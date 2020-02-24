CoreSite Realty : to Present at the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced that Paul Szurek, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO Conference at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of CoreSite’s website at www.CoreSite.com. A replay will be available following the live presentation.

About CoreSite

