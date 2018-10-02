NUGL Marketing Reports Eclipse Expectations, Surpass Industry Standards

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 2, 2018) - NUGL Inc. (OTC Pink: NUGL) (the "Company"), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology, today reports its marketing growth for user sign-ups and mobile app downloads has beaten expectations and outperformed industry standards for similarly situated technology start-ups.

"We're excited to report our September numbers far exceeded our expectations and well surpassed industry standards for growth," said Ryan Bartlette, CMO of NUGL Inc. "This month we focused on creating the blueprint for our marketing model. We wanted to prove concept and increase growth quickly and organically. We not only saw great returns on our initial spend but also saw the beginning of a viral push. Our next step is to scale our marketing model and watch NUGL grow its userbase and app downloads even more."

NUGL launched its social media marketing campaign in early September. According to InfluencerDB.com, an average follower growth rate on Instagram is between 5 and 7.5 percent each month. Since the start of its growth model this month, NUGL has seen a follower increase of approximately 400 percent and a mobile app download increase of approximately 280 percent.

"We have added to our sales and marketing teams and I'm happy with how it all came together. Having the right people for the job means everything, and we've built the infrastructure and proven out the marketing process," said Bob Waters, who recently joined the NUGL team as VP of Sales. "By focusing our upcoming feature launches based on the demands of our community, we are confident our software will continue to satisfy the needs of our growing client and user base and keep them excited about the content that we offer."

NUGL has launched a new category system allowing 30 percent more business types to join the NUGL community. During October, NUGL will also be announcing its "Beta Partnerships" with key players in the cannabis industry, along with the launch of a highly anticipated new menu sharing feature that has been in development for several months. "It has been an exciting month at NUGL headquarters, and we anticipate this steady upward momentum to continue as we trek into the fall season," said Brandon Vargas, CEO of NUGL.

About NUGL

NUGL is the world's first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don't sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL's flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

For more information and updates, visit one of the links below.

Website: http://www.nugl.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justnuglit/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justnuglit/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/justnuglit/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/justnuglit/

Newsletter: https://nugl.us16.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=219fe8bb6995a19827c9f36cb&id=dc46712578

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

Contact Information:

Website: www.nugl.com

Email: info@nugl.com

Phone: (714) 383-9982

Corporate Communications Contact:

NetworkNewsWire (NNW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkNewsWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkNewsWire.com