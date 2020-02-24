Log in
CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION

CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION

(COR)
News 


CoreSite Realty : to Present at the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO Conference

02/24/2020 | 11:47am EST

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR), a premier provider of secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions in major U.S. metropolitan areas, today announced that Paul Szurek, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 2020 Citi Global Property CEO Conference at The Diplomat Resort & Spa in Hollywood, Florida on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time.

Investors interested in listening to the live presentation may access the webcast from the Investor Relations section of CoreSite’s website at www.CoreSite.com. A replay will be available following the live presentation.

About CoreSite

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Our scalable, flexible solutions and 450+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships. For more information, visit www.CoreSite.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 607 M
EBIT 2020 140 M
Net income 2020 66,5 M
Debt 2020 1 697 M
Yield 2020 4,33%
P/E ratio 2020 65,3x
P/E ratio 2021 58,8x
EV / Sales2020 9,96x
EV / Sales2021 9,57x
Capitalization 4 352 M
Chart CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
CoreSite Realty Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CORESITE REALTY CORPORATIO
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 113,56  $
Last Close Price 115,46  $
Spread / Highest target 17,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,64%
Spread / Lowest Target -13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul E. Szurek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert G. Stuckey Chairman
Dominic M. Tobin SVP-Field Operations & Network Engineering
Jeffrey S. Finnin Chief Financial Officer
Aleks Krusko VP-Information Technology & Digitization
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CORESITE REALTY CORPORATION2.98%4 352
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC-4.50%43 652
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.35%20 245
UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD-12.66%18 466
SCENTRE GROUP-2.09%12 979
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION0.97%10 671
