replay is 13695286.

The quarterly conference call also will be offered as a simultaneous webcast, accessible by visiting CoreSite.com and clicking on the “Investors” link. An on-line replay will be available for a limited time immediately following the call.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 576 M
EBIT 2019 145 M
Net income 2019 76,6 M
Debt 2019 1 532 M
Yield 2019 3,90%
P/E ratio 2019 57,7x
P/E ratio 2020 53,6x
EV / Sales2019 10,4x
EV / Sales2020 9,87x
Capitalization 4 446 M
Chart CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CoreSite Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESITE REALTY CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 114,44  $
Last Close Price 120,52  $
Spread / Highest target 24,5%
Spread / Average Target -5,05%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Szurek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Stuckey Chairman
Dominic M. Tobin SVP-Field Operations & Network Engineering
Jeffrey S. Finnin Chief Financial Officer
David A. Wilson Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION38.16%4 495
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP-12.20%47 946
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST0.00%23 118
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-5.50%20 181
SCENTRE GROUP0.51%14 044
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION16.39%11 644
