NUGL Releases Major App Update in Response to Community Feedback

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkWire – NUGL Inc. (OTC: NUGL) (the “Company”), the cannabis industry's new standard of technology, today reports a major update to its iOS app available in the Apple Store and its Android app available in the Google Play Store.

NUGL has taken major steps in the past 30 days to address community feedback and demand for a more robust mobile application. With a marketing launch underway, the Company has created an open dialogue, enabling its user base to give input and have that input directly affect future software development. “We have received a substantive amount of feedback from our user base and we listen to it. Then we act on it. A large portion of our user base lives an on-the-go mobile lifestyle, and they want all the functionality and features we offer to be accessible on their phones. When you are building a software application that is this massive and has an abundance of features, it is not an easy task. Even companies like Instagram and LinkedIn do not offer all of their desktop features on their mobile versions,” stated Ryan Bartlette, CMO of NUGL.

NUGL has expanded its development team this month and is putting major focus on the functionality of the NUGL mobile application. The Company plans to make every feature offered on its web application available for the mobile application, as well. “Industry standards for fortune 500 technology companies generally do not allow a lot of the backend administrative functionality to be included in the mobile versions of software. The reason for this is certain functions are done more easily on a larger computer screen. It is much more difficult to create a good user experience on a smaller platform such as a phone. Our community is heavily based on their phones, so we will make NUGL as mobile and app friendly as possible,” said Brandon Vargas, CEO of NUGL.

LANEWS.org recently reported: “Mobile application store market is expected to witness robust growth through 2020. Gaming applications are playing a key role in the growth of the global mobile application stores market.” NUGL understands what its users want and the NUGL team is not afraid to be unconventional in accomplishing its goals. The Company employs “By the people, for the people” as its methodology for building software, and this is just another example of that methodology in action.

NUGL is launching a major mobile application update today that will include:

Profiles Newly redesigned profile pages Updated brand profiles to match style and layout of listing profiles Addition of new swipe gestures to profile pages Addition of social media links to profile pages Addition of menu tabs to profiles Addition of social share links to profiles Updated styling for buttons Addition of photo cropping tool for image uploads



Search Updated search bar styling Addition of new search options and filters Addition of brand search functionality Newly redesigned and refreshed icons



About NUGL

NUGL is the world’s first cannabis search app built for the people, by the people. Our goal is to build the most user-friendly app experience in the cannabis industry by listening to our users and giving them what they want. NUGL is the only cannabis search app that offers equal and unbiased search results. We don’t sell top-spot listings or fake reviews, so our data stays true. Use NUGL to search for genuine user-rated dispensaries, strains, doctors, lawyers, cannabis service providers, vape shops, hydro stores, brands and more. NUGL’s flexible web app has no geographic limitations and can rapidly connect cannabis companies, related vertical services and users. The NUGL iOS and Android app brings a powerful cannabis search tool within reach of anyone, anytime, anywhere with the ease of a smartphone.

Website: http://www.nugl.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/justnuglit/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/justnuglit /

Twitter: https://twitter.com/nuglapp

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/justnuglit/

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans", "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words of like kind. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in the company's business plan and filings with the OTC Markets Group.

